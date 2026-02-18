Alzheimer's Therapeutics Market Research Report 2026-2036: Growing Global Burden of Alzheimer's Continues to Drive Demand - Opportunities in Surge in Merger & Acquisitions, Increasing R&D Investments

Dublin, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Alzheimer's Therapeutics Market Report 2026-2036" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Overall world revenue for the Alzheimer's Therapeutics Market will surpass US$6.0 billion in 2026



This report will prove invaluable to leading firms striving for new revenue pockets if they wish to better understand the industry and its underlying dynamics. It will be useful for companies that would like to expand into different industries or to expand their existing operations in a new region.



Growing Global Burden of Alzheimer's Disease Continues to Drive Market Demand



The persistent rise in global Alzheimer's disease prevalence continues to anchor long-term demand for therapeutics and sustained healthcare investment. Real-world evidence presented by Eisai and Biogen at AAIC 2025 showed that two years of continuous lecanemab (LEQEMBI) treatment resulted in high rates of therapy continuation and relatively low discontinuation due to adverse events, reinforcing that real-world uptake remains strong despite clinical and logistical challenges.

Commercially, this supports longer treatment durations per patient and strengthens lifetime-value models that increasingly favour disease-modifying therapies over short-course symptomatic care. The therapy's availability in more than 45 countries further amplifies this trend, prompting healthcare systems to plan for extended treatment regimens and encouraging payers to adopt long-horizon cost-effectiveness frameworks that account for earlier intervention and prolonged disease management.



Market Dynamics

Market Driving Factors

Increasing Occurrence of Alzheimer's Disease to Drive Industry Growth

Large Number of Undiagnosed Patient's and Revised Diagnostic Guidelines to Propel Market Growth

Growing Awareness and Improving Diagnosis Rate

Market Restraining Factors

Shortage of Skilled Medical Professionals

Lack of Proper Treatment Techniques

Market Opportunities

Surge in Merger & Acquisitions

Increasing R&D Investments

