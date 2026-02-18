Tango Therapeutics to Report Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Participate in Three Upcoming Investor Conferences

BOSTON, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNGX), today announced that it will report fourth quarter 2025 financial results on March 5, 2026, before the open of the U.S. financial markets. The company does not intend to hold a conference call.
Additionally, Tango Therapeutics management is scheduled to participate in three upcoming investor conferences:
TD Cowen 46th Annual Health Care Conference, Boston
- Corporate presentation on Wednesday, March 4 at 1:10-1:40 PM ET
- Webcast link here
Barclays 28th Annual Global Healthcare Conference, Miami
- Hosting 1x1 meetings on Tuesday, March 10
2026 Leerink Partners Global Healthcare Conference, Miami
- Fireside chat on Wednesday, March 11 at 3:00-3:30 PM ET
- Webcast link here
The live webcast for each event will be available under the "Events & Presentations" tab on the “Investors” page of the Company's website on the day of the event. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Company's website for 90 days following the presentation.
About Tango Therapeutics
Tango Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to discovering novel drug targets and delivering the next generation of precision medicine for the treatment of cancer. Using an approach that starts and ends with patients, Tango leverages the genetic principle of synthetic lethality to discover and develop therapies that take aim at critical targets in cancer. For more information, please visit www.tangotx.com.
Investors and Media:
Elizabeth Hickin
IR@tangotx.com
media@tangotx.com