Aya Gold & Silver Reports High-Grade Silver Results at Zgounder

MONTREAL, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSX: AYA; OTCQX: AYASF) (“Aya” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to announce high-grade silver drill results from its at-depth drill exploration program at the Zgounder Silver Mine in the Kingdom of Morocco.
Highlights (all intersections are in core lengths)
- Intersections in the Open-Pit Area:
- Hole ZG-RC-25-853 intercepted 781 grams per tonne (“g/t”) silver (“Ag”) over 9.0 metres (“m”), including 1,295 g/t Ag over 5.0m
- Hole ZG-RC-25-855 intercepted 1,454 g/t Ag over 3.0m
- Intersections at Depth Near the Western Fault contact:
- Hole ZG-SF-25-340 intercepted 336 g/t Ag over 5.5m
- Hole ZG-SF-25-350 intercepted 2,198 g/t Ag over 1.0m
- Intersections in the Central Area:
- Hole ZG-SF-25-347 intercepted 3,581 g/t Ag over 4.5m, including 5,893 g/t Ag over 2.5m
- Hole ZG-SF-25-347 intercepted 1,729 g/t Ag over 4.1m, including 4,480 g/t Ag over 1.5m
- Hole T28-26-1072 intercepted 6,223 g/t Ag over 3.6m
- Hole T28-26-1104 intercepted 4,489 g/t Ag over 6.0m
- 3,117m or 10.3% of the 2026 exploration program has been drilled year to date.
“Today’s high-grade results once again confirm the strong continuity of silver mineralization both at depth and around the open-pit area,” said Benoit La Salle, President & CEO. “Moreover, the new intersection at depth near the Western Fault contact in hole ZG-SF-25-340 extends mineralization further west, continuing to push the boundary of our current resource model.”
This release contains results from 256 holes, which include 13 surface diamond drill holes (“DDH”), 69 underground DDH, 41 reverse circulation drill hole (“RC”), 101 T28 and 32 YAK holes (T28 and YAK: percussion drilling using an air-compressed hammer). For a full summary of today’s results, refer to Appendix 1.
Table 1 – Best Intercepts at Zgounder in 2025 (core lengths)
|Hole ID
|From
|To
|Ag
|Length*
|Ag x width
|(g/t)
|(m)
|Underground DDH
|ZG-SF-25-339
|251.5
|253.0
|1 733
|1.5
|2 600
|ZG-SF-25-340
|254.4
|259.9
|336
|5.5
|1 848
|ZG-SF-25-341
|341.0
|345.0
|1 075
|4.0
|4 300
|Including
|342.0
|344.0
|1 928
|2.0
|3 856
|ZG-SF-25-342
|282.5
|286.0
|652
|3.5
|2 282
|ZG-SF-25-343
|284.5
|289.0
|3 581
|4.5
|16 116
|Including
|284.5
|287.0
|5 893
|2.5
|14 732
|ZG-SF-25-347
|40.4
|44.5
|1 729
|4.1
|7 089
|Including
|43.0
|44.5
|4 480
|1.5
|6 720
|ZG-SF-25-347
|65.0
|66.5
|1 535
|1.5
|2 302
|ZG-SF-25-347
|127.0
|128.5
|1 228
|1.5
|1 842
|ZG-SF-26-348
|63.5
|65.0
|2 025
|1.5
|3 038
|ZG-SF-26-348
|129.0
|133.5
|1 366
|4.5
|6 149
|ZG-SF-26-350
|257.5
|258.5
|2 198
|1.0
|2 198
|DZG-SF-25-776
|43.0
|48.5
|1 138
|5.5
|6 260
|Including
|45.0
|47.0
|2 766
|2.0
|5 532
|DZG-SF-25-777
|53.5
|58.0
|844
|4.5
|3 798
|Including
|53.5
|55.5
|1 597
|2.0
|3 194
|Surface RC
|ZG-RC-25-853
|103.0
|112.0
|781
|9.0
|7 029
|Including
|106.0
|111.0
|1 295
|5.0
|6 474
|ZG-RC-25-854
|114.0
|116.0
|895
|2.0
|1 789
|ZG-RC-25-855
|85.0
|88.0
|1 454
|3.0
|4 362
|Underground T28
|T28-25-1047
|0.0
|12.0
|155
|12.0
|1 865
|T28-25-1049
|2.4
|8.4
|476
|6.0
|2 858
|T28-25-1059
|22.8
|26.4
|6 223
|3.6
|22 404
|T28-26-1072
|9.6
|14.4
|961
|4.8
|4 612
|Including
|9.6
|12.0
|1 790
|2.4
|4 296
|T28-26-1075
|0.0
|4.8
|2 934
|4.8
|14 083
|Including
|0.0
|2.4
|5 725
|2.4
|13 740
|T28-26-1103
|24.0
|26.4
|988
|2.4
|2 371
|T28-26-1104
|19.2
|25.2
|4 489
|6.0
|26 933
|T28-26-1119
|8.4
|13.2
|285
|4.8
|1 368
|T28-26-1127
|19.2
|25.2
|273
|6.0
|1 637
|T28-26-1130
|7.2
|12.0
|373
|4.8
|1 790
|Underground YAK
|YAK-25-408
|3.6
|4.8
|6 060
|1.2
|7 272
* True widths are undetermined; all values are uncut.
Figure 1: Location of Drill Results at Zgounder
Quality Assurance
For core drilling, all individual samples represent approximately one meter in length of core, which is halved. Half of the core is kept on site for reference, and its counterpart is sent for preparation and assaying to African Laboratory for Mining and Environment (“Afrilab”) in Marrakech, Morocco or to ALS Laboratory at the Zgounder Mine site. All samples are analyzed for silver, copper, iron, lead, and zinc using Aqua regia and finished by atomic absorption spectroscopy (“AAS”). Samples grading above 200 g/t Ag are reanalyzed by fire assay.
For definition drilling using RC, all individual samples represent 1.0m in length and for T28 drilling equipment, all individual samples represent 1.2m in length. Samples are assayed at either the ALS Mine laboratory or at Afrilab. All samples are analyzed for silver, copper, iron, lead, and zinc using Aqua regia and finished by AAS. Samples grading above 200 g/t Ag are reanalyzed by fire assay. Rigorous quality controls (QaQc) are applied at both locations.
David Lalonde, B.Sc. P. Geo, Vice-President Exploration, is Aya Gold & Silver’s Qualified Person and has reviewed this press release for accuracy and compliance with National Instrument 43-101.
About Aya Gold & Silver Inc.
Aya Gold & Silver is a Canadian precious metals mining company anchored in Morocco and active across the full mining value chain. The Corporation has established an exploration track record through a systematic, technology-led, data-driven approach and is focused on expanding its resource base and land package along the Anti-Atlas Fault — one of Africa’s most geologically rich, underexplored and mining-friendly regions.
Aya operates Zgounder, a rare, silver-only mine, producing silver doré from its newly expanded processing facility. Aya’s growth pipeline includes the Boumadine polymetallic project, where feasibility study work is underway. The project hosts a substantial mineral resource, an extensive mineralized footprint, and significant potential for further discovery.
Led by a proven team of mining professionals, Aya is guided by a vision of responsible mining and is committed to delivering sustainable value for shareholders, employees and host communities.
For additional information, please visit Aya’s website at www.ayagoldsilver.com.
Or contact
|Benoit La Salle, FCPA, MBA
President & CEO
Benoit.lasalle@ayagoldsilver.com
|Alex Ball
VP, Corporate Development & IR
alex.ball@ayagoldsilver.com
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains certain statements that constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (“forward-looking statements”), which reflects management’s expectations regarding Aya’s future growth and business prospects (including the timing and development of new deposits and the success of exploration activities) and other opportunities. Wherever possible, words such as “aim”, “anticipate”, “assume”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect”, “goal”, “intend”, “objective”, “plan”, “potential”, “strategy”, “target”, and similar expressions or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might”, “will”, or are “likely” to be taken, occur or be achieved, have been used to identify such forward-looking information. Specific forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements and information with respect to the potential to confirm continuity of mineralization and extent mineralization to the west and other assumptions and factors generally associated with the mining industry.
Forward-looking information is based upon certain assumptions and other important factors that, if untrue, could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Corporation to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such information or statements. There can be no assurance that such information or statements will prove to be accurate. Key assumptions upon which the Corporation’s forward-looking information is based include without limitation, the Corporation’s ability to timely receive any requisite approvals, permits or licences; the Corporation’s ability to import goods and machinery; the Corporation’s ability to engage and retain all necessary personnel in order to operate its business properly and without interruption; the accuracy and reliability of estimates, projections, forecasts, studies and assessments, including the Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource Estimates (including, but not limited to, ore tonnage and ore grade estimates); the Corporation’s ability to meet or achieve estimates, projections and forecasts; assumptions regarding development and exploration activities; the timing, extent, duration and economic viability of such explorations activities; the price of silver; the price of gold; exchange rates; taxation levels; fuel and energy costs; future economic conditions; the Corporation’s ability to meet current and future obligations; the Corporation’s ability to obtain timely financing on reasonable terms when required; anticipated future estimates of free cash flow; estimate future production; the current and future social, economic and political conditions and environment in which the Corporation operates; and other assumptions and factors generally associated with the mining industry.
Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive of all factors and assumptions which may have been used. Forward-looking statements are also subject to risks and uncertainties facing the Corporation’s business, any of which could have a material adverse effect on the Corporation’s business, financial condition, results of operations and growth prospects. Some of the risks the Corporation faces and the uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements include, among others: the inherent risks involved in exploration and development of mineral properties, including (1) there being no significant disruptions affecting the operations of the Corporation whether due to artisanal miners, access to water, extreme weather events and other or related natural disasters, labour disruptions, supply disruptions, power disruptions, damage to equipment or otherwise; (2) permitting, development, operations and production from the Project being consistent with the Corporation’s expectations; (3) political and legal developments in the Kingdom of Morocco being consistent with its current expectations; (4) the exchange rate between the U.S. dollar and the Moroccan Dirham being approximately consistent with current levels; (5) certain price assumptions for gold and silver; (6) prices for diesel, process reagents, fuel oil, electricity and other key supplies being approximately consistent with current levels; (7) production and cost of sales forecasts meeting expectations; (8) the accuracy of the current mineral resource estimates of the Corporation; (9) labour and materials costs increasing on a basis consistent with the Corporation’s current expectations; and (10) asset impairment (or reversal) potential, being consistent with the Corporation’s current expectations.
In addition, readers are directed to carefully review the detailed risk discussion in the Corporation’s Annual Information Form and Management’s Discussion & Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed on SEDAR+, which discussions are incorporated by reference in this presentation, for a fuller understanding of the risks and uncertainties that affect the Corporation’s business and operations.
Although the Corporation believes its expectations are based upon reasonable assumptions and has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. As such, these risks are not exhaustive; however, they should be considered carefully. If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results may vary materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements found herein. Due to the risks, uncertainties, and assumptions inherent in forward-looking statements, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.
Forward-looking statements contained herein are presented for the purpose of assisting investors in understanding the Corporation’s business plans, financial performance and condition and may not be appropriate for other purposes.
The forward-looking statements contained herein are made only as of the date hereof. The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by applicable law. The Corporation qualifies all of its forward-looking statements by these cautionary statements.
Nothing in this document should be construed as either an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy or sell Aya securities. All references to Aya include its subsidiaries unless the context requires otherwise.
Appendix 1 - Mineral Intercepts from Drilling at Zgounder (core lengths)
|Hole ID
|From
|To
|Ag
(g/t)
|Length (m)*
|Ag x width
|Surface DDH
|ZG-25-167
|520.2
|521.2
|212
|1.0
|212
|ZG-25-170
|212.0
|212.5
|92
|0.5
|46
|ZG-25-170
|216.0
|216.5
|128
|0.5
|64
|ZG-25-170
|220.5
|221.0
|84
|0.5
|42
|ZG-25-172
|181.0
|182.5
|177
|1.5
|266
|ZG-25-172
|202.0
|203.0
|76
|1.0
|76
|ZG-25-173
|23.5
|29.5
|101
|6.0
|606
|ZG-25-173
|34.0
|35.5
|320
|1.5
|480
|ZG-25-178
|229.5
|230.2
|86
|0.7
|60
|ZG-26-180
|209.5
|211.0
|240
|1.5
|359
|Underground DDH
|ZG-SF-25-339
|251.5
|253.0
|1 733
|1.5
|2 600
|ZG-SF-25-339
|261.0
|264.0
|164
|3.0
|492
|ZG-SF-25-340
|254.4
|259.9
|336
|5.5
|1 848
|ZG-SF-25-340
|262.9
|264.9
|264
|2.0
|528
|ZG-SF-25-341
|286.0
|287.0
|372
|1.0
|372
|ZG-SF-25-341
|341.0
|345.0
|1 075
|4.0
|4 300
|Including
|342.0
|344.0
|1 928
|2.0
|3 856
|ZG-SF-25-342
|260.0
|262.0
|133
|2.0
|267
|ZG-SF-25-342
|282.5
|286.0
|652
|3.5
|2 282
|ZG-SF-25-342
|360.5
|362.0
|76
|1.5
|114
|ZG-SF-25-342
|366.0
|370.0
|77
|4.0
|308
|ZG-SF-25-342
|381.0
|382.5
|92
|1.5
|138
|ZG-SF-25-342
|391.0
|392.5
|156
|1.5
|234
|ZG-SF-25-343
|284.5
|289.0
|3 581
|4.5
|16 116
|Including
|284.5
|287.0
|5 893
|2.5
|14 732
|ZG-SF-25-344
|302.5
|303.4
|916
|0.9
|824
|ZG-SF-25-344
|313.5
|315.0
|216
|1.5
|324
|ZG-SF-25-344
|318.0
|319.5
|104
|1.5
|156
|ZG-SF-25-346
|276.5
|279.5
|384
|3.0
|1 152
|ZG-SF-25-347
|40.4
|44.5
|1 729
|4.1
|7 089
|Including
|43.0
|44.5
|4 480
|1.5
|6 720
|ZG-SF-25-347
|65.0
|66.5
|1 535
|1.5
|2 302
|ZG-SF-25-347
|119.5
|121.0
|152
|1.5
|228
|ZG-SF-25-347
|127.0
|128.5
|1 228
|1.5
|1 842
|ZG-SF-26-348
|63.5
|65.0
|2 025
|1.5
|3 038
|ZG-SF-26-348
|129.0
|133.5
|1 366
|4.5
|6 149
|ZG-SF-26-349
|143.0
|144.0
|89
|1.0
|89
|ZG-SF-26-349
|157.0
|158.0
|76
|1.0
|76
|ZG-SF-26-349
|186.0
|188.5
|215
|2.5
|538
|ZG-SF-26-350
|257.5
|258.5
|2 198
|1.0
|2 198
|ZG-SF-26-350
|308.2
|309.2
|88
|1.0
|88
|DZG-SF-25-747
|85.0
|85.6
|272
|0.6
|163
|DZG-SF-25-772
|12.5
|14.0
|240
|1.5
|360
|DZG-SF-25-772
|51.5
|52.0
|2 000
|0.5
|1 000
|DZG-SF-25-776
|43.0
|48.5
|1 138
|5.5
|6 260
|Including
|45.0
|47.0
|2 766
|2.0
|5 532
|DZG-SF-25-777
|48.0
|50.0
|163
|2.0
|326
|DZG-SF-25-777
|53.5
|58.0
|844
|4.5
|3 798
|Including
|53.5
|55.5
|1 597
|2.0
|3 194
|DZG-SF-25-778
|7.5
|11.3
|310
|3.8
|1 178
|DZG-SF-25-780
|48.0
|49.0
|175
|1.0
|175
|DZG-SF-25-780
|59.0
|60.5
|82
|1.5
|123
|DZG-SF-25-828
|3.7
|5.7
|92
|2.0
|184
|DZG-SF-25-840
|32.0
|35.5
|143
|3.5
|499
|DZG-SF-25-844
|12.0
|13.5
|76
|1.5
|114
|DZG-SF-26-832
|18.9
|20.5
|146
|1.6
|234
|DZG-SF-26-833
|13.0
|15.0
|112
|2.0
|224
|DZG-SF-26-858
|102.0
|103.5
|155
|1.5
|232
|DZG-SF-26-858
|134.5
|136.0
|96
|1.5
|144
|Surface RC
|ZG-RC-25-849
|104.0
|105.0
|503
|1.0
|503
|ZG-RC-25-850
|113.0
|114.0
|87
|1.0
|87
|ZG-RC-25-852
|98.0
|99.0
|95
|1.0
|95
|ZG-RC-25-853
|92.0
|95.0
|332
|3.0
|995
|ZG-RC-25-853
|101.0
|102.0
|124
|1.0
|124
|ZG-RC-25-853
|103.0
|112.0
|781
|9.0
|7 029
|Including
|106.0
|111.0
|1 295
|5.0
|6 474
|ZG-RC-25-853
|134.0
|135.0
|83
|1.0
|83
|ZG-RC-25-853
|137.0
|138.0
|93
|1.0
|93
|ZG-RC-25-854
|9.0
|10.0
|110
|1.0
|110
|ZG-RC-25-854
|17.0
|18.0
|119
|1.0
|119
|ZG-RC-25-854
|114.0
|116.0
|895
|2.0
|1 789
|ZG-RC-25-855
|10.0
|11.0
|167
|1.0
|167
|ZG-RC-25-855
|77.0
|78.0
|86
|1.0
|86
|ZG-RC-25-855
|85.0
|88.0
|1 454
|3.0
|4 362
|ZG-RC-25-855
|97.0
|100.0
|139
|3.0
|416
|ZG-RC-25-855
|102.0
|103.0
|86
|1.0
|86
|ZG-RC-25-857
|49.0
|51.0
|184
|2.0
|367
|ZG-RC-25-857
|77.0
|78.0
|89
|1.0
|89
|ZG-RC-25-857
|91.0
|92.0
|159
|1.0
|159
|ZG-RC-26-753
|54.0
|55.0
|79
|1.0
|79
|ZG-RC-26-806
|10.0
|11.0
|85
|1.0
|85
|ZG-RC-26-841
|42.0
|43.0
|180
|1.0
|180
|ZG-RC-26-841
|70.0
|71.0
|192
|1.0
|192
|ZG-RC-26-841
|92.0
|93.0
|102
|1.0
|102
|ZG-RC-26-920
|57.0
|58.0
|80
|1.0
|80
|Underground T28
|T28-25-965
|9.6
|10.8
|556
|1.2
|667
|T28-25-970
|9.6
|12.0
|99
|2.4
|238
|T28-25-970
|18.0
|19.2
|119
|1.2
|143
|T28-25-971
|3.6
|6.0
|390
|2.4
|935
|T28-25-973
|6.0
|9.6
|146
|3.6
|526
|T28-25-977
|3.6
|6.0
|114
|2.4
|272
|T28-25-985
|16.8
|18.0
|201
|1.2
|241
|T28-25-987
|22.8
|26.4
|132
|3.6
|474
|T28-25-991
|24.0
|26.4
|142
|2.4
|341
|T28-25-998
|2.4
|3.6
|93
|1.2
|112
|T28-25-1000
|16.8
|18.0
|188
|1.2
|226
|T28-25-1001
|2.4
|3.6
|94
|1.2
|113
|T28-25-1040
|9.6
|12.0
|192
|2.4
|461
|T28-25-1046
|10.8
|12.0
|82
|1.2
|98
|T28-25-1047
|0.0
|12.0
|155
|12.0
|1 865
|T28-25-1047
|14.4
|15.6
|113
|1.2
|136
|T28-25-1048
|0.0
|2.4
|118
|2.4
|283
|T28-25-1048
|7.2
|8.4
|91
|1.2
|109
|T28-25-1048
|9.6
|10.8
|101
|1.2
|121
|T28-25-1049
|2.4
|8.4
|476
|6.0
|2 858
|T28-25-1049
|18.0
|19.2
|76
|1.2
|91
|T28-25-1050
|20.4
|22.8
|211
|2.4
|505
|T28-25-1055
|14.4
|15.6
|113
|1.2
|136
|T28-25-1057
|10.8
|12.0
|216
|1.2
|259
|T28-25-1057
|14.4
|18.0
|180
|3.6
|647
|T28-25-1059
|22.8
|26.4
|6 223
|3.6
|22 404
|T28-25-1062
|24.0
|25.2
|91
|1.2
|109
|T28-26-1066
|3.6
|4.8
|203
|1.2
|244
|T28-26-1070
|7.2
|8.4
|94
|1.2
|113
|T28-26-1072
|9.6
|14.4
|961
|4.8
|4 612
|Including
|9.6
|12.0
|1 790
|2.4
|4 296
|T28-26-1074
|0.0
|2.4
|108
|2.4
|259
|T28-26-1075
|0.0
|4.8
|2 934
|4.8
|14 083
|Including
|0.0
|2.4
|5 725
|2.4
|13 740
|T28-26-1101
|2.4
|6.0
|105
|3.6
|379
|T28-26-1103
|24.0
|26.4
|988
|2.4
|2371
|T28-26-1104
|19.2
|25.2
|4 489
|6.0
|26 933
|T28-26-1119
|8.4
|13.2
|285
|4.8
|1 368
|T28-26-1127
|19.2
|25.2
|273
|6.0
|1 637
|T28-26-1128
|15.6
|19.2
|128
|3.6
|461
|T28-26-1130
|7.2
|12.0
|373
|4.8
|1 790
|T28-26-1131
|10.8
|15.6
|100
|4.8
|480
|Underground YAK
|YAK-25-408
|3.6
|4.8
|6 060
|1.2
|7 272
|YAK-25-408
|27.6
|28.8
|146
|1.2
|175
|YAK-25-414
|20.4
|21.6
|448
|1.2
|538
|YAK-25-414
|36.0
|37.2
|488
|1.2
|586
|YAK-25-415
|10.8
|12.0
|137
|1.2
|164
|YAK-25-415
|15.6
|18.0
|262
|2.4
|629
|YAK-25-415
|27.6
|28.8
|177
|1.2
|212
|YAK-25-416
|24.0
|25.2
|162
|1.2
|194
|YAK-25-417
|4.8
|7.2
|94
|2.4
|226
|YAK-25-418
|3.6
|4.8
|78
|1.2
|94
|YAK-25-419
|2.4
|3.6
|159
|1.2
|191
|YAK-25-420
|4.8
|6.0
|99
|1.2
|119
|YAK-25-436
|45.6
|46.8
|108
|1.2
|130
|YAK-26-426
|27.6
|28.8
|247
|1.2
|296
|YAK-26-433
|20.4
|21.6
|152
|1.2
|182
|YAK-26-440
|24.0
|25.2
|656
|1.2
|787
* True widths are undetermined; all values are uncut.
Appendix 2 – Drillhole Coordinates of Zgounder Drill Hole with Significant Results
|Hole ID
|Easting
|Northing
|Elevation
|Azimuth
|Dip
|Length (m)
|Surface DDH
|ZG-25-167
|620424
|3403631
|2069
|347
|-70
|586
|ZG-25-170
|621141
|3404366
|2228
|135
|-54
|242
|ZG-25-172
|621148
|3404321
|2216
|135
|-55
|229
|ZG-25-173
|621274
|3404365
|2208
|135
|-55
|154
|ZG-25-178
|621184
|3404325
|2206
|135
|-55
|258
|ZG-26-180
|621099
|3404223
|2203
|135
|-55
|245
|Underground DDH
|ZG-SF-25-339
|620460
|3403911
|1944
|228
|-87
|351
|ZG-SF-25-340
|620334
|3403899
|1947
|5
|-75
|420
|ZG-SF-25-341
|620474
|3403931
|1944
|180
|-79
|359
|ZG-SF-25-342
|620433
|3403906
|1944
|180
|-80
|396
|ZG-SF-25-343
|620507
|3403922
|1943
|180
|-80
|338
|ZG-SF-25-344
|620408
|3403902
|1945
|180
|-78
|408
|ZG-SF-25-346
|620308
|3403893
|1946
|0
|-83
|450
|ZG-SF-25-347
|620585
|3403951
|1943
|8
|-45
|291
|ZG-SF-26-348
|620585
|3403951
|1943
|10
|-54
|251
|ZG-SF-26-349
|620708
|3403967
|1946
|18
|-60
|200
|ZG-SF-26-350
|620308
|3403893
|1946
|0
|-80
|459
|DZG-SF-25-747
|621087
|3404030
|1972
|20
|0
|120
|DZG-SF-25-772
|620554
|3404007
|1909
|72
|-15
|90
|DZG-SF-25-776
|620554
|3404009
|1908
|50
|0
|80
|DZG-SF-25-777
|620554
|3404009
|1908
|50
|18
|65
|DZG-SF-25-778
|620552
|3404009
|1908
|26
|-30
|70
|DZG-SF-25-780
|620552
|3404009
|1908
|26
|0
|70
|DZG-SF-25-828
|621127
|3404082
|2018
|30
|10
|60
|DZG-SF-25-840
|620776
|3404089
|2069
|75
|20
|60
|DZG-SF-25-844
|620757
|3404094
|2070
|332
|-30
|60
|DZG-SF-26-832
|621129
|3404072
|2019
|80
|10
|60
|DZG-SF-26-833
|621129
|3404072
|2019
|80
|20
|30
|DZG-SF-26-858
|620692
|3403983
|1886
|290
|0
|150
|Surface RC
|ZG-RC-25-849
|621257
|3404264
|2207
|135
|-70
|105
|ZG-RC-25-850
|621249
|3404274
|2207
|135
|-70
|115
|ZG-RC-25-852
|621258
|3404283
|2207
|135
|-70
|120
|ZG-RC-25-853
|621276
|3404281
|2206
|131
|-68
|150
|ZG-RC-25-854
|621267
|3404291
|2207
|135
|-70
|120
|ZG-RC-25-855
|621285
|3404289
|2208
|135
|-70
|123
|ZG-RC-25-857
|621249
|3404169
|2207
|135
|-69
|116
|ZG-RC-26-753
|621174
|3404188
|2205
|135
|-70
|60
|ZG-RC-26-806
|621198
|3404158
|2206
|135
|-70
|60
|ZG-RC-26-841
|621211
|3404222
|2206
|134
|-69
|108
|ZG-RC-26-920
|621278
|3404333
|2206
|135
|-70
|80
|Underground T28
|T28-25-965
|621204
|3404043
|2027
|57
|26
|25
|T28-25-970
|621197
|3404023
|2025
|37
|13
|26
|T28-25-971
|621178
|3404013
|2025
|17
|28
|25
|T28-25-973
|620526
|3404046
|1936
|60
|22
|25
|T28-25-977
|620518
|3404053
|1935
|353
|16
|26
|T28-25-985
|620512
|3404053
|1936
|176
|25
|23
|T28-25-987
|620535
|3404015
|1935
|60
|12
|26
|T28-25-991
|620539
|3404034
|1935
|55
|12
|26
|T28-25-998
|620498
|3404065
|1936
|209
|26
|26
|T28-25-1000
|620517
|3404036
|1936
|261
|22
|25
|T28-25-1001
|620533
|3404022
|1935
|284
|11
|26
|T28-25-1040
|620528
|3404000
|1937
|318
|9
|26
|T28-25-1046
|620928
|3404094
|1997
|230
|12
|17
|T28-25-1047
|620928
|3404094
|1997
|226
|23
|26
|T28-25-1048
|620929
|3404086
|1997
|230
|11
|20
|T28-25-1049
|620929
|3404086
|1997
|232
|19
|20
|T28-25-1050
|620933
|3404084
|1997
|55
|13
|23
|T28-25-1055
|620932
|3404100
|1998
|40
|25
|26
|T28-25-1057
|620927
|3404100
|1997
|23
|24
|26
|T28-25-1059
|620925
|3404100
|1997
|347
|22
|26
|T28-25-1062
|620918
|3404098
|1997
|275
|14
|26
|T28-26-1066
|620681
|3404109
|2022
|38
|18
|17
|T28-26-1070
|620674
|3404107
|2021
|344
|15
|26
|T28-26-1072
|620671
|3404106
|2021
|324
|12
|26
|T28-26-1074
|620666
|3404104
|2021
|302
|18
|26
|T28-26-1075
|620667
|3404103
|2022
|301
|16
|26
|T28-26-1101
|620624
|3404039
|1934
|110
|10
|16
|T28-26-1103
|620624
|3404039
|1934
|50
|10
|26
|T28-26-1104
|620624
|3404039
|1934
|50
|30
|26
|T28-26-1119
|620569
|3404034
|1934
|320
|10
|26
|T28-26-1127
|620587
|3404017
|1934
|210
|10
|26
|T28-26-1128
|620592
|3404016
|1934
|210
|30
|22
|T28-26-1130
|620592
|3404016
|1934
|200
|30
|23
|T28-26-1131
|620599
|3404010
|1934
|190
|10
|26
|Underground YAK
|YAK-25-408
|620701
|3404085
|2023
|17
|24
|50
|YAK-25-414
|620878
|3404049
|2024
|325
|15
|50
|YAK-25-415
|620693
|3404075
|2003
|214
|13
|50
|YAK-25-416
|620693
|3404075
|2003
|215
|18
|30
|YAK-25-417
|620702
|3404068
|2004
|214
|14
|50
|YAK-25-418
|620702
|3404068
|2005
|215
|21
|50
|YAK-25-419
|620710
|3404060
|2006
|213
|10
|50
|YAK-25-420
|620710
|3404060
|2007
|212
|17
|47
|YAK-25-436
|620799
|3404044
|1938
|51
|38
|48
|YAK-26-426
|620795
|3404050
|1938
|304
|27
|50
|YAK-26-433
|620800
|3404054
|1937
|40
|10
|30
|YAK-26-440
|620701
|3404092
|2005
|5
|10
|40
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/af8c104e-6542-4a3e-a926-24eb45fc9e24