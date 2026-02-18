Longevity Market Report 2026-2036: Advances in AI, Genomics and Regenerative Medicine Are Accelerating Developments

Dublin, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Longevity Market Report 2026-2036" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Overall world revenue for Longevity Market will surpass US$740 billion in 2026

The longevity market is undergoing a structural shift, moving beyond predominantly consumer-driven wellness offerings toward institutionally funded healthcare solutions. Insurers, employers, health systems and pharmaceutical companies are increasingly integrating longevity-focused strategies to address the challenges of ageing populations, rising chronic disease burden and long-term cost sustainability. This evolution is accelerating demand for integrated platforms that enable early risk identification, targeted prevention and ongoing clinical engagement across the life course.



This report assesses the factors underpinning longevity's transition into an investable market at scale. It examines how longitudinal health data and digital infrastructure are emerging as durable competitive assets, how reimbursement and regulatory frameworks are influencing market structure, and how pharmaceutical and payer participation is redefining the scope of the longevity ecosystem. The analysis is intended to support strategic planning, investment evaluation and market-entry decisions through to 2036.



Advances in AI, Genomics and Regenerative Medicine Are Accelerating Longevity Market Development



Advances in artificial intelligence, genomics and regenerative medicine are increasingly shaping the development trajectory of the global longevity market by improving discovery efficiency, clinical precision and translational feasibility. AI-enabled platforms are being used to analyse multi-omics and longitudinal datasets, supporting faster identification of drug targets linked to recognised biological processes associated with ageing, including metabolic dysregulation, cellular senescence and immune dysfunction. These capabilities are shortening early-stage discovery timelines and improving candidate prioritisation rather than replacing traditional development pathways.



In genomics, progress in gene-editing technologies and biomarker profiling is enabling more targeted interventions for age-related diseases, supporting personalised treatment strategies while maintaining strict regulatory oversight. A notable regulatory milestone occurred on 27th September 2024, when Health Canada approved Casgevy (exa-cel), the CRISPR-based gene therapy developed by Vertex Pharmaceuticals and CRISPR Therapeutics, for sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassaemia. While not an anti-ageing therapy, the approval reinforces regulatory willingness to support high-complexity genetic medicines relevant to conditions that disproportionately affect ageing populations.



At the same time, regenerative medicine programmes continue to advance cellular and tissue-repair approaches, including investigational epigenetic and gene-therapy platforms aimed at improving resilience across metabolic, cardiovascular, musculoskeletal and neurological systems. Collectively, these technological advances are strengthening the scientific and regulatory foundations of the longevity market, enabling gradual transition from research-driven innovation toward clinically validated, scalable interventions.



Digital Health, Remote Monitoring and Longevity Clinics Are Reinforcing Market Adoption



Digital health platforms, remote monitoring technologies and longevity clinics are strengthening the global longevity market by enabling proactive, data-driven healthspan management rather than episodic care. Wearables that track sleep, physical activity and heart rate variability (HRV) support continuous risk assessment and early identification of ageing-related decline, allowing timely lifestyle and clinical interventions. Longevity clinics increasingly integrate genomic testing, biomarker panels, imaging and AI-enabled digital coaching into subscription-based service models, creating structured pathways for preventive care.



In April 2025, longevity clinic networks such as Fountain Life and Next Health offered tiered membership programmes-ranging from entry-level assessments to premium plans incorporating advanced diagnostics and physician-supervised interventions-while platforms like Mahalo Health combined AI-driven health assessments with wearable data to support personalised monitoring. At the regulatory level, in 2024, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced it was exploring the use of artificial intelligence and machine learning to improve detection of Parkinson's disease symptoms using data from wearables and smartphones, reinforcing the clinical relevance of digital biomarkers in ageing populations.



Together, these developments highlight how digital health and clinic-based longevity services are creating recurring-revenue models, sustained patient engagement and outcome-aligned care delivery, strengthening the commercial and clinical foundations of the longevity market.



Regulatory and Cost Barriers Remain Key Constraints on Market Adoption



While interest in longevity solutions continues to grow, the market still faces practical challenges that affect how quickly these offerings can scale. In most regions, ageing itself is not recognised as a medical condition, which limits how therapies can be approved, marketed and reimbursed. As a result, companies often have to position longevity innovations through specific age-related diseases, adding complexity to development and slowing decision-making for investors and healthcare partners.



Affordability also remains an important consideration. Many longevity solutions rely on advanced testing, personalised assessments and ongoing clinical oversight, which increases costs and currently places these services out of reach for large parts of the population. In addition, building clinical evidence over long time horizons and investing in sophisticated technologies requires significant upfront funding, which can slow expansion beyond early-adopter groups. Greater regulatory clarity, wider payer participation and continued progress in reducing delivery costs will be essential to support broader access and unlock the full potential of the longevity market.



Market Dynamics

Market Driving Factors

Rapid Population Aging and Chronic Disease Burden

Technological Advances in AI, Genomics and Regenerative Medicine

Shift Toward Preventive and Personalized Healthspan Solutions

Market Restraining Factors

Regulatory Uncertainty and Lack of Aging as a Disease Category

High Costs and Funding/Investment Challenges

Ethical, Social, and Data-Privacy Concerns

Market Opportunities

AI-enabled Drug Discovery and Biomarker Discovery

Personalized Wellness, Nutraceuticals and Functional Foods

Digital Health, Remote Monitoring and Longevity Clinics

Segments Covered in the Report



By Product & Services

Product

Dietary Supplements

Therapeutic Drugs and Biologics

Anti-aging Skin Care Products

Telehealth Solutions

Medical Devices

Health Monitoring Devices

Service

Health and Wellness Services

Fitness Programs

Life Extension Therapies

Genetic Testing

Nutraceutical Services / Programs

By Intervention

Modern or Clinical Interventions

Immunotherapy

Gene Therapy

Senolytic Drug Therapy

Others

Traditional Alternative Medicine and Botanicals

Traditional Chinese Medicine

Ayurveda

Naturopathic Medicine

Others

Body Healing

Yoga

Acupuncture and Massage

Chiropractic

Qigong and Tai chi

Kinesiology

Reflexology

Eurythmy

Others

Mind Healing

Meditation & Mindfulness

Relaxation

Others

External Energy Healing

Magnetic and Electromagnetic Therapy

Reiki

Chakra Healing

Others

Sensory Healing

Aromatherapy

Sound Healing

By Application

Non-Clinical Applications Preventive Wellness Anti-aging and Skin Health Stress Management and Cognitive Enhancement General Longevity and Vitality Others

Clinical Applications Cancer Cardiovascular Diseases Diabetes Others



By Distribution Channel

Online Retail

Pharmacies

Health and Wellness Stores

Direct Sales

Hospitals / Clinical Settings

By End-users

Individuals

Healthcare Providers

Fitness Centers

Corporate Wellness Programs

Research Institutions

