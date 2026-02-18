Dmitry Shubov Consulting Advises Southeast Asian Startups On New Philippine Supreme Court Electronic Notarization Standards

FREMONT, Calif., Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Philippine Supreme Court has promulgated A.M. No. 24-10-14-SC, a set of rules governing electronic notarization that establishes the framework for accredited electronic notarization providers, AV-recorded remote notarization, tamper-evident storage of these recordings, and the electronic transmittal of duplicate originals to clerks of court. Philippine startups and service providers must meet standards of recordkeeping and technical competence to ensure such documents are accepted in U.S. closings.

Important facts to note:

Recognized modes: designated modes that include accredited in-person Electronic Notarization Facilities (ENFs), remote Electronic Notarization Providers (ENPs) who utilize secure audio-visual communication (AVC) technology, and hybrid workflows.

Technical requirements: multi-factor authentication, preservation of AV recordings, tamper-obvious electronic signatures, and electronic duplicate originals.

Process changes: notaries will need to maintain digital registers and submit electronic duplicate originals to clerks, while platforms and vendors will have to comply with new retention and audit-log requirements.





Who’s affected:

Southeast Asian-based startups needing Philippine-notarized documents for American incorporations, investor closings, or cross-border contracts.

Corporate services providers, escrow agents, e-signature/e-notary platforms and U.S. counsel relied on Philippine executions for their due diligence and closings.

Why this matters:

ENP workflows that are fully auditable are also more likely to be accepted by U.S. counsel and escrow agents, thereby reducing last-mile closing friction.

Platforms and vendors must adopt processes, DPAs, and contracts that preserve evidentiary integrity and meet clerk filing requirements.

Teams should confirm the procedures for obtaining e-Apostilles or traditional Apostilles for electronic duplicate originals to ensure recognition by U.S. state authorities.





Please note that for those outside the Philippines, REN (Remote Electronic Notarization) generally requires being at a Philippine Embassy or Consulate.

“This new piece of compliance will include more than validating e-signers against the Supreme Court's electronic notarization standards and establishing documented workflows; it is also about vetting vendors and maintaining a reliable audit trail acceptable to Philippine registries and U.S. closing agents. Startups that prepare the execution packs early help to avoid last-minute re-execution, escrow holds, and pushback from investors. Startups should no longer have to incur the costs of delays and reputational damage associated with a transaction spanning multiple countries,” says Dmitry Shubov, Founder of Dmitry Shubov Consulting.

