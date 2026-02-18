eSports Market Size Worth USD 55.41 Billion by 2035 Amid Surge in Mobile Gaming and Brand Investment

Ottawa, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Growth is driven by mobile gaming, expanding live-stream audiences, and rising brand investment. As eSports becomes mainstream entertainment, it offers a strong long-term opportunity for investors targeting high-growth digital markets.

What is the eSports Market Size in 2026?

According to Precedence Research, the global eSports market size will grow from USD 9.94 billion in 2026 to nearly USD 55.41 billion by 2035, expanding at a notable CAGR of 21.19% from 2026 to 2035.

eSports Market Key Insights

North America held the largest share of the global eSports market in 2025, accounting for approximately 39% of total revenue.

Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the 2026–2035 forecast period, fueled by the rapid expansion of gaming audiences and digital infrastructure.

By streaming type, the live segment led the market in 2025, generating more than 41% of total revenue due to strong real-time viewer engagement.

By revenue stream, the advertising segment is expected to register a remarkable CAGR from 2026 to 2035, supported by rising brand partnerships and sponsorship investments.

What is eSports?

Esports is a form of competitive multiplayer video gaming held at local or online events. It is an acronym for electronic sports, and it features structured leagues. The esports ecosystem involves tournament organizers, players, streaming platforms, publishers, and teams. The various types of esports are FPS, fighting games, MOBA, sports simulators, and battle royales.

The esports market growth is driven by the growing expansion of streaming platforms, rising engagement in esports, the popularity of team-based games, the growth of in-game assets, increased smartphone penetration, the popularity of high-stakes tournaments, the availability of free-to-play games, and the robust growth in interactive viewing.

Sports are physical games that are played for fitness, enjoyment, and competition. The types of sports are individual sports and team sports. Sports help to build speed, stamina, strength, flexibility, and skill. It offers benefits like weight control, boosts the immune system, reduces stress, mental toughness, teamwork, social connections, cardiovascular fitness, muscle strength, improves sleep, increases self-esteem, and promotes discipline.

Sports market growth is driven by the growing streaming platforms, the explosion of social media, increased health awareness, robust growth of e-sports, the rise in women’s sports, increasing investment in media rights, and the expansion of grassroots infrastructure.

Major Government Initiative for the Esports Industry:

India’s Recognition of Esports as a Mainstream Sport: The Indian government officially integrated esports into the "multisports event" category, placing it under the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports to grant it the same status as traditional sports. South Korea’s Esports Promotion Act: This legislation provides a comprehensive legal framework to protect professional players' rights, establish standardized contracts, and fund the development of dedicated regional esports stadiums. China’s "Pioneer Support" Fund: The Chinese government launched a multi-million dollar fund specifically to subsidize esports organizations, host international tournaments, and cultivate the industry as a pillar of the digital economy. The European Parliament’s Video Game and Esports Resolution: This pan-European initiative calls for long-term funding and a dedicated strategy to preserve European "gaming sovereignty" and support the professional growth of the ecosystem. The US State Department’s "P-1A" Visa Category: The United States government recognizes professional gamers as "internationally recognized athletes," allowing them to obtain specialized visas to live and compete in major domestic tournaments. Saudi Arabia’s National Gaming and Esports Strategy: Part of Vision 2030, this massive sovereign investment plan aims to make the kingdom a global hub by creating 38,000 jobs and hosting the annual Esports World Cup.

eSports Market Trends

Dominance of Mobile Esports: High smartphone accessibility and the rollout of 5G are driving massive growth in emerging markets, making mobile-first titles the primary engine for global viewership and player participation.

High smartphone accessibility and the rollout of 5G are driving massive growth in emerging markets, making mobile-first titles the primary engine for global viewership and player participation. The Rise of Cross-Media Integration: Major gaming franchises are increasingly expanding into film and television, such as the success of Arcane and The Last of Us, to build broader brand loyalty and attract non-endemic sponsors to the competitive ecosystem.

eSports Market Opportunity

Growing Mobile Gaming

The extreme accessibility of mobiles and the popularity of gaming among the younger audience increases adoption of mobile gaming. The increased popularity of on-the-go gaming and the growth in free-to-play models increases adoption of mobile gaming. The increased investment in mobile esports and the rise in female gamers have increased the popularity of mobile gaming.

The increased utilization of console gaming and the explosion of 5G technology increase demand for mobile gaming. The casual-friendly formats and strong focus on attracting millions of viewers increase demand for mobile gaming. The growing mobile gaming creates an opportunity for the growth of the esports market.

eSports Market Report Coverage

Report Highlights Details Market Size in 2025 USD 8.11 Billion Market Size in 2026 USD 9.94 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 55.41 Billion Growth Rate (2026 – 2035) 21.19% CAGR Largest Market North America Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026 to 2035 Segments Covered Streaming Type, Revenue Streams, Gaming Genre, and Region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa



eSports Market Regional Insights

Why North America Dominates the Esports Market?

North America dominated the market in 2025. The growing popularity of YouTube gaming and the increasing investment in professional sports franchise increases adoption of esports. The well-established internet infrastructure and the growing expansion of legitimate entertainment require esports. The robust growth in sponsorship deals and the strong presence of major game developers drive the overall market growth.

How Big is the Size of the U.S. eSports Market in 2026?

The U.S. eSports market size is projected to reach around USD 15.74 billion by 2035, increasing from USD 2.70 billion in 2026, with a significant CAGR of 21.80% from 2026 to 2035.

U.S. eSports Market Trends

The U.S. market is experiencing strong revenue growth and audience expansion, with overall market value rising into the billions and expected to continue growing significantly through the late 2020s and early 2030s. Revenue drivers include sponsorships, media rights deals, advertising, and live event monetization, while major streaming platforms like Twitch and YouTube Gaming play a central role in audience engagement.

How is the Asia Pacific experiencing the Fastest Growth in the eSports Industry?

Asia Pacific is experiencing the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period. The increased popularity of mobile gaming and the robust expansion of digital infrastructure increase demand for esports. The well-developed gaming culture and the high availability of free-to-play models require esports. The robust growth in streaming viewers and the focus on increasing player participation increases adoption of esports, supporting the overall market growth.

China eSports Market Trends

China’s market continued to grow steadily through 2025, reflecting solid year-on-year growth driven by livestreaming, tournament operations, and brand sponsorships. The audience base has expanded to nearly 500 million users, with mobile esports titles accounting for the largest share of participation and revenue.

eSports Market Segmentation

Streaming Type Insights

Why Live Segment Dominates the Esports Market?

The live segment dominated the market. The robust growth in popular streamers and the proliferation of mobile internet increase demand for live streaming. The strong focus on real-time interaction and the explosion of influencers' broadcast events require live streaming. The presence of platforms like YouTube Gaming & Twitch and the growth in mobile gaming drive market growth.

The on-demand segment is the fastest-growing in the market during the forecast period. The growth in online gaming and advancements in mobile technology increase demand for on-demand streaming. The increased consumption of content and the focus on strengthening fan engagement increase the adoption of on-demand streaming. The easy accessibility, convenience, content variety, and viewership flexibility of on-demand streaming support the overall market growth.

Revenue Streams Insights

How did the Advertising Segment hold the Largest Share in the Esports Market?

The advertising segment held the largest revenue share in the esports industry. The long-duration viewing sessions and the robust growth in sponsorships increase demand for advertising. The strong presence of ad-based revenue models helps market expansion. The diverse ad formats and the growing major brands' investment in advertising drive the overall market growth.

The tickets & merchandise segment is experiencing the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period. The surge in influencer culture and the robust growth in limited-edition merchandise increases adoption of merchandise. The increased sales of in-game digital items and the growth in franchise-style leagues increase demand for tickets. The local event growth and the popularity of digital goods support the overall market growth.

Gaming Genre Insights

Which Game Genre Segment Dominated the Esports Market?

The mass multiplayer online role-playing games segment dominated the market. The popularity of free-to-play and the focus on creating persistent environments for games increase the adoption of esports. The growing collaborative play and the strong focus on optimizing mobile clients require esports. The cross-platform capabilities and immersive worlds drive the market growth.

The online battle arena games segment is the fastest-growing in the market during the forecast period. The proliferation of 5G technology and the popularity of high-stakes environments increase the adoption of esports. The lucrative sponsorships, mobile accessibility, high viewership, mobility, high engagement, and professionalization of online battle arena games support the overall market growth.

Initiatives and Investments

In November 2025, Globant and Riot Games collaborated on tech initiatives for elevating esports. The collaboration focuses on offering tailored experiences and supporting AI explorations. (Source:-https://www.prnewswire.com)



In June 2025, KRAFTON invites bids for revolutionary esports initiatives in India. The bids are open for celebrated public figures, sports legends, investors, visionary corporates, and esports enthusiasts. (Source:-https://krafton.in)

Top Companies in the Esports Market & Their Offerings:

Tencent Holding Limited : Owns premier global titles like League of Legends and Honor of Kings while providing technical infrastructure for major multi-sport events.

: Owns premier global titles like League of Legends and Honor of Kings while providing technical infrastructure for major multi-sport events. Nintendo of America Inc. : Focuses on community-centric competitive circuits for first-party franchises like Super Smash Bros. and Pokémon.

: Focuses on community-centric competitive circuits for first-party franchises like Super Smash Bros. and Pokémon. Valve Corporation : Maintains the ecosystems for Dota 2 and Counter-Strike 2, which host some of the largest prize pools in esports history.

: Maintains the ecosystems for Dota 2 and Counter-Strike 2, which host some of the largest prize pools in esports history. Activision Blizzard, Inc. : Operates high-profile franchised professional leagues for the Call of Duty and Overwatch franchises.

: Operates high-profile franchised professional leagues for the Call of Duty and Overwatch franchises. Electronic Arts Inc. : Manages large-scale global championships for titles such as Apex Legends and the EA SPORTS FC series.

: Manages large-scale global championships for titles such as Apex Legends and the EA SPORTS FC series. Gameloft SE : Specializes in mobile-first esports experiences, highlighted by the competitive racing circuit for the Asphalt series.

: Specializes in mobile-first esports experiences, highlighted by the competitive racing circuit for the Asphalt series. Modern Times Group (MTG) : Functions as a strategic investment group focused on high-growth mobile gaming and esports technology companies.

: Functions as a strategic investment group focused on high-growth mobile gaming and esports technology companies. Gfinity plc : Provides end-to-end tournament production, broadcast services, and specialized competition software for third-party brands.

: Provides end-to-end tournament production, broadcast services, and specialized competition software for third-party brands. Allied Esports : Operates a global network of physical esports arenas and mobile trucks designed for live events and content creation.

: Operates a global network of physical esports arenas and mobile trucks designed for live events and content creation. Take-Two Interactive : Partners with the NBA to operate the NBA 2K League, bridging the gap between traditional sports and gaming.

: Partners with the NBA to operate the NBA 2K League, bridging the gap between traditional sports and gaming. Huya : Serves as a major streaming platform in Asia, broadcasting professional tournaments and hosting exclusive esports content.

: Serves as a major streaming platform in Asia, broadcasting professional tournaments and hosting exclusive esports content. Fragbite Group: Manages a diverse portfolio of esports media outlets, tournament organizers, and digital gaming communities.

Recent Developments

In May 2025, CyberPowerPC collaborated with Orangutan to launch a new esports arena, ApeCity, in Mumbai. The arena is available for casual gamers, competitive players, and streamers. The space is designed for the esports community and gaming. (Source:-https://animationxpress.com)



In November 2025, FaZe Esports partnered with Clout to launch FaZe Esports Pass. The passes are designed for fan engagement and offer exclusive rewards for fans. The passes are a new recurring digital revenue stream and offer direct engagement layers. (Source: https://finance.yahoo.com)



In December 2025, Red Bull teams up with Tetris to launch a global esports tournament with a live World final in Dubai. The games present in tournaments are League of Legends, Street Fighter, VALORANT, Trackmania, and Apex Legends. The tournament is open to players above 18 years old and offers a modern esports experience.

(Source:-https://www.talkesport.com)

Segments Covered in the Report

By Streaming Type

On demand

Live

By Revenue Streams

Media Rights

Tickets and Merchandise

Sponsorship

Advertising

Publisher Fees



By Gaming Genre

First Person Shooter Games

Real-time Strategy Games

Fighting Games Multiplayer

Mass Multiplayer Online Role-playing Games

Online Battle Arena Games

Others

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Mexico Rest of North America

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Western Europe Germany Italy France Netherlands Spain Portugal Belgium Ireland UK Iceland Switzerland Poland Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Austria Russia & Belarus Türkiye Albania Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific China Taiwan India Japan Australia and New Zealand, ASEAN Countries (Singapore, Malaysia) South Korea Rest of APAC

MEA GCC Countries Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates (UAE) Qatar Kuwait Oman Bahrain South Africa Egypt Rest of MEA



