Streamex Announces Official Launch Date of GLDY, a Yield Bearing Gold-Backed Tokenized Security

WINTER PARK, Fla., Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Streamex Corp. (“Streamex”) (NASDAQ: STEX), a commodity focused real-world asset tokenization company, today announced the official launch date of GLDY, a gold-backed, tokenized security designed to provide exposure to physical gold while generating yield. GLDY is scheduled to launch on February 25, 2026.

Henry McPhie, Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer of Streamex, said: “For decades, investors have accepted that holding gold comes with a cost, whether through storage, insurance, or ETF management fees. GLDY fundamentally changes that equation. After more than three and a half years of building the infrastructure, we’ve created a product that allows investors to maintain 1:1 exposure to physical gold and earn yield distributed as additional units of gold monthly.”

Beginning February 25, 2026, eligible investors will be able to onboard and purchase GLDY directly through app.streamex.com, subject to applicable compliance requirements.

Overview of GLDY

GLDY is a gold-backed, tokenized security that provides 1:1 exposure to physical gold while targeting up to a 4% annualized yield, paid in additional gold monthly. Yield is generated through gold leasing with Monetary Metals, enabling investors to earn yield while maintaining direct exposure to gold.





Figure 1: Graph shows typical returns of a standard Gold ETF, physical gold and GLDY over 5 years

Additional Information

GLDY will be visible on RWA.xyz and integrated with Chainlink Proof of Reserves, supporting transparency and data verification.

The GLDY Private Placement Memorandum (“PPM”) and subscription documentation have been finalized, and Streamex is prepared to begin accepting binding orders upon launch. GLDY is issued by Streamex Ltd., a Cayman Islands open ended fund. Streamex Ltd. can take daily contributions and has no cap on size or growth.

The Auditor and gold attestation-provider for the Fund will be EisnerAmper. Zedra will be the fund administrator. Approved custodians for GLDY include Anchorage Digital Bank, Coinbase Prime and tZERO. Counsel to the Fund include Walkers, Chapman Cutler, and Croke Fairchild Duarte & Beres. A Streamex entity, GLDY ServiceCo LLC, will act as Servicer to the Fund. Other launch partners include Fireblocks, Base, Chainlink, and Fundbank.

The Company has previously disclosed indications of interest exceeding US$100 million, with funding expected to commence at launch and closing of initial indications anticipated by the end of Q1 2026, consistent with prior disclosures.

About Streamex Corp.

Streamex Corp. (NASDAQ: STEX) is a technology and infrastructure company focused on the tokenization of commodity backed real-world assets, delivering institutional-grade solutions that bridge traditional finance and blockchain-enabled markets.

For more information, visit www.streamex.com or follow the company on X (Twitter) at @streamex.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the expected launch and availability of GLDY, anticipated investor demand, expected funding and closing timelines, potential liquidity and secondary market activity, anticipated yield characteristics, eligibility of GLDY to be held within retirement accounts or other investment vehicles, and Streamex’s expectations regarding the growth, adoption, and market positioning of GLDY. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, assumptions, and beliefs as of the date hereof and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These risks include, among others, market conditions, regulatory developments, investor participation levels, operational and technological risks, counterparties’ performance, and other factors described in Streamex’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Streamex undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

