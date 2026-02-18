Abcourt Presents Operations Update for January 2026 in the Development of the Sleeping Giant Mine

ROUYN-NORANDA, Quebec, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abcourt Mines Inc. (“Abcourt” or the “Corporation”) (TSX Venture: ABI) (OTCQB: ABMBF) is pleased to provide an update on the development work completed in January 2026 at the Sleeping Giant Mine, located in the Eeyou Istchee region of Québec.

In January, Abcourt continued to actively advance the stopes development at the Sleeping Giant Mine while significantly strengthening its operational capacity. During the month, 25 new employees joined the team, supporting the acceleration of underground and mill activities. The Corporation now employs more than 125 people, in addition to numerous contractors. Operations delivered an exceptional performance, marked by record production driven by higher processed tonnage and ore grades exceeding those of all previous months. These results reflect both the team’s growing operational efficiency and the asset’s potential, positioning the Corporation favorably for the continued ramp-up of operations.

As we begin the year, Abcourt wishes to share a list of projects planned for 2026 to support the Corporation’s growth objectives. Below is the list of projects scheduled for 2026.

2026 Projects

Progressive ramp-up of the first long-hole stopes to support the acceleration of the production profile

Replacement of certain hoist components in preparation for the development and mining of deeper zones

Expansion of camp accommodation capacity to support the intensification of operations

Lifting and technical upgrading of the tailings management facility

Increased geological drilling at the Sleeping Giant Mine to extend mine life



Loïc Bureau, Chief Operating Officer, commented: “Since stepping into the role of Chief Operating Officer, I had the opportunity to witness firsthand the strong commitment of our teams. The significant addition of personnel in January will support all of our operations in the months ahead and contribute to the acceleration of our production rate.”

Monthly Summary of Key Elements

August September October November December January Total YTD

(2025-2026) Diamond drilling (m) 2,360 1,906 1,666 1,726 1,180 1,537 12,576 Underground rehabilitation (m) 350 543 61 682 160 127 2,733 Underground development (m) 9,1 53 82 94 114 84 445 Tonnes milled (tonnes) 1,072 2,439 2,563 1,346 1,743 2,759 11,922 Mill Head

Grade (g/t) 5.66 5.98 6.0 7.2 5.7 7.3 6.35 Ounces

Milled (oz) 195 469 497 311 317 644 2,433 % Recovered 100% 92.8% 95.6% 95.8% 97.2% 97.2% 96.1% Ounces

Produced (oz) 195 435 475 298 308 626 2,337 Ounces

Poured (oz) 0 26 124 425 288 374 1,237

The gold inventory in the circuit at the end of the month of January was 1106 ounces. The silver ounces in the circuit are not assayed. The silver ounces are recovered with the gold at the refinery, delivered to the Mint and sold with the gold to the market.



Summary Description of 2026 Projects

Progressive ramp-up of the first long-hole stopes to support the acceleration of the production profile

During the first months following the start-up of the Sleeping Giant Mine, production was mainly ensured by a room-and-pillar type stope.

Ongoing work, focused on the development and rehabilitation of access drifts and sublevels, will enable the progressive commissioning of multiple long-hole stopes, which is expected to result in a meaningful increase in gold production based on current projections.

Replacement of certain hoist components in preparation for the development and mining of deeper zones

During summer 2026, scheduled shutdown to replace the motors, the hoist speed controller, and the operator cabin. The new motors will increase production capacity, while the upgraded controller will improve operational efficiency and precision, in addition to enabling significant electrical energy savings. Finally, the new operator cabin will enhance comfort and contribute to improved health and safety conditions for operators.

Expansion of camp accommodation capacity to support the intensification of operations

Abcourt completed the construction of a 50-room camp, including kitchen facilities, in a first phase during the fall of 2025. A second phase is planned for spring 2026, with the addition of 36 rooms and the expansion of the kitchen. A third phase is scheduled for summer 2026, which will include 37 additional rooms.

Lifting and technical upgrading of the tailings facility

Geotechnical drilling and the installation of monitoring instruments are planned for the summer and will enable the optimization of long-term tailings facility management while meeting the highest industry standards.

Increased geological drilling at the Sleeping Giant Mine to extend mine life

Launch of Phase 2 of the deep mine exploration and development program aimed at increasing mineral resources.

Qualified Person

Loïc Bureau, Eng, Chief Operating Officer of the Corporation, has verified and approved the technical information contained in this press release.

Mr. Bureau is a Qualified Person under Regulation 43-101.

ABOUT ABCOURT MINES INC.

Abcourt Mines Inc. is a Canadian gold development company with properties strategically located in northwestern Québec, Canada. Abcourt owns the Sleeping Giant Mine and Mill, as well as the Flordin property, where it focuses its development activities.

For more information about Abcourt Mines Inc., please visit our website at www.abcourt.ca and view our filings under Abcourt's profile on www.sedarplus.ca

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

