Apollo Silver Ranks 13th Overall in the 2026 TSX Venture 50™

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apollo Silver Corp. (“Apollo Silver” or the “Company”) (TSX.V:APGO; OTCQB:APGOF; Frankfurt:6ZF) is pleased to announce that it has been recognized as a 2026 Top 50 Company by the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”).

The TSX Venture 50™ is an annual ranking of the top performing companies from the past year on TSXV based on three equally weighted criteria: market capitalization growth, share price appreciation and trading value. The TSX Venture 50™ showcases the top 50 of the over 1,600 TSXV issuers.

“We are honoured to be recognized as a member of the 2026 TSX Venture 50™,” said Ross McElroy, President and CEO of Apollo Silver. “This recognition reflects the strong performance of our shares over the past year, including 383% share price appreciation, a 484% growth in market capitalization and a 460% increase in total trading value in Canada. We thank our shareholders for their ongoing support.”

Over the past year, Apollo Silver has advanced exploration and technical programs at its flagship Calico Project in California and continued community engagement efforts and social-licence initiatives at its Cinco de Mayo Project in Mexico. With silver increasingly recognized as a critical mineral and growing industrial demand supporting a constructive market environment, Apollo Silver remains focused on disciplined execution and long-term value creation for shareholders.

ABOUT APOLLO SILVER CORP.

Apollo Silver is advancing the second largest undeveloped primary silver project in the US. The Calico Project hosts a large, bulk minable silver deposit with significant barite and zinc credits – recognized as critical minerals essential to the U.S. energy, industrial and medical sectors. The Company also holds an option on the Cinco de Mayo Project in Chihuahua, Mexico, which is host to a major carbonate replacement (CRD) deposit that is both high-grade and large tonnage. Led by an experienced and award-winning management team, Apollo is well positioned to advance the assets and deliver value through exploration and development.

