Aya Gold & Silver Reports High-Grade Silver Results at Zgounder

Extends Mineralization Near Western Fault

 | Source: Aya Gold & Silver Inc. Aya Gold & Silver Inc.

MONTREAL, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSX: AYA; OTCQX: AYASF) (“Aya” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to announce high-grade silver drill results from its at-depth drill exploration program at the Zgounder Silver Mine in the Kingdom of Morocco.

Highlights (all intersections are in core lengths)

  • Intersections in the Open-Pit Area:
    • Hole ZG-RC-25-853 intercepted 781 grams per tonne (“g/t”) silver (“Ag”) over 9.0 metres (“m”), including 1,295 g/t Ag over 5.0m
    • Hole ZG-RC-25-855 intercepted 1,454 g/t Ag over 3.0m
  • Intersections at Depth Near the Western Fault contact:
    • Hole ZG-SF-25-340 intercepted 336 g/t Ag over 5.5m
    • Hole ZG-SF-25-350 intercepted 2,198 g/t Ag over 1.0m
  • Intersections in the Central Area:
    • Hole ZG-SF-25-347 intercepted 3,581 g/t Ag over 4.5m, including 5,893 g/t Ag over 2.5m
    • Hole ZG-SF-25-347 intercepted 1,729 g/t Ag over 4.1m, including 4,480 g/t Ag over 1.5m
    • Hole T28-26-1072 intercepted 6,223 g/t Ag over 3.6m
    • Hole T28-26-1104 intercepted 4,489 g/t Ag over 6.0m
  • 3,117m or 10.3% of the 2026 exploration program has been drilled year to date.

“Today’s high-grade results once again confirm the strong continuity of silver mineralization both at depth and around the open-pit area,” said Benoit La Salle, President & CEO. “Moreover, the new intersection at depth near the Western Fault contact in hole ZG-SF-25-340 extends mineralization further west, continuing to push the boundary of our current resource model.”

This release contains results from 256 holes, which include 13 surface diamond drill holes (“DDH”), 69 underground DDH, 41 reverse circulation drill hole (“RC”), 101 T28 and 32 YAK holes (T28 and YAK: percussion drilling using an air-compressed hammer). For a full summary of today’s results, refer to Appendix 1.

Table 1 – Best Intercepts at Zgounder in 2025 (core lengths)

Hole IDFromToAgLength*Ag x width
   (g/t)(m) 
Underground DDH
ZG-SF-25-339251.5253.01 7331.52 600
ZG-SF-25-340254.4259.93365.51 848
ZG-SF-25-341341.0345.01 0754.04 300
Including342.0344.01 9282.03 856
ZG-SF-25-342282.5286.06523.52 282
ZG-SF-25-343284.5289.03 5814.516 116
Including284.5287.05 8932.514 732
ZG-SF-25-34740.444.51 7294.17 089
Including43.044.54 4801.56 720
ZG-SF-25-34765.066.51 5351.52 302
ZG-SF-25-347127.0128.51 2281.51 842
ZG-SF-26-34863.565.02 0251.53 038
ZG-SF-26-348129.0133.51 3664.56 149
ZG-SF-26-350257.5258.52 1981.02 198
DZG-SF-25-77643.048.51 1385.56 260
Including45.047.02 7662.05 532
DZG-SF-25-77753.558.08444.53 798
Including53.555.51 5972.03 194
Surface RC
ZG-RC-25-853103.0112.07819.07 029
Including106.0111.01 2955.06 474
ZG-RC-25-854114.0116.08952.01 789
ZG-RC-25-85585.088.01 4543.04 362
Underground T28
T28-25-10470.012.015512.01 865
T28-25-10492.48.44766.02 858
T28-25-105922.826.46 2233.622 404
T28-26-10729.614.49614.84 612
Including9.612.01 7902.44 296
T28-26-10750.04.82 9344.814 083
Including0.02.45 7252.413 740
T28-26-110324.026.49882.42 371
T28-26-110419.225.24 4896.026 933
T28-26-11198.413.22854.81 368
T28-26-112719.225.22736.01 637
T28-26-11307.212.03734.81 790
Underground YAK
YAK-25-4083.64.86 0601.27 272

* True widths are undetermined; all values are uncut.

Location of Drill Results at Zgounder

Figure 1: Location of Drill Results at Zgounder

Quality Assurance

For core drilling, all individual samples represent approximately one meter in length of core, which is halved. Half of the core is kept on site for reference, and its counterpart is sent for preparation and assaying to African Laboratory for Mining and Environment (“Afrilab”) in Marrakech, Morocco or to ALS Laboratory at the Zgounder Mine site. All samples are analyzed for silver, copper, iron, lead, and zinc using Aqua regia and finished by atomic absorption spectroscopy (“AAS”). Samples grading above 200 g/t Ag are reanalyzed by fire assay.

For definition drilling using RC, all individual samples represent 1.0m in length and for T28 drilling equipment, all individual samples represent 1.2m in length. Samples are assayed at either the ALS Mine laboratory or at Afrilab. All samples are analyzed for silver, copper, iron, lead, and zinc using Aqua regia and finished by AAS. Samples grading above 200 g/t Ag are reanalyzed by fire assay. Rigorous quality controls (QaQc) are applied at both locations.

David Lalonde, B.Sc. P. Geo, Vice-President Exploration, is Aya Gold & Silver’s Qualified Person and has reviewed this press release for accuracy and compliance with National Instrument 43-101.

About Aya Gold & Silver Inc.

Aya Gold & Silver is a Canadian precious metals mining company anchored in Morocco and active across the full mining value chain. The Corporation has established an exploration track record through a systematic, technology-led, data-driven approach and is focused on expanding its resource base and land package along the Anti-Atlas Fault — one of Africa’s most geologically rich, underexplored and mining-friendly regions.

Aya operates Zgounder, a rare, silver-only mine, producing silver doré from its newly expanded processing facility. Aya’s growth pipeline includes the Boumadine polymetallic project, where feasibility study work is underway. The project hosts a substantial mineral resource, an extensive mineralized footprint, and significant potential for further discovery.

Led by a proven team of mining professionals, Aya is guided by a vision of responsible mining and is committed to delivering sustainable value for shareholders, employees and host communities.

For additional information, please visit Aya’s website at www.ayagoldsilver.com.

Or contact

Benoit La Salle, FCPA, MBA
President & CEO
Benoit.lasalle@ayagoldsilver.com		Alex Ball
VP, Corporate Development & IR
alex.ball@ayagoldsilver.com
  

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (“forward-looking statements”), which reflects management’s expectations regarding Aya’s future growth and business prospects (including the timing and development of new deposits and the success of exploration activities) and other opportunities. Wherever possible, words such as “aim”, “anticipate”, “assume”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect”, “goal”, “intend”, “objective”, “plan”, “potential”, “strategy”, “target”, and similar expressions or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might”, “will”, or are “likely” to be taken, occur or be achieved, have been used to identify such forward-looking information. Specific forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements and information with respect to the potential to confirm continuity of mineralization and extent mineralization to the west and other assumptions and factors generally associated with the mining industry.

Forward-looking information is based upon certain assumptions and other important factors that, if untrue, could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Corporation to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such information or statements. There can be no assurance that such information or statements will prove to be accurate. Key assumptions upon which the Corporation’s forward-looking information is based include without limitation, the Corporation’s ability to timely receive any requisite approvals, permits or licences; the Corporation’s ability to import goods and machinery; the Corporation’s ability to engage and retain all necessary personnel in order to operate its business properly and without interruption; the accuracy and reliability of estimates, projections, forecasts, studies and assessments, including the Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource Estimates (including, but not limited to, ore tonnage and ore grade estimates); the Corporation’s ability to meet or achieve estimates, projections and forecasts; assumptions regarding development and exploration activities; the timing, extent, duration and economic viability of such explorations activities; the price of silver; the price of gold; exchange rates; taxation levels; fuel and energy costs; future economic conditions; the Corporation’s ability to meet current and future obligations; the Corporation’s ability to obtain timely financing on reasonable terms when required; anticipated future estimates of free cash flow; estimate future production; the current and future social, economic and political conditions and environment in which the Corporation operates; and other assumptions and factors generally associated with the mining industry.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive of all factors and assumptions which may have been used. Forward-looking statements are also subject to risks and uncertainties facing the Corporation’s business, any of which could have a material adverse effect on the Corporation’s business, financial condition, results of operations and growth prospects. Some of the risks the Corporation faces and the uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements include, among others: the inherent risks involved in exploration and development of mineral properties, including (1) there being no significant disruptions affecting the operations of the Corporation whether due to artisanal miners, access to water, extreme weather events and other or related natural disasters, labour disruptions, supply disruptions, power disruptions, damage to equipment or otherwise; (2) permitting, development, operations and production from the Project being consistent with the Corporation’s expectations; (3) political and legal developments in the Kingdom of Morocco being consistent with its current expectations; (4) the exchange rate between the U.S. dollar and the Moroccan Dirham being approximately consistent with current levels; (5) certain price assumptions for gold and silver; (6) prices for diesel, process reagents, fuel oil, electricity and other key supplies being approximately consistent with current levels; (7) production and cost of sales forecasts meeting expectations; (8) the accuracy of the current mineral resource estimates of the Corporation; (9) labour and materials costs increasing on a basis consistent with the Corporation’s current expectations; and (10) asset impairment (or reversal) potential, being consistent with the Corporation’s current expectations.

In addition, readers are directed to carefully review the detailed risk discussion in the Corporation’s Annual Information Form and Management’s Discussion & Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed on SEDAR+, which discussions are incorporated by reference in this presentation, for a fuller understanding of the risks and uncertainties that affect the Corporation’s business and operations.

Although the Corporation believes its expectations are based upon reasonable assumptions and has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. As such, these risks are not exhaustive; however, they should be considered carefully. If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results may vary materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements found herein. Due to the risks, uncertainties, and assumptions inherent in forward-looking statements, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements contained herein are presented for the purpose of assisting investors in understanding the Corporation’s business plans, financial performance and condition and may not be appropriate for other purposes.

The forward-looking statements contained herein are made only as of the date hereof. The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by applicable law. The Corporation qualifies all of its forward-looking statements by these cautionary statements.

Nothing in this document should be construed as either an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy or sell Aya securities. All references to Aya include its subsidiaries unless the context requires otherwise.

Appendix 1 - Mineral Intercepts from Drilling at Zgounder (core lengths)

Hole IDFromToAg
(g/t)		Length (m)*Ag x width
Surface DDH
ZG-25-167520.2521.22121.0 212
ZG-25-170212.0212.5920.5 46
ZG-25-170216.0216.51280.5 64
ZG-25-170220.5221.0840.5 42
ZG-25-172181.0182.51771.5 266
ZG-25-172202.0203.0761.0 76
ZG-25-17323.529.51016.0 606
ZG-25-17334.035.53201.5 480
ZG-25-178229.5230.2860.7 60
ZG-26-180209.5211.02401.5 359
Underground DDH
ZG-SF-25-339251.5253.01 7331.52 600
ZG-SF-25-339261.0264.01643.0492
ZG-SF-25-340254.4259.93365.51 848
ZG-SF-25-340262.9264.92642.0528
ZG-SF-25-341286.0287.03721.0372
ZG-SF-25-341341.0345.01 0754.04 300
Including342.0344.01 9282.03 856
ZG-SF-25-342260.0262.01332.0267
ZG-SF-25-342282.5286.06523.52 282
ZG-SF-25-342360.5362.0761.5114
ZG-SF-25-342366.0370.0774.0308
ZG-SF-25-342381.0382.5921.5138
ZG-SF-25-342391.0392.51561.5234
ZG-SF-25-343284.5289.03 5814.516 116
Including284.5287.05 8932.514 732
ZG-SF-25-344302.5303.49160.9824
ZG-SF-25-344313.5315.02161.5324
ZG-SF-25-344318.0319.51041.5156
ZG-SF-25-346276.5279.53843.01 152
ZG-SF-25-34740.444.51 7294.17 089
Including43.044.54 4801.56 720
ZG-SF-25-34765.066.51 5351.52 302
ZG-SF-25-347119.5121.01521.5228
ZG-SF-25-347127.0128.51 2281.51 842
ZG-SF-26-34863.565.02 0251.53 038
ZG-SF-26-348129.0133.51 3664.56 149
ZG-SF-26-349143.0144.0891.089
ZG-SF-26-349157.0158.0761.076
ZG-SF-26-349186.0188.52152.5538
ZG-SF-26-350257.5258.52 1981.02 198
ZG-SF-26-350308.2309.2881.088
DZG-SF-25-74785.085.62720.6163
DZG-SF-25-77212.514.02401.5360
DZG-SF-25-77251.552.02 0000.51 000
DZG-SF-25-77643.048.51 1385.56 260
Including45.047.02 7662.05 532
DZG-SF-25-77748.050.01632.0326
DZG-SF-25-77753.558.08444.53 798
Including53.555.51 5972.03 194
DZG-SF-25-7787.511.33103.81 178
DZG-SF-25-78048.049.01751.0175
DZG-SF-25-78059.060.5821.5123
DZG-SF-25-8283.75.7922.0184
DZG-SF-25-84032.035.51433.5499
DZG-SF-25-84412.013.5761.5114
DZG-SF-26-83218.920.51461.6234
DZG-SF-26-83313.015.01122.0224
DZG-SF-26-858102.0103.51551.5232
DZG-SF-26-858134.5136.0961.5144
Surface RC
ZG-RC-25-849104.0105.05031.0503
ZG-RC-25-850113.0114.0871.087
ZG-RC-25-85298.099.0951.095
ZG-RC-25-85392.095.03323.0995
ZG-RC-25-853101.0102.01241.0124
ZG-RC-25-853103.0112.07819.07 029
Including106.0111.01 2955.06 474
ZG-RC-25-853134.0135.0831.083
ZG-RC-25-853137.0138.0931.093
ZG-RC-25-8549.010.01101.0110
ZG-RC-25-85417.018.01191.0119
ZG-RC-25-854114.0116.08952.01 789
ZG-RC-25-85510.011.01671.0167
ZG-RC-25-85577.078.0861.086
ZG-RC-25-85585.088.01 4543.04 362
ZG-RC-25-85597.0100.01393.0416
ZG-RC-25-855102.0103.0861.086
ZG-RC-25-85749.051.01842.0367
ZG-RC-25-85777.078.0891.089
ZG-RC-25-85791.092.01591.0159
ZG-RC-26-75354.055.0791.079
ZG-RC-26-80610.011.0851.085
ZG-RC-26-84142.043.01801.0180
ZG-RC-26-84170.071.01921.0192
ZG-RC-26-84192.093.01021.0102
ZG-RC-26-92057.058.0801.080
Underground T28
T28-25-9659.610.85561.2667
T28-25-9709.612.0992.4238
T28-25-97018.019.21191.2143
T28-25-9713.66.03902.4935
T28-25-9736.09.61463.6526
T28-25-9773.66.01142.4272
T28-25-98516.818.02011.2241
T28-25-98722.826.41323.6474
T28-25-99124.026.41422.4341
T28-25-9982.43.6931.2112
T28-25-100016.818.01881.2226
T28-25-10012.43.6941.2113
T28-25-10409.612.01922.4461
T28-25-104610.812.0821.298
T28-25-10470.012.015512.01 865
T28-25-104714.415.61131.2136
T28-25-10480.02.41182.4283
T28-25-10487.28.4911.2109
T28-25-10489.610.81011.2121
T28-25-10492.48.44766.02 858
T28-25-104918.019.2761.291
T28-25-105020.422.82112.4505
T28-25-105514.415.61131.2136
T28-25-105710.812.02161.2259
T28-25-105714.418.01803.6647
T28-25-105922.826.46 2233.622 404
T28-25-106224.025.2911.2109
T28-26-10663.64.82031.2244
T28-26-10707.28.4941.2113
T28-26-10729.614.49614.84 612
Including9.612.01 7902.44 296
T28-26-10740.02.41082.4259
T28-26-10750.04.82 9344.814 083
Including0.02.45 7252.413 740
T28-26-11012.46.01053.6379
T28-26-110324.026.49882.42371
T28-26-110419.225.24 4896.026 933
T28-26-11198.413.22854.81 368
T28-26-112719.225.22736.01 637
T28-26-112815.619.21283.6461
T28-26-11307.212.03734.81 790
T28-26-113110.815.61004.8480
Underground YAK
YAK-25-4083.64.86 0601.27 272
YAK-25-40827.628.81461.2175
YAK-25-41420.421.64481.2538
YAK-25-41436.037.24881.2586
YAK-25-41510.812.01371.2164
YAK-25-41515.618.02622.4629
YAK-25-41527.628.81771.2212
YAK-25-41624.025.21621.2194
YAK-25-4174.87.2942.4226
YAK-25-4183.64.8781.294
YAK-25-4192.43.61591.2191
YAK-25-4204.86.0991.2119
YAK-25-43645.646.81081.2130
YAK-26-42627.628.82471.2296
YAK-26-43320.421.61521.2182
YAK-26-44024.025.26561.2787

* True widths are undetermined; all values are uncut.

Appendix 2 – Drillhole Coordinates of Zgounder Drill Hole with Significant Results

Hole IDEastingNorthingElevationAzimuthDipLength (m)
Surface DDH
ZG-25-16762042434036312069347-70586
ZG-25-17062114134043662228135-54242
ZG-25-17262114834043212216135-55229
ZG-25-17362127434043652208135-55154
ZG-25-17862118434043252206135-55258
ZG-26-18062109934042232203135-55245
Underground DDH
ZG-SF-25-33962046034039111944228-87351
ZG-SF-25-340620334340389919475-75420
ZG-SF-25-34162047434039311944180-79359
ZG-SF-25-34262043334039061944180-80396
ZG-SF-25-34362050734039221943180-80338
ZG-SF-25-34462040834039021945180-78408
ZG-SF-25-346620308340389319460-83450
ZG-SF-25-347620585340395119438-45291
ZG-SF-26-3486205853403951194310-54251
ZG-SF-26-3496207083403967194618-60200
ZG-SF-26-350620308340389319460-80459
DZG-SF-25-74762108734040301972200120
DZG-SF-25-7726205543404007190972-1590
DZG-SF-25-7766205543404009190850080
DZG-SF-25-77762055434040091908501865
DZG-SF-25-7786205523404009190826-3070
DZG-SF-25-7806205523404009190826070
DZG-SF-25-82862112734040822018301060
DZG-SF-25-84062077634040892069752060
DZG-SF-25-84462075734040942070332-3060
DZG-SF-26-83262112934040722019801060
DZG-SF-26-83362112934040722019802030
DZG-SF-26-858620692340398318862900150
Surface RC
ZG-RC-25-84962125734042642207135-70105
ZG-RC-25-85062124934042742207135-70115
ZG-RC-25-85262125834042832207135-70120
ZG-RC-25-85362127634042812206131-68150
ZG-RC-25-85462126734042912207135-70120
ZG-RC-25-85562128534042892208135-70123
ZG-RC-25-85762124934041692207135-69116
ZG-RC-26-75362117434041882205135-7060
ZG-RC-26-80662119834041582206135-7060
ZG-RC-26-84162121134042222206134-69108
ZG-RC-26-92062127834043332206135-7080
Underground T28
T28-25-96562120434040432027572625
T28-25-97062119734040232025371326
T28-25-97162117834040132025172825
T28-25-97362052634040461936602225
T28-25-977620518340405319353531626
T28-25-985620512340405319361762523
T28-25-98762053534040151935601226
T28-25-99162053934040341935551226
T28-25-998620498340406519362092626
T28-25-1000620517340403619362612225
T28-25-1001620533340402219352841126
T28-25-104062052834040001937318926
T28-25-1046620928340409419972301217
T28-25-1047620928340409419972262326
T28-25-1048620929340408619972301120
T28-25-1049620929340408619972321920
T28-25-105062093334040841997551323
T28-25-105562093234041001998402526
T28-25-105762092734041001997232426
T28-25-1059620925340410019973472226
T28-25-1062620918340409819972751426
T28-26-106662068134041092022381817
T28-26-1070620674340410720213441526
T28-26-1072620671340410620213241226
T28-26-1074620666340410420213021826
T28-26-1075620667340410320223011626
T28-26-1101620624340403919341101016
T28-26-110362062434040391934501026
T28-26-110462062434040391934503026
T28-26-1119620569340403419343201026
T28-26-1127620587340401719342101026
T28-26-1128620592340401619342103022
T28-26-1130620592340401619342003023
T28-26-1131620599340401019341901026
Underground YAK
YAK-25-40862070134040852023172450
YAK-25-414620878340404920243251550
YAK-25-415620693340407520032141350
YAK-25-416620693340407520032151830
YAK-25-417620702340406820042141450
YAK-25-418620702340406820052152150
YAK-25-419620710340406020062131050
YAK-25-420620710340406020072121747
YAK-25-43662079934040441938513848
YAK-26-426620795340405019383042750
YAK-26-43362080034040541937401030
YAK-26-4406207013404092200551040


A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/af8c104e-6542-4a3e-a926-24eb45fc9e24


GlobeNewswire

Recommended Reading