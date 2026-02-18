Hypersonic Missile Defence Systems Research Report 2026-2036: Fundamental Physics and Sensor Geometry Create Unavoidable Detection and Tracking Windows

Dublin, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hypersonic Missile Defence Systems Market Report 2026-2036" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Overall world revenue for the Hypersonic Missile Defence Systems Market: In terms of value the market will surpass US$1.75 billion in 2026, the work calculates. The publisher predicts strong revenue growth through to 2036. The work identifies which organizations hold the greatest potential. Discover their capabilities, progress, and commercial prospects, helping you stay ahead.



This report will prove invaluable to leading firms striving for new revenue pockets if they wish to better understand the industry and its underlying dynamics. It will be useful for companies that would like to expand into different industries or to expand their existing operations in a new region.



Rapid Proliferation and Operationalisation of Hypersonic Threats Is Forcing Urgent Defensive Investment



The most immediate and fundamental market driver is the accelerating fielding and testing of hypersonic weapons by multiple state actors, which has converted what was once an academic defence problem into a near-term operational threat that militaries must address. Defence planners now treat hypersonic glide vehicles and cruise systems as compound threats, very high speed, low flight-path predictability, and extended manoeuvrability, that break many legacy detection and engagement assumptions; this has fuelled emergency program starts, accelerated funding lines and moved many projects from lab to prototype and procurement planning.

The result is increased budget prioritisation for sensor upgrades, interceptor concepts and integrated C2 chains rather than pure R&D, and defence primes are being asked to deliver demonstrable counter-capabilities on compressed schedules. Recent program activity and industry selections worldwide illustrate this dynamic and the shift from study to development and early production.



Fundamental Physics and Sensor Geometry Create Unavoidable Detection and Tracking Windows



A principal technical restraint on defend ability is the physics of hypersonic flight combined with sensor geometry: very high speeds and low-altitude, manoeuvring flight compress the timeline for detection-to-intercept and reduce detection range against cluttered backgrounds. Even with LEO OPIR architectures, there remain geometric blind spots, handoff latencies and occlusion challenges that limit the available decision time for intercept.

These physical constraints mean even advanced interceptors must operate with limited information and marginal reaction windows, which raises technical risk, increases required interceptor effectiveness, and drives up cost per defended asset. The upshot is that some geographies and mission sets will remain difficult to protect in the near term, restricting the pace at which complete, geographically ubiquitous defensive coverage can be achieved.



Key Questions Answered

How is the hypersonic missile defence systems market evolving?

What is driving and restraining the hypersonic missile defence systems market?

How will each hypersonic missile defence systems submarket segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these submarkets account for in 2036?

How will the market shares for each hypersonic missile defence systems submarket develop from 2026 to 2036?

What will be the main driver for the overall market from 2026 to 2036?

Will leading hypersonic missile defence systems markets broadly follow the macroeconomic dynamics, or will individual national markets outperform others?

How will the market shares of the national markets change by 2036 and which geographical region will lead the market in 2036?

Who are the leading players and what are their prospects over the forecast period?

What are the hypersonic missile defence systems projects for these leading companies?

How will the industry evolve during the period between 2026 and 2036? What are the implications of hypersonic missile defence systems projects taking place now and over the next 10 years?

Is there a greater need for product commercialisation to further scale the hypersonic missile defence systems market?

Where is the hypersonic missile defence systems market heading and how can you ensure you are at the forefront of the market?

What are the best investment options for new product and service lines?

What are the key prospects for moving companies into a new growth path and C-suite?

Market Dynamics

Market Driving Factors

Rising Military Modernization and Global Arms Race Driving Hypersonic Weapons Demand

Rising Security Concerns and Geopolitical Tension Around the Border Driving the Market Growth

Increase R&D Investment to Fuel Development and Deployment of Hypersonic Weapons

Market Restraining Factors

Thermal Management Challenges Pose a Major Hurdle for Hypersonic Weapons Development

High Costs Associated with Hypersonic Missile Restrain the Market Growth

Market Opportunities

Growing Defence Budgets in Hypersonic Systems Fuelling Market Growth

Collaborations and Partnerships Among Market Players and Nations Present Growth Opportunities

Rising Need for Airborne Weapons to Counter Diverse Airborne Threats

Leading Companies Profiled

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Raytheon Technologies (RTX)

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Thales SA

Saab AB

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. (IAI)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc

Leonardo S.p.A.

MBDA

Embraer S.A.

Anduril Industries

Tactical Missiles Corporation (KTRV)

The China Aerospace Science & Industry Corporation Limited (CASIC)

Kratos Defence & Security Solutions, Inc

Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL)

Segments Covered in the Report

By Deployment Mode

Fixed Emplaced Defence Architectures

Mobile/Regional Defence Batteries

By Threat Type

Hypersonic cruise missiles (HCMs)

Maneuvering re-entry vehicles (MaRVs)

Hypersonic glide vehicles (HGVs)

By End-User

Strategic Forces

Tactical Theatre Forces

Homeland/ Civil Defence Agencies

Other End-Users

By Defensive Function

Sensing & Early Warning

Tracking, Fire Control & C2

Interceptors/ Kill Mechanisms

Counter-trajectory & Boost-phase Defeat

Other Defensive Functions

By Technology

Kinetic Kill Vehicles

Directed Energy Systems

Electronic Warfare & Cyber-Defeat Systems

Multi-Sensor Fusion & AI-Enabled Tracking/ Decisioning

Hypersonic-Specific Seekers

Other Technologies

