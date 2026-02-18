Mister Car Wash Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results

Net revenues increased 4%
Comparable-store sales increased 1.6%
Unlimited Wash Club® (“UWC”) memberships increased 7%
Opened 16 new greenfield locations

TUCSON, Ariz., Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mister Car Wash, Inc. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: MCW), the nation’s leading car wash brand, today announced its financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2025.

“We delivered a strong finish to 2025, highlighted by solid membership growth of 7% in the fourth quarter to end the year with nearly 2.3 million members, positioning us exceptionally well as we enter 2026,” said John Lai, Chairperson and CEO of Mister Car Wash. “In addition, we surpassed $1 billion in revenue for the full year for the first time in our history. These results reflect the consistency of our operating model, the strength of our customer value proposition, and the outstanding execution of our teams across the business.”

Fourth Quarter 2025 Highlights:

  • Net revenues increased 4% to $261.2 million, up from $251.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.
  • Comparable-store sales increased 1.6% during the quarter.
  • UWC sales represented 79% of total wash sales compared to 75% in the fourth quarter of 2024.
  • Ended the quarter with approximately 2.3 million UWC members representing a year-over-year increase of 147 thousand members or 7%.
  • Opened 16 new greenfield locations and acquired five locations, bringing the total net number of car wash locations operated to 548 as of December 31, 2025, an increase of 7% compared to 514 car wash locations as of December 31, 2024.
  • Net income and net income per diluted share were $20.1 million and $0.06, respectively.
  • Adjusted net income(1) and adjusted net income per diluted share(1) were $37.0 million and $0.11, respectively.
  • Adjusted EBITDA(1) increased 10% to $86.0 million from $78.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Full Year Highlights:

  • Net revenues increased 6% to $1,051.7 million, up from $994.7 million in the prior year.
  • Comparable-store sales increased 2.9%.
  • Opened 29 new greenfield locations.
  • Net income and net income per diluted share were $103.1 million and $0.31, respectively.
  • Adjusted net income(1) and adjusted net income per diluted share(1) were $145.0 million and $0.44, respectively.
  • Adjusted EBITDA(1) increased 8% to $345.4 million from $320.9 million in 2024.

(1) Adjusted net income, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income per diluted share are non-GAAP financial measures. See Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations disclosures included below in this press release.

Location Count

  Three Months Ended December 31,  Year Ended December 31, 
  2025  2024  2025 
Beginning location count  527   501   514 
Locations acquired  5      5 
Greenfield locations opened  16   14   29 
Relocations     1    
Closures     (2)   
Ending location count  548   514   548 
             

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights:

  • As of December 31, 2025, cash and cash equivalents totaled $28.5 million, compared to $67.5 million as of December 31, 2024. There were no borrowings under the Company’s Revolving Commitment as of December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024.
  • Net cash provided by operating activities totaled $285.7 million compared to $248.6 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.
  • Free cash flow(2) totaled $30.3 million compared to $(81.5) million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.
  • Free cash flow excluding growth capital expenditures(2) totaled $257.2 million compared to $219.3 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.

Sale-Leasebacks and Rent Expense:

  • In the fourth quarter of 2025, the Company had eight sale-leaseback transactions involving eight car wash locations for aggregate consideration of $43.4 million, bringing the full year aggregate proceeds from sale-leaseback transactions to $48.4 million for nine car wash locations.
  • With 492 car wash leases as of December 31, 2025, versus 470 car wash leases as of December 31, 2024, rent expense, net increased 9% to $31.2 million, compared to the fourth quarter of 2024.

2026 Outlook and Conference Call Update

In light of the separately announced transaction with Leonard Green & Partners, the Company will not be providing a 2026 outlook and has canceled its earnings conference call that was previously scheduled for today, February 18, 2026, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

About Mister Car Wash® | Inspiring People to Shine®

Headquartered in Tucson, Arizona, Mister Car Wash, Inc. (Nasdaq: MCW) operates approximately 550 locations and has the largest car wash subscription program in North America. With a passionate team of professionals, advanced technology, and a commitment to exceptional customer experiences, Mister Car Wash is dedicated to providing a clean, shiny, and dry vehicle every time. The Mister brand is deeply rooted in delivering quality service, fostering friendliness, and demonstrating a genuine commitment to the communities it serves while prioritizing responsible environmental practices and resource management. To learn more, visit www.mistercarwash.com.  

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes references to non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, adjusted net income per diluted share, free cash flow, and free cash flow excluding growth capital expenditures (the “Company’s Non-GAAP Financial Measures”). These non-GAAP financial measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP, and may be different from similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. In addition, the Company’s Non-GAAP Financial Measures should be read in conjunction with the Company’s financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. The reconciliations of the Company’s Non-GAAP Financial Measures to the corresponding GAAP measures should be carefully evaluated.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income before interest expense, net, income tax provision, depreciation and amortization expense, (gain) loss on sale of assets, net, stock-based compensation expense and related taxes, acquisition expenses, non-cash rent expense, debt refinancing costs, and other nonrecurring charges.

Beginning in 2025, the Company has made certain changes to its definitions for adjusted net income and adjusted net income per diluted share that impact the comparability of the metrics to prior periods. Specifically, the Company will no longer include non-cash rent expense in its reconciliation of net income to adjusted net income. Accordingly, the Company’s 2025 adjusted net income and adjusted net income per diluted share guidance reflects the Company’s updated definition of adjusted net income and adjusted net income per diluted share. Adjusted net income is defined as net income before (gain) loss on sale of assets, net, stock-based compensation expense, acquisition expenses, debt refinancing costs, other nonrecurring charges, income tax impact of stock award exercises and the tax impact of adjustments to net income. Adjusted net income per share is defined as basic net income per share before (gain) loss on sale of assets, net, stock-based compensation expense and related taxes, acquisition expenses, loss on extinguishment of debt, other nonrecurring charges, income tax impact of stock award exercises and the tax impact of adjustments to basic net income per share. Adjusted net income per diluted share is defined as diluted net income per share before (gain) loss on sale of assets, net, stock-based compensation expense, acquisition expenses, debt refinancing costs, other nonrecurring charges, income tax impact of stock award exercises and the tax impact of adjustments to basic net income per share.

Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities less purchases of property and equipment in a period. Free cash flow excluding growth capital expenditures is defined as operating cash flows less purchases of maintenance property and equipment. Free cash flow includes the impact of capital expenditures, providing a supplemental view of cash generation. Free cash flow excluding growth capital expenditures includes purchases of maintenance property and equipment, which are uses of cash that are necessary to maintain the Company's existing business operations, including its washes and support functions. Free cash flow excluding growth capital expenditures provides a supplemental view of cash flow generation before investments in growth capital, which expand future business operations, including the opening or improvement of washes and service capabilities. Free cash flow and free cash flow excluding growth capital expenditures have certain limitations, including that they do not reflect adjustments for certain non-discretionary cash expenditures, such as debt repayments or payments made for business acquisitions.

Management believes the Company’s Non-GAAP Financial Measures assist investors and analysts in comparing the Company’s operating performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding items that management does not believe are indicative of the Company’s ongoing operating performance. Investors are encouraged to evaluate these adjustments and the reasons the Company considers them appropriate for supplemental analysis. In evaluating the Company’s Non-GAAP Financial Measures, investors should be aware that in the future the Company may incur expenses that are the same as or similar to some of the adjustments in the Company’s presentation of the Company’s Non-GAAP Financial Measures. There can be no assurance that the Company will not modify the presentation of the Company’s Non-GAAP Financial Measures in future periods, and any such modification may be material.

Management believes that the Company’s Non-GAAP Financial Measures are helpful in highlighting trends in the Company’s core operating performance compared to other measures, which can differ significantly depending on long-term strategic decisions regarding capital structure, the tax jurisdictions in which the Company operates, and capital investments. Management also uses adjusted EBITDA in connection with establishing discretionary annual incentive compensation; to supplement U.S. GAAP measures of performance in the evaluation of the effectiveness of the Company’s business strategies; to make budgeting decisions, and because the Company’s credit agreement uses measures similar to adjusted EBITDA to measure the Company’s compliance with certain covenants.

The Company’s Non-GAAP Financial Measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider these measures in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of the Company’s results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Some of these limitations include, for example, adjusted EBITDA does not reflect: the Company’s cash expenditure or future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments; the Company’s cash requirements for the Company’s working capital needs; the interest expense and the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments on the Company’s debt, cash requirements for replacement of assets that are being depreciated and amortized, and the impact of certain cash charges or cash receipts resulting from matters management does not find indicative of the Company’s ongoing operations. Free cash flow and discretionary free cash flow also have certain limitations, including that they do not reflect adjustments for certain non-discretionary cash expenditures, such as mandatory debt repayments or payments made for business acquisitions.

Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income
(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
(Unaudited)
 
  Three Months Ended December 31,  Year Ended December 31, 
  2025  2024  2025  2024 
Net revenues $261,243  $251,172  $1,051,731  $994,727 
             
Costs and expenses            
Cost of labor and chemicals  74,847   72,739   302,307   290,705 
Other store operating expenses  108,626   105,722   436,674   404,675 
General and administrative  25,544   27,925   98,009   107,980 
Loss on sale of assets, net  10,989   12,987   14,538   12,435 
Total costs and expenses  220,006   219,373   851,528   815,795 
Operating income  41,237   31,799   200,203   178,932 
             
Other (income) expense            
Interest expense, net  13,634   18,557   58,883   79,488 
Loss on extinguishment of debt  540   91   540   1,976 
Other income  (35)  (10)  (56)  (5,199)
Total other expense, net  14,139   18,638   59,367   76,265 
Income before taxes  27,098   13,161   140,836   102,667 
Income tax provision  7,027   3,992   37,759   32,428 
Net income $20,071  $9,169  $103,077  $70,239 
             
Other comprehensive loss, net of tax            
Loss on interest rate swap  (377)     (293)   
Total comprehensive income $19,694  $9,169  $102,784  $70,239 
             
Earnings per share            
Basic $0.06  $0.03  $0.32  $0.22 
Diluted $0.06  $0.03  $0.31  $0.21 
Weighted-average common shares outstanding            
Basic  327,811,845   322,904,182   326,253,814   320,031,984 
Diluted  332,684,097   330,364,039   332,099,696   329,513,232 


Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Amounts in thousands)
(Unaudited)
 
  Year Ended December 31, 
  2025  2024 
Cash flows from operating activities      
Net income $103,077  $70,239 
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities      
Depreciation and amortization expense  88,205   81,366 
Stock-based compensation expense  26,633   25,563 
Loss on sale of assets, net  14,538   12,435 
Loss on extinguishment of debt  540   1,976 
Amortization of deferred debt issuance costs  1,103   1,256 
Non-cash lease expense  55,483   49,855 
Deferred income tax  35,779   30,084 
Changes in assets and liabilities      
Accounts receivable, net  152   5,513 
Other receivables  338   373 
Inventory, net  274   3,224 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  1,937   365 
Accounts payable  2,698   3,373 
Accrued expenses  941   9,157 
Deferred revenue  1,802   1,274 
Operating lease liability  (48,057)  (42,753)
Other noncurrent assets and liabilities  261   (4,680)
Net cash provided by operating activities $285,704  $248,620 
       
Cash flows from investing activities      
Purchases of property and equipment  (255,399)  (330,079)
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment  48,552   130,227 
Net cash used in investing activities $(206,847) $(199,852)
       
Cash flows from financing activities      
Proceeds from issuance of common stock under employee plans  5,538   6,510 
Payments for repurchases of common stock     (19,290)
Proceeds from debt borrowings     925,000 
Proceeds from revolving line of credit     217,000 
Payments on debt borrowings  (120,307)  (905,820)
Payments on revolving line of credit     (217,000)
Payments of deferred debt issuance costs     (5,505)
Principal payments on finance lease obligations  (793)  (748)
Other financing activities  (2,396)  (422)
Net cash used in financing activities $(117,958) $(275)
       
Net change in cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash during period  (39,101)  48,493 
Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period  67,612   19,119 
Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $28,511  $67,612 
       
Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash to the consolidated balance sheets      
Cash and cash equivalents  28,450   67,463 
Restricted cash, included in prepaid expenses and other current assets  61   149 
Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash $28,511  $67,612 
       
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information      
Cash paid for interest $60,387  $78,122 
Cash paid for income taxes $2,541  $2,529 
       
Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activities      
Property and equipment in accounts payable $5,912  $10,914 
Property and equipment accrued in other accrued expenses $11,181  $9,653 
Stock option exercise proceeds in other receivables $  $294 


Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
(Unaudited)
 
  As of 
  December 31,
2025		  December 31,
2024		 
Assets      
Current assets      
Cash and cash equivalents $28,450  $67,463 
Accounts receivable, net  639   791 
Other receivables  15,485   13,518 
Inventory, net  5,485   5,728 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  9,619   11,590 
Total current assets  59,678   99,090 
Property and equipment, net  914,022   814,600 
Operating lease right of use assets, net  942,664   924,896 
Other intangible assets, net  110,822   112,507 
Goodwill  1,134,830   1,134,734 
Other assets  11,122   15,969 
Total assets $3,173,138  $3,101,796 
       
Liabilities and stockholders’ equity      
Current liabilities      
Accounts payable $27,824  $30,020 
Accrued payroll and related expenses  25,074   27,116 
Other accrued expenses  41,540   39,162 
Current maturities of long-term debt     6,920 
Current maturities of operating lease liability  53,625   48,986 
Current maturities of finance lease liability  879   804 
Deferred revenue  35,904   33,960 
Total current liabilities  184,846   186,968 
Long-term debt, net  796,893   909,094 
Operating lease liability  906,371   890,613 
Financing lease liability  12,344   13,262 
Deferred tax liabilities, net  137,547   101,741 
Other long-term liabilities  2,124   1,766 
Total liabilities  2,040,125   2,103,444 
Stockholders’ equity      
Common stock, $0.01 par value, 1,000,000,000 shares authorized,
328,282,533 and 323,693,863 shares outstanding as of
December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively		  3,288   3,242 
Additional paid-in capital  862,095   830,264 
Accumulated other comprehensive income  (293)   
Retained earnings  267,923   164,846 
Total stockholders’ equity  1,133,013   998,352 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $3,173,138  $3,101,796 


GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations
(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
(Unaudited)
       
  Three Months Ended December 31,  Year Ended December 31, 
  2025  2024  2025  2024 
Reconciliation of net income to adjusted EBITDA            
Net income $20,071  $9,169  $103,077  $70,239 
Interest expense, net  13,634   18,557   58,883   79,488 
Income tax provision  7,027   3,992   37,759   32,428 
Depreciation and amortization expense  23,151   20,328   88,205   81,366 
Loss on sale of assets, net  10,989   12,987   14,538   12,435 
Stock-based compensation expense  6,806   6,892   27,797   27,259 
Acquisition expenses  2,010   1,381   5,824   3,357 
Non-cash rent expense  1,606   1,863   6,871   6,405 
Debt refinancing costs  539   611   539   6,711 
Employee retention credit           (5,189)
Other  122   2,498   1,948   6,447 
Adjusted EBITDA $85,955  $78,278  $345,441  $320,946 


  Three Months Ended December 31,  Year Ended December 31, 
  2025  2024  2025  2024 
Reconciliation of net income to adjusted net income            
Net income $20,071  $9,169  $103,077  $70,239 
Loss on sale of assets, net  10,989   12,987   14,538   12,435 
Stock-based compensation expense  6,806   6,892   27,797   27,259 
Acquisition expenses  2,010   1,381   5,824   3,357 
Non-cash rent expense(1)  1,606   1,863   6,871   6,405 
Debt refinancing costs  539   611   539   6,711 
Employee retention credit           (5,189)
Other  122   2,498   1,948   6,447 
Income tax impact of stock award exercises  765   374   2,003   6,380 
Tax impact of adjustments to net income(2)  (4,750)  (5,114)  (12,378)  (11,197)
Adjusted net income, as defined through 2024 $38,158  $30,661  $150,219  $122,847 
             
Non-cash rent expense(1)  (1,606)  (1,863)  (6,871)  (6,405)
Tax impact of adjustments to net income(2)  409   122   1,636   744 
Adjusted net income, as defined beginning 2025 $36,961  $28,920  $144,984  $117,186 
             
Diluted adjusted net income per Share, as defined through 2024 $0.11  $0.09  $0.45  $0.37 
Diluted adjusted net income per Share, as defined beginning 2025 $0.11  $0.09  $0.44  $0.36 
Adjusted weighted-average common shares outstanding - diluted  332,684,097   330,364,039   332,099,696   329,513,232 
                 

(1) Non-cash rent expense was included in the reconciliation of net income to adjusted net income and adjusted net income per diluted share for periods prior to fiscal 2025. Beginning in fiscal 2025, such expenses will no longer be included in the calculation of adjusted net income and adjusted net income per diluted share.
(2) Tax impacts of adjustments to net income were adjusted prior to and beginning in 2025 for changes in expenses adjusting net income.

  Year Ended December 31, 
  2025  2024 
Free cash flow      
Net cash provided by operating activities $285,704  $248,620 
Adjustments:      
Purchases of property and equipment  (255,399)  (330,079)
Free cash flow $30,305  $(81,459)
       
  Year Ended December 31, 
  2025  2024 
Free cash flow excluding growth capital expenditures      
Net cash provided by operating activities $285,704  $248,620 
Adjustments:      
Purchases of maintenance property and equipment  (28,529)  (29,350)
Free cash flow excluding growth capital expenditures $257,175  $219,270 



