Western Specialty Contractors is proud to announce its transition to an Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP)

ST. LOUIS, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ST. LOUIS, MO – February 2026 – Western Specialty Contractors, a leading national provider of specialty construction, restoration, and concrete services, is proud to announce its transition to an Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) after 110 years of family ownership.

This significant milestone allows Western Specialty Contractors’ employees to acquire a meaningful ownership stake in the company, ensuring long-term continuity, reinforcing the firm’s employee-centric culture, and preserving its independence for future generations.

The ESOP structure provides Western Specialty Contractors with a new ownership solution that supports ongoing investment in operations, leadership development, and strategic growth initiatives, while aligning employees directly with the company’s long-term performance.

“Our employees are the foundation of Western Specialty Contractors’ success,” said Ben Bishop Jr., Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Western Specialty Contractors. “Transitioning ownership to an ESOP allows us to recognize their contributions in a meaningful way while positioning the company for long-term stability and growth.”

As part of this transition, Western's leadership team continues to evolve. Paul Gillstrom, Western’s former CFO, has moved into a newly created role as Chief ESOP & Strategy Officer. In this position, Paul will lead the company's strategy to ensure the long-term success of Western’s ESOP. His work will center on strategic planning and ESOP financial efforts, including governance and compliance, the annual valuation processes with Western's advisors and trustee, and the internal policies and controls that keep the plan strong and transparent.

Western is also pleased to announce the appointment of Scott Fortkamp as the company's new Chief Financial Officer. Scott is a senior finance executive with over 25 years of experience across finance, accounting, reporting, and analysis. He most recently worked at Barry-Wehmiller Companies, where he led global shared services operations, financial reporting, consolidation, enterprise technology implementations, and supported M&A and capital raising activities.

Founded in 1915, Western Specialty Contractors has built a national reputation for technical excellence, safety, and craftsmanship across building restoration, concrete repair, and specialty construction services. The ESOP transaction reflects the company’s commitment to rewarding the employees whose dedication has driven Western’s success for more than a century.

