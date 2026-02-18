Agricultural Lighting Market Size to Hit $47.27 Billion by 2035 | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agricultural Lighting Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider, “The Agricultural Lighting Market Size was valued at USD 14.66 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 47.27 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 12.42% over 2026-2035.”

Revolutionizing Agriculture with Smart and Energy-Efficient Lighting for Sustainable Farming is Propelling Market Expansion

The market for agricultural lighting is expanding quickly because to the growing use of controlled-environment farming, the increased need for energy-efficient lighting options, and recent developments in LED technology. A greater reliance on greenhouses, vertical farming, and indoor farming resulted from the desire for increased agricultural output brought on by the world's fast-growing population. LED lighting's excellent durability, energy-saving features, and potential for light spectrum modification for plant development are driving the industry.

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

HATO Agricultural Lighting (RUDAX)

Sennlite Agricultural Lighting Technology Co., LTD

Orion Energy Systems

Hontech-Wins

Legion Lighting Co., Inc.

G&G Industrial Lighting

J.W. Speaker Corporation

Growlight Agricultural Lighting Solutions

Everlight Electronics

Signify (formerly Philips Lighting)

OSRAM

Valoya

Heliospectra

Illumitex

Current, powered by GE

Agricultural Lighting Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025E USD 14.66 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 47.27 Billion CAGR CAGR of 12.42% From 2026 to 2035 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Light Source Fluorescent, HID, LED, Others)

• By Installation (New, Retrofit)

• By Application (Aquaculture, Livestock, Horticulture)





Key Segmentation Analysis:

By Light Source

In 2025, LED held the largest share of the agricultural lighting market (63.4%) due to the rising demand for technologically advanced solutions for minimizing energy resource loss. Fluorescent lighting is projected to experience the highest CAGR from 2025-2035, due to its low-cost options and readiness availability in developing countries.

By Installation

The agricultural lighting market was led by new installations in 2025, accounting for 56.2% of the global market share, due to the rapid growth of greenhouse, vertical farming (VF), and smart farming infrastructure. Retrofit installations segment is expected to grow at the highest rate between 2025 and 2035 due to the renovations of older systems among existing farms and conventional agricultural practices.

By Application

The horticulture sector led the agricultural lighting market, with a 62% share in 2025, owing to the increasing prevalence of greenhouses, and vertical, and hydroponic farming systems. The livestock segment is projected to be the fastest-growing segment over the 2025-2035 timeline, as farmers are now adopting various specialized lighting systems to stimulate animal health, reproduction, and productivity.

Regional Insights:

In the agricultural lighting market, Europe is the leading region, with a projected 36.9% market share in 2025. The EU's strict energy efficiency regulations, robust agricultural sustainability laws, and the quick uptake of greenhouse farming are all driving the market expansion across the region.

With a projected CAGR of 14.1% from 2025 to 2035, Asia Pacific is the agricultural lighting market's fastest-growing region. The main causes of this quick expansion include increased food demand, urbanization, and government encouragement of hydroponic and vertical farming.

Overcoming Knowledge Gaps and Adoption Barriers in Smart Agricultural Lighting May Hinder Market Expansion

The amount of knowledge and expertise among farmers, particularly in emerging nations, is the main issue facing the agricultural lighting business. Because many farmers are not aware of the advantages of the new lighting innovations, the adoption of advanced lighting solutions like LEDs and IoT-enabled smart lighting has been delayed in traditional farming techniques. Some of the common mistakes include selecting the wrong spectrum from the range of light spectra accessible for each application, and using inconsistent installation techniques, which can reduce effectiveness and harm the health of plants or animals.

Recent Developments:

In 2025 , HATO expanded its RUDAX portfolio with new dimmable LED systems optimized for poultry and swine barns, offering longer lifespans and enhanced light uniformity.

In 2025, Sennlite launched upgraded Nova 645 LED systems featuring enhanced heat dissipation and spectrum control, aimed at boosting efficiency in commercial greenhouses.

Exclusive Sections of the Agricultural Lighting Market Report (The USPs):

EFFICIENCY & YIELD IMPROVEMENT STATISTICS – measures crop yield increase with LED-based agricultural lighting. Tracks energy consumption reduction versus traditional lighting. Evaluates light spectrum efficiency (red/blue/UV ratios) on plant growth.

– measures crop yield increase with LED-based agricultural lighting. Tracks energy consumption reduction versus traditional lighting. Evaluates light spectrum efficiency (red/blue/UV ratios) on plant growth. ADOPTION & USAGE TRENDS – monitors percentage of indoor farms using smart or connected lighting. Tracks adoption in vertical farms and greenhouses. Measures growth of sensor-integrated lighting systems.

– monitors percentage of indoor farms using smart or connected lighting. Tracks adoption in vertical farms and greenhouses. Measures growth of sensor-integrated lighting systems. COST & ROI METRICS – assesses average payback period for farmers switching to LED lighting. Evaluates operational cost reduction through optimized lighting. Monitors subsidy or government incentive adoption rates.

– assesses average payback period for farmers switching to LED lighting. Evaluates operational cost reduction through optimized lighting. Monitors subsidy or government incentive adoption rates. ENVIRONMENTAL & SUSTAINABILITY INDICATORS – tracks reduction in carbon footprint from energy-efficient lighting. Measures water-use efficiency improvements. Evaluates share of recyclable or eco-friendly lighting products.

– tracks reduction in carbon footprint from energy-efficient lighting. Measures water-use efficiency improvements. Evaluates share of recyclable or eco-friendly lighting products. TECHNOLOGICAL ADOPTION RATE – identifies penetration of advanced LED and smart lighting solutions. Highlights opportunities for innovation in underpenetrated regions and farms.

– identifies penetration of advanced LED and smart lighting solutions. Highlights opportunities for innovation in underpenetrated regions and farms. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE – gauges strength of key agricultural lighting providers. Reviews product portfolios, market reach, and growth strategies. Highlights recent innovations and strategic collaborations.

