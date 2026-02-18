Beam Global Battery Technology Selected to Power Drones Supporting Life Saving Applications

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beam Global, (Nasdaq: BEEM), a leading provider of innovative and sustainable infrastructure solutions for the electrification of transportation, energy security and smart city infrastructure, today announced it has received a material order for its bespoke and patented battery products from a drone company providing lifesaving aerial drone operations globally. The Company is not at liberty to divulge the specifics of the order in line with the drone operator’s instructions, but the full order will be delivered in 2026.



Beam Global believes this order strengthens its position within the rapidly expanding unmanned aerial system’s market and creates opportunities for additional battery supply programs. Beam Global’s energy storage solutions use patented PCC™ technology, which enables more power in a smaller, lighter battery, ideal for drone applications. Beam Global’s lightweight, safe and energy dense battery solutions support both electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) and fixed wing drone platforms.



“We are now supplying batteries for undersea and aerial drones as well as for terrestrial robots,” said Desmond Wheatley, CEO of Beam Global. “Beam’s patented technology delivers energy density and safety into lightweight and bespoke form factors - essential criteria for the best in drones. Our investment in creating these differentiated energy storage products is clearly paying off and we look forward to continuing to win orders in this rapidly growing and highly discerning industry.”



The global eVTOL aircraft market is projected to grow significantly, with industry analysts forecasting it to reach $28.6 billion by 2030, with advancements in battery technologies being the primary driver. Beam Global believes its battery expertise and scalable energy storage solutions position the Company to pursue future opportunities in both fixed-wing and eVTOL drone applications as the market continues to grow.



