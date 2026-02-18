QGold Reports Results from Its Drilling Campaigns at Its Mine Centre Gold Project

Presented are results of the June and November 2025 drilling campaigns, including 36 g/t on the vowel vein

TORONTO, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Q-Gold Resources Ltd. (TSXV: QGR; OTCQB: QGLDF; Börse Frankfurt: QX9G) ("QGold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of its first and second diamond drilling campaigns of 2025 at its Mine Centre gold project in northwestern Ontario (Fig. 1).

Highlights:

  • Hole Q25_28 intersected 36.7 g/t Au over 0.5 m from 48.0m to 48.5m
  • Hole Q25_31 returned 8.1 g/t Au over 0.7m from 188.0m to 188.7m and 3.9 g/t Au over 0.5m from 138.6m to 139.1m
  • Hole Q25_32 showed an average of approximately 1.0 g/t Au over a broader interval of 1.7m from 211.1m to 212.8m. An additional interval of ~1.0 g/t Au over 0.9m from 214.8m to 215.7m was also intersected

The Mine Centre gold project is located in the Quetico region of northwestern Ontario, in proximity to the producing Rainy River mine (New Gold) and Hammond Reef development project (Agnico Eagle, Fig. 3). This drilling campaign targeted high-grade auriferous quartz veins previously drilled in the vicinity of the historic Foley Gold Mine shaft, where historical mining activity in the 1980s reported grades of approximately 15 g/t gold (one-half ounce per ton). The drilling program aimed at extending the known strike length and vertical extent of gold-bearing veins identified in previous drilling campaigns, advancing the project toward establishing a maiden NI 43-101 (defined below) compliant mineral resource estimate.

The Company initiated its 2025 exploration strategy, targeting the historic Foley Gold Mine and adjacent vein systems, by drilling an initial six diamond drill holes, followed up by another four drillholes within the Mine Centre property.

This second drilling campaign in 2025 has continued to show successful results, continuing from QGold's 2021 and 2022 drilling programs, as well as the first 2025 drilling program completed earlier in the year. The current program objectives include:

  • Following up on high-grade vein intersections from previous campaigns
  • Extending the strike length and vertical extent of mineralised zones
  • Identifying and testing additional vein targets within the Mine Centre property
  • Advancing data collection towards establishing a maiden NI 43-101-compliant mineral resource estimate

QGold’s exploration team in conjunction with mineral exploration company, Critical Discoveries, has overseen all technical aspects of the program, including core logging, sampling protocols, and sample submission to certified assay laboratories that are independent from the Company. Rodren Drilling of Winnipeg, Manitoba was again engaged as the drilling contractor.

"We are very pleased with the results of our last drilling campaign at Mine Centre," commented Andy Rompel, Vice President of Exploration and COO of QGold. "The occurrence of a highly frequent stockwork of veins carrying grade, along with the frequency of numerous identified veins on the property as opposed to the thicker veins, could lead to a shift in thinking about the mining method. Similar to other mines and development projects along the Quetico Greenstone belt and similar to operating open pits along the Cadillac Break Greenstone belt in the Abitibi, an open pit scenario might be an alternative to underground mining, pursuing thicker veins. The 2026 spring and summer exploration campaign for 2026 is expected to focus on mapping all vein occurrences on the property and testing these for gold contents and drilling the resulting targets.”

Hole Q25_28 returned the highest-grade intercept of the program, with 36.7 g/t Au over 0.5m from 48.0m to 48.5m (Fig. 2). This interval corresponds to identified visible gold within a 2cm wide quartz carbonate stringer at 48.3m, which contained three fine-grained visible gold specks. Associated mineralization includes trace to 1% pyrite, chalcopyrite, and galena.

Hole Q25_31 returned two notable intercepts: 3.9 g/t Au over 0.5m from 138.6m to 139.1m, and 8.1 g/t Au over 0.7m from 188.0m to 188.7m.

The 3.9 g/t Au interval at 138.6m corresponds to a 1cm-wide, low-alpha quartz-carbonate stringer containing ~0.5% sphalerite, trace pyrite, and trace galena.

The 8.1 g/t Au interval at 188.0m corresponds to identified visible gold within a 12cm-wide vein. One very fine-grained gold speck was observed at the vein margin, with ~0.5% fine-grained pyrite at the margins and trace fine-grained sphalerite locally throughout the vein.

Highlights from hole Q25_32 include an average of approximately 1.0 g/t Au over a broader interval of 1.7m from 211.1m to 212.8m. This interval corresponds to multiple quartz carb stringers, up to 4cm wide, within a fault-controlled zone. The stringers exhibit low-alpha textures with trace to 0.5% pyrite at or within vein margins. Five very fine-grained visible gold specks were identified within 1 cm-wide quartz carbonate stringers.

An additional interval of ~1.0 g/t Au over 0.9m from 214.8m to 215.7m was also intersected. This sample corresponds to a moderately developed shear fabric containing 1-3% scattered quartz carbonate stringers with up to 1% pyrite and trace galena at vein margins.

These results and intersections indicate a higher frequency of smaller veins, all carrying grade. Assay highlights from the 2025 drill programs are presented in Table 1.

Table 1: Assay highlights from the 2025 Phase ll drill program

HoleFromToAu (g/t)Length (m)TargetComment
Q25_2833.636.10.5062.5Vowel Vein 
Q25_284848.536.70.5Vowel VeinGravimetric
Q25_31119.3120.61.271.3Bonanza Vein 
Q25_31138.6139.13.920.5Jumbo Vein 
Q25_31188188.78.130.7West Vein 
Q25_32210.5215.70.5485.2West Vein 
including211.8212.31.9700.5West Vein 


Location of the four holes from the Nov/Dec 2025 drilling campaigns

Figure 1: Location of the four holes from the Nov/Dec 2025 drilling campaigns

Section of Q25_28 showing the high-grade intersection of 36.7 g/t Au over 0.5m from 48.0m to 48.5m, and Q25_32

Figure 2: Section of Q25_28 showing the high-grade intersection of 36.7 g/t Au over 0.5m from 48.0m to 48.5m, and Q25_32

Map showing the location of the Mine Centre project between the Hammond Reef project in the East and the Rainy River mine in the West

Figure 3: Map showing the location of the Mine Centre project between the Hammond Reef project in the East and the Rainy River mine in the West

Planned Exploration Activities at Mine Centre for 2026

The 2026 exploration program for Mine Centre is envisaged to continue with the following key activities:

  • Utilise LiDAR survey data in conjunction with detailed field mapping to identify and delineate all outcropping quartz veins.
  • Update and refine the existing 3D geological model using Leapfrog software.
  • Systematically sample identified quartz veins and compile assay results for gold (Au), silver (Ag), and selected base metals, including copper (Cu).
  • Power-wash quartz veins with potential for Au and Ag mineralisation to expose fresh surfaces, followed by systematic sampling along strike.
  • Integrate geological, geochemical, and structural data to identify priority drill targets and develop a corresponding drilling program and budget.

About the Mine Centre Gold Project

Historically, the area around Mine Centre in Ontario was involved in gold mining, most notably the Foley Gold Mine, which operated intermittently from the 1890s until 1927 when operations ceased due to the Great Depression. The Foley Gold Mine was developed starting in the 1890s, with a Foley Shaft being sunk to the 400' level. Between 1898 and 1900, 10,500 tons of ore were mined from the 100' level, yielding 5,267 ounces of gold. Work continued between 1923 and 1927, including shaft sinking and the excavation of drifts on several levels. Operations halted in 1927 because of the low gold prices and the Great Depression. Foley and MacKenzie Gray mines were later worked again in the 1970s and 1980s. Exploration continued sporadically until recently, when QGold started exploration around the Foley Gold Mine again.

QA/QC Protocol

QGold implemented a strict QA/QC protocol in processing all rock core samples collected from the core material obtained on the 2025 drill program. The protocol included the insertion and monitoring of appropriate reference materials. High and low concentration certified gold standards, blanks and duplicates are used to validate the accuracy and precision of the assay results. All polymetallic quartz veins encountered during drilling were selected for analysis and referenced to known surface veins on the property.

All collected core rock samples were put in sturdy plastic bags, tagged, and sealed in the core shack under the supervision of a professional geologist. The sample number, depth and brief description of each sample is logged and entered to a digital database. Rock core samples were split using a diamond saw with half of the sample remaining in the core box and the other being placed in a labelled sample bag. Duplicate samples were quarter split and placed into individual sample bags.

All sample bags were put into rice bags and stored securely before being delivered to Actlabs laboratory facility in Dryden, Ontario. Samples are processed and crushed at the Actlabs facility, then analyzed for gold using a 50 gram sample by Fire Assay with Atomic Absorption finish. All samples were also analyzed for trace element geochemistry using the UT-4M ultratrace with 4-Acid Digest and ICP-OES/ICP-MS Finish.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Jason Arnold, P.Geo., an independent consultant who is a “qualified person” within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”).

About Q-Gold Resources Ltd.

Q-Gold Resources Ltd. (TSXV: QGR; OTCQB: QGLDF; Börse Frankfurt: QX9G) is a publicly traded North American-based mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing gold and silver projects in mining-friendly jurisdictions across North America.

The Company’s shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “QGR”, the OTCQB® market in the United States under “QGLDF”, and the Börse Frankfurt exchange under “QX9G”.

QGold is committed to progressing its portfolio of gold and silver assets toward production, with its primary focus on its flagship Quartz Mountain gold project in Oregon (USA) and the Mine Centre gold project in Ontario (Canada).

QGold focuses on resource expansion through systematic exploration, disciplined project development backed by rigorous technical work, and responsible environmental stewardship in mining-friendly jurisdictions with established infrastructure.

For further information, contact:
Peter Tagliamonte
Chief Executive Officer
Email: pwt@qgoldresources.com
Website: https://qgoldresources.com
Cell: +1 (416) 564-2880

Cautionary Notes

The content and grades of any mineral deposits at the Company’s Mine Centre project are conceptual in nature. There has been insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource at Mine Centre and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in any target being delineated as a mineral resource. In addition, results at or around, and information applicable to, Rainy River or Hammond Reef, or other adjacent properties, are not indications of results that could be obtained at, or information applicable to, the Mine Centre project.

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect the Company’s beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions for the Quartz Mountain and Mine Centre gold projects, including its 2026 Mine Centre gold project exploration program, its plans to establish a NI 43-101-compliant maiden mineral resource estimate at Mine Centre and to progress its portfolio of assets toward production. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company, as the case may be, to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: receipt of necessary approvals; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; future mineral prices and market demand; accidents, labour disputes and shortages; and other risks of the mining industry. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Table 1: All results of the 2 campaigns in 2025 (June and November/December)

hole_idsamplefromtoAu (FA)Au (GRAV)Cu (ppm)Zn (ppm)
Q25_1975803011.513< 5 3.431
Q25_197580311314.3< 5 4.432
Q25_1975803214.315.710 5.441
Q25_1975803315.716.2< 5 3.130
Q25_1975803416.216.97 1.563
Q25_1975803516.917.8< 5 5.237
Q25_1975803617.819.3< 5 3.729
Q25_1975803719.320.8210 6.334
Q25_1975803820.822.3< 5 3.634
Q25_1975803944.846.3< 5 839
Q25_1975804146.346.8< 5 442
Q25_1975804246.847.3< 5 9.149
Q25_1975804347.347.8< 5 6.584
Q25_1975804447.849.3< 5 12.957
Q25_1975804586.688.1< 5 6.350
Q25_1975804688.188.6< 5 6.952
Q25_1975804788.689.1< 5 5.290
Q25_1975804889.189.6< 5 13.169
Q25_1975804989.691.1< 5 10.184
Q25_1975805073.575< 5 6.256
Q25_197580517575.5< 5 8.156
Q25_1975805275.576.1< 5 18.2619
Q25_1975805376.176.6< 5 10.3208
Q25_1975805476.678< 5 9.165
Q25_197580557879.116 22.369
Q25_1975805679.179.6< 5 9.162
Q25_1975805779.681.1< 5 12.271
Q25_19758058110.3111.8< 5 9.356
Q25_19758059111.8112.3< 5 10.846
Q25_19758061112.3113.1< 5 7.470
Q25_19758062113.1113.6< 5 6.758
Q25_19758063113.6115.1< 5 4.440
Q25_19758064136.7138.2< 5 3.838
Q25_19758065138.2138.7< 5 1.530
Q25_19758066138.7139.9< 5 1.739
Q25_19758067139.9140.4< 5 1266
Q25_19758068140.4140.9< 5 644
Q25_19758069140.9142.4< 5 5.744
Q25_2075807011.813.3< 5 9.171
Q25_2075807113.313.810 9.5123
Q25_2075807213.814.3< 5 2269
Q25_2075807314.315.38 9.799
Q25_2075807415.316.218 9133
Q25_2075807516.216.78 71.8192
Q25_2075807616.717.2< 5 8.673
Q25_2075807717.218.7< 5 20.578
Q25_2075807854.756.2< 5 13.841
Q25_2075807956.256.7< 5 9.640
Q25_2075808156.757.3< 5 66.320
Q25_2075808257.357.8< 5 11.239
Q25_2075808357.859.3< 5 13.945
Q25_207580848.510< 5 1360
Q25_207580851010.7< 5 12.160
Q25_2075808610.711.3< 5 10.2187
Q25_2075808711.311.8< 5 8.264
Q25_20758088139140.5< 5 1.844
Q25_20758089140.5141< 5 6.746
Q25_20758090141141.5128 5.559
Q25_20758091141.514381 6.744
Q25_20758092159.5160.9< 5 6.550
Q25_20758093160.9161.4< 5 10.388
Q25_20758094161.4162.9< 5 8.194
Q25_2175809529.631.1< 5 16.946
Q25_2175809631.131.6< 5 7.852
Q25_2175809731.632.110 16.843
Q25_2175809832.132.6< 5 8.950
Q25_2175809932.633.6< 5 11.347
Q25_2175810161.963.4< 5 4.151
Q25_2175810263.463.9< 5 2.866
Q25_2175810363.964.47 7.957
Q25_2175810464.46531 3263
Q25_21A7581056465.4< 5 3.461
Q25_21A75810665.46615 12.748
Q25_21A7581076666.61050 11.2164
Q25_21A75810866.667.18 5.270
Q25_21A75810967.168.6< 5 4.959
Q25_21A758110102.4103.9< 5 4.649
Q25_21A758111103.9104.4< 5 1.850
Q25_21A758112104.4104.9< 5 11.979
Q25_21A758113104.9105.4< 5 3.569
Q25_21A758114105.4106.9< 5 3.755
Q25_21A758115116.3117.8< 5 9.154
Q25_21A758116117.8118.4< 5 4.953
Q25_21A758117118.4118.9< 5 15.441
Q25_21A758118118.9120.4< 5 4.551
Q25_21A758119126.2127.7< 5 7.140
Q25_21A758121127.7128.2< 5 8.938
Q25_21A758122128.2128.7< 5 28.434
Q25_21A758123128.7129.2< 5 3.143
Q25_21A758124129.2130.7< 5 4.644
Q25_21A758125134.1135.6< 5 4.445
Q25_21A758126135.6136.1< 5 9.735
Q25_21A758127136.1136.6< 5 7.230
Q25_21A758128136.6138.1< 5 544
Q25_21A758129140.8142.3< 5 4.745
Q25_21A758130142.3142.8< 5 636
Q25_21A758131142.8143.3< 5 6.133
Q25_21A758132143.3143.8< 5 4.641
Q25_21A758133143.8145.3< 5 4.739
Q25_227581342.94.1< 5 4.549
Q25_227581354.14.6< 5 8.472
Q25_227581364.65.1< 5 6.355
Q25_227581375.16.6< 5 4.240
Q25_227581381314.5< 5 2.845
Q25_2275813914.515< 5 8.432
Q25_227581411515.5< 5 3.532
Q25_2275814215.516.9< 5 4.132
Q25_2275814316.918.4< 5 2.444
Q25_2275814418.418.9< 5 7.630
Q25_2275814518.919.4< 5 6.932
Q25_2275814619.420< 5 7.231
Q25_227581472020.561 14.224
Q25_2275814820.522< 5 6.138
Q25_2275814950.451.6< 5 3.723
Q25_2275815051.652.1< 5 122
Q25_2275815152.152.6< 5 3.821
Q25_2275815252.653.1< 5 1.823
Q25_2275815353.154.6< 5 1.324
Q25_2275815454.655.1< 5 15.227
Q25_2275815555.155.67 2.227
Q25_2275815655.657.1< 5 1.226
Q25_2275815791.192.6< 5 7.726
Q25_2275815892.693.19 11.326
Q25_2275815993.193.6< 5 17.432
Q25_2275816193.694.1< 5 14.334
Q25_2275816294.194.6< 5 6.751
Q25_2275816394.696< 5 11.989
Q25_227581649697.1< 5 10.273
Q25_2275816597.198.6< 5 11.633
Q25_2275816698.699.1< 5 13.337
Q25_2275816799.199.6< 5 14.650
Q25_2275816899.6100.16 12.729
Q25_22758169100.1100.6< 5 2.927
Q25_22758170100.6102.1< 5 5.342
Q25_22758171132.7134.210 8.369
Q25_22758172134.2134.7< 5 15.948
Q25_22758173134.7135.2< 5 17.737
Q25_22758174135.213610 8.558
Q25_22758175136137.1< 5 6.647
Q25_22758176144.5146< 5 731
Q25_22758177146146.5< 5 7.646
Q25_22758178146.5147< 5 37.245
Q25_22758179147147.5< 5 1433
Q25_22758181147.5149< 5 9.147
Q25_22758182152.2153.7< 5 4.834
Q25_22758183153.7154.25 12.933
Q25_22758184154.2154.71940 20279
Q25_22758185154.7155.221 9.532
Q25_22758186155.2156.7< 5 3.643
Q25_22758187158.5160< 5 4.332
Q25_22758188160160.5< 5 7.347
Q25_22758189160.5161< 5 6.195
Q25_22758190161161.5< 5 8.841
Q25_22758191161.5162.5< 5 3.239
Q25_2375800115.416.9< 5 547
Q25_2375800216.917.417 2.648
Q25_2375800317.417.9467 14.286
Q25_2375800417.918.420 858
Q25_2375800518.419.9< 5 5.247
Q25_2375800619.921.4< 5 7.845
Q25_2375800721.422.9< 5 5.374
Q25_2375800822.924.4< 5 6.483
Q25_2375800924.425.9< 5 7.671
Q25_2375801025.927< 5 682
Q25_237580112727.7< 5 5.781
Q25_2375801227.728.226 20.668
Q25_2375801328.228.741 7.185
Q25_2375801428.730.2< 5 4.786
Q25_2375801556.157.66 7.452
Q25_2375801657.658.1< 5 12183
Q25_2375801758.158.6179 11.118
Q25_2375801858.659.1540 10405840
Q25_2375801959.159.6224 189622
Q25_2375802159.660.1< 5 39.5277
Q25_2375802260.161.6< 5 1459
Q25_2375802361.663.1< 5 5.543
Q25_2375802463.164.6< 5 5.453
Q25_2375802564.666.1< 5 4.951
Q25_2375802666.167.6< 5 6.642
Q25_2375802767.669.1< 5 8.746
Q25_2375802869.170.6< 5 6.438
Q25_2375802970.672.1< 5 4.140
Q25_2475819219.521< 5 10.4119
Q25_247581932121.5< 5 12.7288
Q25_2475819421.52212 25.51010
Q25_247581952222.511 42.52520
Q25_2475819622.523.8< 5 9.3339
Q25_2475819723.824.3< 5 14.3788
Q25_2475819824.324.810 15.6651
Q25_2475819924.825.3< 5 14.11750
Q25_2475820125.326.8< 5 3.371
Q25_24758202126.2127.7< 5 8.438
Q25_24758203127.7128.2< 5 3.445
Q25_24758204128.2128.7< 5 68.849
Q25_24758205128.7129.2< 5 6.638
Q25_24758206129.2130< 5 3.835
Q25_24758207143.5145< 5 9.649
Q25_24758208145145.5< 5 12.788
Q25_24758209145.5146< 5 118721
Q25_24758211146146.5< 5 4.747
Q25_24758212146.5147181 4.950
Q25_24758213147147.5< 5 22.141
Q25_24758214147.5148138 90551
Q25_24758215148148.5< 5 18.336
Q25_24758216148.51506 13.150
Q25_24758217150151.387 18.163
Q25_24758218151.3151.8< 5 15.526
Q25_24758219151.8152.3< 5 2328
Q25_24758221152.3152.8< 5 3.833
Q25_24758222152.8154.3< 5 9.544
Q25_282668513233.1< 5   
Q25_2826685233.133.6< 5   
Q25_2826685333.634.1720   
Q25_2826685434.134.6< 5   
Q25_2826685534.636.1602   
Q25_282668564647.57   
Q25_2826685747.54812   
Q25_282668584848.5> 1000036.7  
Q25_2826686048.5499   
Q25_282668614950.5< 5   
Q25_28266862146.9148.4< 5   
Q25_28266863148.4148.96   
Q25_28266864148.9149.417   
Q25_28266865149.4149.916   
Q25_28266866149.9151.45   
Q25_28266867155.6157.1< 5   
Q25_28266868157.1157.6< 5   
Q25_28266869157.6158.16   
Q25_28266871158.1158.66   
Q25_28266872158.6159.818   
Q25_28266873159.8160.36   
Q25_28266874160.3160.8< 5   
Q25_28266875160.8162.3< 5   
Q25_29266876120.8122.3< 5   
Q25_29266877122.3122.8< 5   
Q25_29266878122.8124< 5   
Q25_29266879149.3150.711   
Q25_29266880150.7151.234   
Q25_29266881151.2151.779   
Q25_29266882151.7152.315   
Q25_29266883152.3152.817   
Q25_29266884152.8154.3< 5   
Q25_29266885163.7164.77   
Q25_29266886164.7165.2< 5   
Q25_29266887165.2165.7< 5   
Q25_29266888165.7166.2< 5   
Q25_29266889166.2167.6< 5   
Q25_3126691332.8336   
Q25_312669143333.8264   
Q25_3126691533.834.85   
Q25_312669167373.9< 5   
Q25_3126691773.974.426   
Q25_3126691874.475.4< 5   
Q25_312669199696.8< 5   
Q25_3126692096.897.322   
Q25_3126692197.39823   
Q25_31266922116.2117.78   
Q25_31266923117.7118.2< 5   
Q25_31266924118.2118.7< 5   
Q25_31266925118.7119.3< 5   
Q25_31266926119.3120.61270   
Q25_31266927120.6121.28   
Q25_31266928121.2122.7< 5   
Q25_31266929138.1138.6< 5   
Q25_31266931138.6139.13920   
Q25_31266932139.1139.625   
Q25_31266933186187.57   
Q25_31266934187.51885   
Q25_31266935188188.78130   
Q25_31266937188.7189.322   
Q25_31266938189.3190.89   
Q25_31266939190.8192.2< 5   
Q25_31266940192.2192.77   
Q25_31266941192.7193.212   
Q25_31266942193.2193.78   
Q25_31266943193.7195.2< 5   
Q25_31266944200.6201.8< 5   
Q25_31266945201.8202.35   
Q25_31266946202.3202.812   
Q25_31266947202.8203.4< 5   
Q25_31266948203.4204.8< 5   
Q25_32266891126127.58   
Q25_32266892127.512829   
Q25_32266893128128.530   
Q25_32266894128.512910   
Q25_32266895129130.59   
Q25_32266896164165.112   
Q25_32266897165.1165.639   
Q25_32266898165.6166.27   
Q25_32266899166.2166.76   
Q25_32266900166.7167.77   
Q25_32266901208.821026   
Q25_32266902210210.58   
Q25_32266903210.5211.1102   
Q25_32266904211.1211.8628   
Q25_32266905211.8212.31970   
Q25_32266907212.3212.8709   
Q25_32266909212.8213.313   
Q25_32266911213.3214.857   
Q25_32266912214.8215.71020   


