Dayforce Unveils New Brand Campaign That Shrinks the Weight of Work

MINNEAPOLIS and TORONTO, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dayforce, Inc., a global human capital management (HCM) leader that makes work life better, today announced the launch of its new brand campaign, ‘Tiny Briefcase.’ The campaign reflects a reality many HR and business leaders face every day: work has grown heavier – with more complexity, more uncertainty, and more responsibility — often across systems that were never designed to work together.

As organizations navigate workforce complexity furthered by rapid AI evolution and ongoing macroeconomic volatility, the weight of work has only increased. Dayforce’s new campaign recognizes that challenge — and invites leaders to imagine what work could feel like when unnecessary complexity is removed.

Comprised of a single, visually driven story, the campaign uses a striking briefcase metaphor to bring this idea to life. The spot opens on professionals weighed down by oversized bags, symbolizing fragmented systems, manual processes, and the mental load of disconnected work. The contrast comes in the form of an unexpectedly tiny briefcase — a visual shorthand for what happens when organizations unify their data, systems, and processes with Dayforce.





A tiny briefcase symbolizes how Dayforce shrinks the weight of work

The spot closes with a simple but powerful anchor message: “lighten the load, so you can do the work you’re meant to do.” It captures the campaign’s central belief that technology should remove friction, not add to it. Through this lens, Dayforce doesn’t just deliver technology — it helps organizations eliminate friction, reduce inefficiency, and return time and focus to the work that moves the business forward.

“HR and business leaders tell us every day that work has become more complex, more uncertain, and more demanding than ever before. It’s a lot to carry — and managing a patchwork of disconnected systems only adds to that burden,” said Eric Glass, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer at Dayforce, Inc. “Our new brand campaign acknowledges that reality and reinforces our commitment to helping leaders do the work they’re meant to do — without the excess that drags them down.”

The new commercial will air across the U.S. beginning today with placements spanning television, streaming, digital, and out-of-home activations. Complementing the broadcast and digital creative, Dayforce airport advertising features industry leaders carrying unexpectedly small bags, reinforcing the idea that when outdated complexity is reduced, leaders operate with greater clarity and confidence.

The concept was developed in collaboration with creative agency Rethink and is supported by Prophet overseeing media strategy.

“We set out to visualize the invisible weight people carry when their systems don’t work together,” said Don Shelford, Executive Creative Director at Rethink. “The briefcase metaphor captures that feeling instantly — and shows how Dayforce doesn’t just change the tools people use, but transforms how work feels when complexity is lifted.”

Dayforce lightens the load with a single system for HR, Pay, Time, Talent, and Analytics

About Dayforce

Dayforce makes work life better. Everything we do as a global leader in HCM technology is focused on enabling thousands of customers and millions of employees around the world do the work they're meant to do. With our single AI-powered people platform for HR, Pay, Time, Talent, and Analytics, organizations of all sizes and industries are benefiting from simplicity at scale with Dayforce to help unlock their full workforce potential, operate with confidence, and realize quantifiable value. To learn more, visit dayforce.com.

