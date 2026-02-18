WeShop Announces Major Fashion Retailers Available on its Shopping Platform Including Macy’s, Sephora, ShopBop, Lands’ End and Gap

NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WeShop Holdings Limited (“WeShop” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: WSHP), the world’s first community-owned social commerce platform, allows shoppers to earn equity while they shop at leading apparel retailers including Sephora, ShopBop, Lands’ End, Michael Kors, FARFETCH, SHEIN, DSW, Kohl's, Levi's, Macy's, JCPenny, Gap, and Old Navy, giving shoppers more ways to save and shop their favorite brands.

Within the WeShop app, members can shop a curated selection of fashion and department store brands and enjoy the convenience of a shopping mall on your phone. By integrating trusted category leaders into its marketplace, WeShop ties everyday purchases to its ownership-driven model, reinforcing long-term engagement. A wardrobe refresh remains one of the most common consumer shopping behaviors, particularly as seasons change and consumers reassess what they actually wear. Industry data shows that apparel purchases spike around transition moments such as spring and back-to-school. By partnering with these leading fashion retailers, WeShop curates a broad selection of apparel essentials for everyday shopping.

With ShareBack™, purchases on the platform also contribute toward building potential equity for shoppers. By leveraging its established network of fashion retailers, WeShop integrates ShareBack™ rewards directly into the shopping experience. This approach reinforces WeShop’s differentiated model of community ownership, where shopping activity contributes to potential equity participation.

WeShop continues to expand access to ShareBack™ rewards across a broad range of retail categories in the U.S. and U.K., including fashion, electronics, beauty, home goods and travel. Through ShareBack™, members earn WePoints from shopping and referrals, which may convert into ownership in WeShop, aligning everyday spending with long-term participation in the platform’s growth.

“Clothing and accessory updates remain a key part of seasonal shopping moments,” said James Fox, head of commercial at WeShop. “With these top retailers being part of our platform, members can discover and shop the fashion retailers they want in one place, while earning rewards on purchases they were already planning to make, making their wardrobe refresh even more rewarding.”

Retailers are available immediately through the WeShop app. For more information on WeShop and its growing list of retail partners, visit https://we.shop/mobile-app/ .

Claim your WeShop username now — before someone else does.

About WeShop

WeShop Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: WSHP) is a pioneering social-commerce platform transforming retail through community ownership. Designed to merge shopping, sharing, and investing, WeShop rewards users with equity for their engagement through its proprietary ShareBack™ program, turning everyday purchases and referring friends who shop through the platform into real ownership. With partnerships spanning hundreds of top retailers and over a billion products, WeShop empowers users to build long-term wealth while discovering and sharing what they love. By combining e-commerce, social interaction, and user ownership, WeShop is leading a global retail revolution—where everyone can earn ownership in the company.

ShareBack™ Rewards

The offer and sale of WePoints is registered on a Registration Statement on Form F-1 originally filed on October 17, 2025 (the “ShareBack Prospectus”). Users may obtain a copy of the ShareBack Prospectus and enroll in the program through our website at https://investors.we.shop/sec-filings . This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. The offer is being made only pursuant to the ShareBack Prospectus.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are subject to the safe harbor created thereby under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including the ability for the WeShop community to earn ownership in WeShop. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and WeShop assumes no obligation to update this information. In addition, the events described in these forward-looking statements may not actually arise or may occur in a different manner than anticipated as a result of various factors, including market conditions, as well as other factors described from time to time in WeShop's filings with SEC, including its Registration Statement on Form F-1 filed October 17, 2025 and any amendments thereto available at www.sec.gov.