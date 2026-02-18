Long-Duration Energy Storage (LDES) Market Analysis Report 2026-2036: Net-Zero Grid Targets Forcing a Structural Shift from Peaking Plants to Long-Duration Storage

Dublin, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Long-Duration Energy Storage (LDES) Market Report 2026-2036" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Net-Zero Grid Targets Forcing a Structural Shift from Peaking Plants to Long-Duration Storage



The single biggest driver for LDES is the hard math of net-zero power systems: studies for the LDES Council and McKinsey show that by 2040 the world may need 1.5-2.5 TW and 85-140 TWh of long-duration storage to decarbonise power systems while keeping reliability, making LDES a foundational asset class rather than a niche add-on.

As wind and solar reach 60-80% of generation in many grids, short-duration lithium-ion alone cannot cover multi-day wind lulls, seasonal mismatches or extended extreme-weather events, so regulators and system planners increasingly model LDES as 'clean firming capacity' that can replace gas peakers and reduce curtailment of renewables. For example, the UK's cap-and-floor scheme now explicitly targets long-duration storage projects across pumped hydro, flow batteries, CAES and LAES, with 28.7 GW of eligible projects in the pipeline, signalling that LDES will be remunerated like other network assets rather than speculative merchant bets.

In North America, utilities such as Xcel Energy, Georgia Power and Great River Energy are contracting multi-day iron-air battery projects with Form Energy specifically to backfill coal retirements and improve system adequacy, demonstrating that planning departments now see LDES as part of their capacity stack, not just an ancillary-services tool. This long-term planning signal crowds in investment, spurs technology competition and underpins the medium-to-high growth CAGRs we model for the sector through the 2030s.



High Upfront Capital Costs, Long Payback Periods and Bankability Gaps



Despite strong drivers, LDES adoption is still constrained by high upfront capex, relatively immature cost curves and the difficulty of securing bankable long-term offtake contracts. Analysis for the DOE's Long Duration Storage Shot underscores that many LDES technologies-especially LAES, advanced CAES and novel electrochemistries-remain far above target levelized cost of storage thresholds, prompting the 90% cost-reduction goal by 2030. Even in positive policy environments, early projects often depend on grants, concessional finance or bespoke revenue support (as seen with the UK's cap-and-floor mechanism and Highview's heavily supported plants) rather than purely commercial project finance.

Publicly listed innovators like ESS Tech highlight the challenge: although ESS reported rapid revenue growth in 2025, it is still incurring substantial operating losses and has warned of a 'survival battle' through its operational reset, underlining how difficult it is to reach scale and profitability in a capex-intensive, slow-build infrastructure market. Until more standardised contracts, risk-sharing structures and robust operating track records are established, the cost of capital for many LDES technologies will remain elevated, limiting deployment pace.



What would be the Impact of US Trade Tariffs on the Global Long-Duration Energy Storage (LDES) Market?



U.S. trade tariffs on energy-related equipment, critical minerals, and battery components have emerged as a significant external factor influencing the global Long-Duration Energy Storage (LDES) market. These tariffs primarily affecting lithium-ion batteries, power electronics, steel, aluminium, and certain electrochemical components have altered cost structures, supply chain strategies, and investment decisions across the LDES value chain.

While many LDES technologies aim to reduce reliance on lithium-ion systems, several still depend on globally sourced materials and components that are exposed to U.S. trade policies. From a global perspective, U.S. tariffs have created short-term cost inflation, particularly for electrochemical and modular LDES systems, while simultaneously accelerating regional manufacturing localization and diversification of supply chains. The long-term impact of tariffs on the long-duration energy storage (LDES) market depends on how quickly manufacturers adapt, how governments respond with incentives, and how rapidly alternative technologies such as mechanical, thermal, and chemical LDES scale commercially. Scenario-based recovery pathways (V-shaped, U-shaped, and L-shaped) provide a useful framework to assess these impacts.



