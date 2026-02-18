Alzheimer's Therapeutics Market Research Report 2026-2036: Growing Global Burden of Alzheimer's Continues to Drive Demand - Opportunities in Surge in Merger & Acquisitions, Increasing R&D Investments

Dublin, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Alzheimer's Therapeutics Market Report 2026-2036" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Overall world revenue for the Alzheimer's Therapeutics Market will surpass US$6.0 billion in 2026
This report will prove invaluable to leading firms striving for new revenue pockets if they wish to better understand the industry and its underlying dynamics. It will be useful for companies that would like to expand into different industries or to expand their existing operations in a new region.
Growing Global Burden of Alzheimer's Disease Continues to Drive Market Demand
The persistent rise in global Alzheimer's disease prevalence continues to anchor long-term demand for therapeutics and sustained healthcare investment. Real-world evidence presented by Eisai and Biogen at AAIC 2025 showed that two years of continuous lecanemab (LEQEMBI) treatment resulted in high rates of therapy continuation and relatively low discontinuation due to adverse events, reinforcing that real-world uptake remains strong despite clinical and logistical challenges.
Commercially, this supports longer treatment durations per patient and strengthens lifetime-value models that increasingly favour disease-modifying therapies over short-course symptomatic care. The therapy's availability in more than 45 countries further amplifies this trend, prompting healthcare systems to plan for extended treatment regimens and encouraging payers to adopt long-horizon cost-effectiveness frameworks that account for earlier intervention and prolonged disease management.
Key Questions Answered
- How is the Alzheimer's Therapeutics market evolving?
- What is driving and restraining the Alzheimer's Therapeutics market?
- How will each Alzheimer's Therapeutics submarket segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these submarkets account for in 2036?
- How will the market shares for each Alzheimer's Therapeutics submarket develop from 2026 to 2036?
- What will be the main driver for the overall market from 2026 to 2036?
- Will leading Alzheimer's Therapeutics markets broadly follow the macroeconomic dynamics, or will individual national markets outperform others?
- How will the market shares of the national markets change by 2036 and which geographical region will lead the market in 2036?
- Who are the leading players and what are their prospects over the forecast period?
- What are the Alzheimer's Therapeutics projects for these leading companies?
- How will the industry evolve during the period between 2026 and 2036? What are the implications ofAlzheimer's Therapeutics projects taking place now and over the next 10 years?
- Is there a greater need for product commercialisation to further scale the Alzheimer's Therapeutics market?
- Where is the Alzheimer's Therapeutics market heading and how can you ensure you are at the forefront of the market?
- What are the best investment options for new product and service lines?
- What are the key prospects for moving companies into a new growth path and C-suite?
Market Dynamics
Market Driving Factors
- Increasing Occurrence of Alzheimer's Disease to Drive Industry Growth
- Large Number of Undiagnosed Patient's and Revised Diagnostic Guidelines to Propel Market Growth
- Growing Awareness and Improving Diagnosis Rate
Market Restraining Factors
- Shortage of Skilled Medical Professionals
- Lack of Proper Treatment Techniques
Market Opportunities
- Surge in Merger & Acquisitions
- Increasing R&D Investments
Leading companies and the potential for market growth
- AbbVie Inc.
- AC IMMUNE SA
- Biogen
- Eisai Inc.
- GSK plc
- Grifols, S.A.
- Janssen Pharmaceutica NV
- Neurim Pharmaceuticals LTD.
- Novo Nordisk
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
- Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited
- Eli Lilly and Company
- Merck & Co., Inc.
Segments Covered in the Report
Drug Class
- Cholinesterase Inhibitors
- NMDA Receptor Antagonists
- Combination Drugs
- Others
Type of Treatment
- Symptomatic
- Disease-Modifying Therapies (DMTs)
Route of Administration
- Oral
- Injectable
- Transdermal
Distribution Channel
- Hospital Pharmacies
- Retail Pharmacies
- Online Pharmacies
