2025 Competitor Analysis of Global Catheter Market: Recent Developments, Company Strategies, Sustainability Benchmarking, Product Launches, Key Persons, and Revenue Forecasts to 2033

The international market for catheter was estimated at around US$ 25.32 billion in 2024. It is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.25% during the period 2025-2033 and reach an estimated value of around US$ 51.65 billion in 2033.







A catheter is a thin, flexible medical tube that is placed inside the body to access internal organs and blood arteries, or to deliver or remove gasses, fluids, or drugs. Numerous medical procedures, such as neurological, gastrointestinal, urinary, and cardiovascular treatments, employ catheters. Heart catheters, intravenous (IV) catheters, and urine catheters are common varieties. Depending on the use, they are made of materials like silicone, latex, or polyurethane and can be used for a short or lengthy period of time. Because they provide minimally invasive operations, effective fluid management, and ongoing physiological function monitoring, catheters are essential to patient care.



The rising incidence of chronic illnesses such kidney disease, urinary tract infections, and cardiovascular ailments is driving the catheter market's expansion. The market is expanding due to factors such growing geriatric populations, technological breakthroughs in catheter design, and rising desire for less invasive procedures.

Material advancements like biocompatible and antibacterial coatings improve patient safety and lower the risk of infection. Demand is further increased by growing surgery volumes, expanding healthcare infrastructure, and more knowledge of cutting-edge treatment choices. Additionally, the use of new, single-use, and specialty catheters is being encouraged globally by the rising rate of hospital-acquired infections and the acceptance of home healthcare.



Recent Development in Catheter Industry

Stryker Corporation paid USD 4.9 billion to acquire Inari Medical, Inc. in February 2025. This move strengthened Stryker's peripheral vascular position in the face of significant segment growth and enabled the company to offer cutting-edge treatments for eliminating venous thromboembolism (VTE) clots.

The newly developed Clik-FIX Epidural/Peripheral Nerve Block (PNB) Catheter Securement Device was introduced by B. Braun Medical Inc. in January 2025. This new member of the Clik-FIX family is intended to be safe, discrete, and soft. During regional anesthetic operations, it seeks to lower the risk of catheter displacement and dislodgement. The gadget is designed for easy use and dependable security, tackling issues that patients and medical professionals encounter.

Terumo Corporation subsidiary Terumo Interventional Systems (TIS) further expanded its radial-to-peripheral (R2P) range in December 2024 with the announcement of the R2P NaviCross Peripheral Support Catheter's U.S. launch. The catheter, which comes in a 200-cm length, is made of stainless steel and double braided to provide it excellent trackability and torque control, making it easier to traverse lesions during intricate procedures.

For USD 4.2 billion, Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD) purchased the Critical Care product from Edwards Lifesciences in September 2024. With the addition of the well-known Swan-Ganz pulmonary artery catheters, this acquisition enhanced BD's portfolio of smart linked care solutions.

Stryker Corporation introduced the AXS Vecta 46 Intermediate Catheter in Korea, Japan, and the United States in July 2023. Stryker's dedication to growing its product line and footprint in important global neurovascular markets is demonstrated by its Neurovascular division launch.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $25.32 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $51.65 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.2% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Global Catheter Market

1.1 Historical Trends

1.2 Forecast Analysis



2. Market Share Analysis



3. Becton Dickinson and Company

3.1 Overview

3.1.1 Company History and Mission

3.1.2 Business Model and Operations

3.1.3 Workforce

3.2 Key Persons

3.2.1 Executive Leadership

3.2.2 Operational Management

3.2.3 Division Leaders

3.2.4 Board Composition

3.3 Recent Development & Strategies

3.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

3.3.2 Partnerships

3.3.3 Investments

3.4 Sustainability Analysis

3.4.1 Renewable Energy Adoption

3.4.2 Energy-Efficient Infrastructure

3.4.3 Use of Sustainable Packaging Materials

3.4.4 Water Usage and Conservation Strategies

3.4.5 Waste Management and Circular Economy Initiatives

3.5 Product Analysis

3.5.1 Product Profile

3.5.2 Quality Standards

3.5.3 Product Pipeline

3.5.4 Product Benchmarking

3.6 Strategic Assessment: SWOT Analysis

3.6.1 Strengths

3.6.2 Weaknesses

3.6.3 Opportunities

3.6.4 Threats

3.7 Revenue Analysis

