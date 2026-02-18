Radicle Femmes Returns to Toronto for International Women’s Day

Toronto, ON, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marigold PR , a women-run public relations firm, announces the third annual Radicle Femmes International Women’s Day , its flagship event and the largest women-in-weed gathering in Canada. The 2026 edition takes place on March 5 at Soluna Toronto, bringing together women and allies from across the cannabis industry for a day of candid conversation and relationship-building. Aligned with the 2026 International Women’s Day theme, Give to Gain , the event focuses on the belief that progress in the industry does not happen in isolation. When individuals share time, knowledge, access, and opportunity, it helps create a more supportive and interconnected world. This year’s programming reflects that reality, focusing on what it takes to build durable businesses and close internal gaps, with practical insights for entrepreneurs, retailers, operators, and brand builders alike.

With a mission to empower, celebrate, and advance women in weed while creating meaningful opportunities for brands to engage with an influential audience, Radicle Femmes has partnered with more than 30 companies and welcomed over 800 attendees nationwide since its launch in early 2024. This year, the Ontario Cannabis Store (OCS) returns as VIP partner for the third time, alongside event partners CannSell, Glacial Gold , Lite Label , O2O , Sister Merci, Tribal, Turning Point Brands Canada , and Versus . The platform’s growth shows a strong appetite for spaces where women in cannabis can connect. Attendees regularly report tangible results, including new partnerships, career opportunities, and expanded professional networks.

“The OCS is proud to support the Radicle Femmes International Women’s Day event for the third year in a row,” says OCS President and Chief Executive Officer David Lobo. “Radicle Femmes’ mission to connect and empower women in cannabis aligns with the OCS’s commitment to supporting a diverse and inclusive cannabis industry in Ontario. The entire cannabis sector benefits when women leaders gather to build professional networks, share knowledge and inspire each other to build a more vibrant, innovative marketplace.”

Radicle Femmes Program Highlights

This year’s programming is designed to inspire and equip attendees with the tools and confidence to lead in their careers. While key sessions are highlighted, additional presentations and discussions will take place throughout the day. Formal programming will be followed by opportunities to network with peers over lunch.

Building Long-Term Retail Strategy

This panel looks at how retailers can move beyond day-to-day operations to build long-lasting businesses. Panellists discuss service as a competitive advantage, partnerships that create real value, and the operational and digital choices that support growth and profit. Speakers include Andrea Feldman-Kohlver, CANNABIS XPRESS; Janani Nadesananthan, Independent Cannabis Retail Collective; Janet Ihm, Ontario Cannabis Store; and Mengjin Li, SQDC.

Mid-day Keynote

Emma Andrews, CEO of Nextleaf Solutions, shares how giving the gift of time, knowledge, and mentorship has shaped her career and become a cornerstone of her leadership, while exploring the role of radical candour and the power of showing up authentically in the workplace.

Closing the Gap Between Marketing and Sales

This panel looks at how marketing and sales teams work best in tandem to drive sustainable growth. Panellists discuss alignment and shared ownership, the operational and data-driven choices that support revenue, relationships, and long-term brand health. Speakers include Christina Svetanic, O2O; Dayna Dubeau, SNDL; Robyn Rabinovich, Aurora Cannabis; and Wendy Milne, Go Brands.

“This industry runs on relationships, and it’s important for women to have rooms where conversations lead to opportunity,” says Katie Pringle, CEO and Co-founder of Marigold PR. “As an agency, we’ve been hosting women-in-weed events since 2017, longer than anyone else in Canada. Through our work, we have created speaking opportunities and thought leadership platforms for hundreds of women, and every year, the feedback we get reinforces the value of building these spaces.”

The need for women in business events exists within a broader economic context. Over 37 percent of self-employed Canadians are women , showing strong entrepreneurial participation. Women-owned businesses also have high representation of women in leadership , with women holding 70.7 percent of senior management roles and 66 percent of other management positions. Despite this, systemic barriers persist. Women in Canada earn just 87 cents for every dollar earned by men, making forums like this essential for driving the conversation forward.

In alignment with Give to Gain, Marigold PR will donate 10% of all ticket sales to Bloom , a collective that provides mentorship, leadership development, networking opportunities, and career advancement resources to women in cannabis.

Attendance at Radicle Femmes is limited to those aged 19+ and pre-registration is required. To stay updated on event details, follow @radiclefemmes on Instagram or visit Eventbrite to register .





About Marigold PR

Established in 2016, Marigold PR has become a leading force in elevating the profile of the cannabis industry through strategic communications and high-impact events. As an award-winning public relations agency, Marigold PR's portfolio includes a diverse range of clients, from emerging startups to established industry leaders. Marigold PR has been instrumental in supporting and hosting high-profile cannabis events and conferences that serve as a nexus for like-minded businesses, thought leaders, and influencers in the cannabis space. For more information, visit https://marigoldpr.com/ .

