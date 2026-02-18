Harrow To Report Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2025 Financial Results After Market Close on March 2, 2026

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harrow (Nasdaq: HROW), a leading provider of ophthalmic disease management solutions in North America, today announced that it will report its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2025, on Monday, March 2, 2026, after the market close. The Company will also post its fourth quarter Letter to Stockholders to the “Investors” section of its website, harrow.com. Harrow will host a conference call and live webcast at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, March 3, 2026, to discuss the results and provide a business update.

Conference Call Information

Participants can access the live webcast of Harrow’s presentation on the “Investors” page of Harrow’s website. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website for one year.

To participate via telephone, please register in advance using this link. Upon registration, all telephone participants will receive a confirmation email with detailed instructions, including a unique dial-in number and PIN, for accessing the call.

About Harrow

Harrow, Inc. (Nasdaq: HROW) is a leading provider of ophthalmic disease management solutions in North America, offering a comprehensive portfolio of products that address conditions affecting both the front and back of the eye, such as dry eye disease, wet (or neovascular) age-related macular degeneration, cataracts, refractive errors, glaucoma and a range of other ocular surface conditions and retina diseases. Harrow was founded with a commitment to deliver safe, effective, accessible, and affordable medications that enhance patient compliance and improve clinical outcomes. For more information about Harrow, please visit harrow.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.

Contact:

Mike Biega

VP of Investor Relations & Communications

mbiega@harrowinc.com

617-913-8890