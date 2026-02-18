QGold Reports Results from Its Drilling Campaigns at Its Mine Centre Gold Project

TORONTO, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Q-Gold Resources Ltd. (TSXV: QGR; OTCQB: QGLDF; Börse Frankfurt: QX9G) ("QGold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of its first and second diamond drilling campaigns of 2025 at its Mine Centre gold project in northwestern Ontario (Fig. 1).

Highlights:

Hole Q25_28 intersected 36.7 g/t Au over 0.5 m from 48.0m to 48.5m

Hole Q25_31 returned 8.1 g/t Au over 0.7m from 188.0m to 188.7m and 3.9 g/t Au over 0.5m from 138.6m to 139.1m

Hole Q25_32 showed an average of approximately 1.0 g/t Au over a broader interval of 1.7m from 211.1m to 212.8m. An additional interval of ~1.0 g/t Au over 0.9m from 214.8m to 215.7m was also intersected





The Mine Centre gold project is located in the Quetico region of northwestern Ontario, in proximity to the producing Rainy River mine (New Gold) and Hammond Reef development project (Agnico Eagle, Fig. 3). This drilling campaign targeted high-grade auriferous quartz veins previously drilled in the vicinity of the historic Foley Gold Mine shaft, where historical mining activity in the 1980s reported grades of approximately 15 g/t gold (one-half ounce per ton). The drilling program aimed at extending the known strike length and vertical extent of gold-bearing veins identified in previous drilling campaigns, advancing the project toward establishing a maiden NI 43-101 (defined below) compliant mineral resource estimate.

The Company initiated its 2025 exploration strategy, targeting the historic Foley Gold Mine and adjacent vein systems, by drilling an initial six diamond drill holes, followed up by another four drillholes within the Mine Centre property.

This second drilling campaign in 2025 has continued to show successful results, continuing from QGold's 2021 and 2022 drilling programs, as well as the first 2025 drilling program completed earlier in the year. The current program objectives include:

Following up on high-grade vein intersections from previous campaigns

Extending the strike length and vertical extent of mineralised zones

Identifying and testing additional vein targets within the Mine Centre property

Advancing data collection towards establishing a maiden NI 43-101-compliant mineral resource estimate





QGold’s exploration team in conjunction with mineral exploration company, Critical Discoveries, has overseen all technical aspects of the program, including core logging, sampling protocols, and sample submission to certified assay laboratories that are independent from the Company. Rodren Drilling of Winnipeg, Manitoba was again engaged as the drilling contractor.

"We are very pleased with the results of our last drilling campaign at Mine Centre," commented Andy Rompel, Vice President of Exploration and COO of QGold. "The occurrence of a highly frequent stockwork of veins carrying grade, along with the frequency of numerous identified veins on the property as opposed to the thicker veins, could lead to a shift in thinking about the mining method. Similar to other mines and development projects along the Quetico Greenstone belt and similar to operating open pits along the Cadillac Break Greenstone belt in the Abitibi, an open pit scenario might be an alternative to underground mining, pursuing thicker veins. The 2026 spring and summer exploration campaign for 2026 is expected to focus on mapping all vein occurrences on the property and testing these for gold contents and drilling the resulting targets.”

Hole Q25_28 returned the highest-grade intercept of the program, with 36.7 g/t Au over 0.5m from 48.0m to 48.5m (Fig. 2). This interval corresponds to identified visible gold within a 2cm wide quartz carbonate stringer at 48.3m, which contained three fine-grained visible gold specks. Associated mineralization includes trace to 1% pyrite, chalcopyrite, and galena.

Hole Q25_31 returned two notable intercepts: 3.9 g/t Au over 0.5m from 138.6m to 139.1m, and 8.1 g/t Au over 0.7m from 188.0m to 188.7m.

The 3.9 g/t Au interval at 138.6m corresponds to a 1cm-wide, low-alpha quartz-carbonate stringer containing ~0.5% sphalerite, trace pyrite, and trace galena.

The 8.1 g/t Au interval at 188.0m corresponds to identified visible gold within a 12cm-wide vein. One very fine-grained gold speck was observed at the vein margin, with ~0.5% fine-grained pyrite at the margins and trace fine-grained sphalerite locally throughout the vein.

Highlights from hole Q25_32 include an average of approximately 1.0 g/t Au over a broader interval of 1.7m from 211.1m to 212.8m. This interval corresponds to multiple quartz carb stringers, up to 4cm wide, within a fault-controlled zone. The stringers exhibit low-alpha textures with trace to 0.5% pyrite at or within vein margins. Five very fine-grained visible gold specks were identified within 1 cm-wide quartz carbonate stringers.

An additional interval of ~1.0 g/t Au over 0.9m from 214.8m to 215.7m was also intersected. This sample corresponds to a moderately developed shear fabric containing 1-3% scattered quartz carbonate stringers with up to 1% pyrite and trace galena at vein margins.

These results and intersections indicate a higher frequency of smaller veins, all carrying grade. Assay highlights from the 2025 drill programs are presented in Table 1.

Table 1: Assay highlights from the 2025 Phase ll drill program

Hole From To Au (g/t) Length (m) Target Comment Q25_28 33.6 36.1 0.506 2.5 Vowel Vein Q25_28 48 48.5 36.7 0.5 Vowel Vein Gravimetric Q25_31 119.3 120.6 1.27 1.3 Bonanza Vein Q25_31 138.6 139.1 3.92 0.5 Jumbo Vein Q25_31 188 188.7 8.13 0.7 West Vein Q25_32 210.5 215.7 0.548 5.2 West Vein including 211.8 212.3 1.970 0.5 West Vein









Figure 1: Location of the four holes from the Nov/Dec 2025 drilling campaigns









Figure 2: Section of Q25_28 showing the high-grade intersection of 36.7 g/t Au over 0.5m from 48.0m to 48.5m, and Q25_32









Figure 3: Map showing the location of the Mine Centre project between the Hammond Reef project in the East and the Rainy River mine in the West





Planned Exploration Activities at Mine Centre for 2026

The 2026 exploration program for Mine Centre is envisaged to continue with the following key activities:

Utilise LiDAR survey data in conjunction with detailed field mapping to identify and delineate all outcropping quartz veins.

Update and refine the existing 3D geological model using Leapfrog software.

Systematically sample identified quartz veins and compile assay results for gold (Au), silver (Ag), and selected base metals, including copper (Cu).

Power-wash quartz veins with potential for Au and Ag mineralisation to expose fresh surfaces, followed by systematic sampling along strike.

Integrate geological, geochemical, and structural data to identify priority drill targets and develop a corresponding drilling program and budget.





About the Mine Centre Gold Project

Historically, the area around Mine Centre in Ontario was involved in gold mining, most notably the Foley Gold Mine, which operated intermittently from the 1890s until 1927 when operations ceased due to the Great Depression. The Foley Gold Mine was developed starting in the 1890s, with a Foley Shaft being sunk to the 400' level. Between 1898 and 1900, 10,500 tons of ore were mined from the 100' level, yielding 5,267 ounces of gold. Work continued between 1923 and 1927, including shaft sinking and the excavation of drifts on several levels. Operations halted in 1927 because of the low gold prices and the Great Depression. Foley and MacKenzie Gray mines were later worked again in the 1970s and 1980s. Exploration continued sporadically until recently, when QGold started exploration around the Foley Gold Mine again.

QA/QC Protocol

QGold implemented a strict QA/QC protocol in processing all rock core samples collected from the core material obtained on the 2025 drill program. The protocol included the insertion and monitoring of appropriate reference materials. High and low concentration certified gold standards, blanks and duplicates are used to validate the accuracy and precision of the assay results. All polymetallic quartz veins encountered during drilling were selected for analysis and referenced to known surface veins on the property.

All collected core rock samples were put in sturdy plastic bags, tagged, and sealed in the core shack under the supervision of a professional geologist. The sample number, depth and brief description of each sample is logged and entered to a digital database. Rock core samples were split using a diamond saw with half of the sample remaining in the core box and the other being placed in a labelled sample bag. Duplicate samples were quarter split and placed into individual sample bags.

All sample bags were put into rice bags and stored securely before being delivered to Actlabs laboratory facility in Dryden, Ontario. Samples are processed and crushed at the Actlabs facility, then analyzed for gold using a 50 gram sample by Fire Assay with Atomic Absorption finish. All samples were also analyzed for trace element geochemistry using the UT-4M ultratrace with 4-Acid Digest and ICP-OES/ICP-MS Finish.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Jason Arnold, P.Geo., an independent consultant who is a “qualified person” within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”).

About Q-Gold Resources Ltd.

Q-Gold Resources Ltd. (TSXV: QGR; OTCQB: QGLDF; Börse Frankfurt: QX9G) is a publicly traded North American-based mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing gold and silver projects in mining-friendly jurisdictions across North America.

The Company’s shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “QGR”, the OTCQB® market in the United States under “QGLDF”, and the Börse Frankfurt exchange under “QX9G”.

QGold is committed to progressing its portfolio of gold and silver assets toward production, with its primary focus on its flagship Quartz Mountain gold project in Oregon (USA) and the Mine Centre gold project in Ontario (Canada).

QGold focuses on resource expansion through systematic exploration, disciplined project development backed by rigorous technical work, and responsible environmental stewardship in mining-friendly jurisdictions with established infrastructure.

