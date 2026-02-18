Interact Expands its Employee Experience Platform with New AI‑Native Features and Workday Integration

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom and NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interact, the provider of the Employee Experience (EX) Platform that powers the world's best workplaces, today announced its 2026 Winter Launch, including new capabilities that help internal communicators trade status updates for strategic intelligence.

The launch comes on the heels of having ranked in first place in the 2026 ClearBox Consulting Intranet and Employee Experience Platforms Report, recognized for having a “mature product with excellent and varied features” and “significant innovation, especially around AI.” Interact delivers complex personalization without cleanup, flexibility without IT bottlenecks, and predictability without risk—core capabilities enterprises need to scale confidently.

Shift from engagement metrics to business outcomes.

Internal Communications’ efforts have been notoriously difficult to tie to business outcomes. This changes with the introduction of Ask Analytics, a new agentic capability available for early access. By asking simple, natural language questions, communicators can walk into meetings armed with the evidence leaders expect and a clearer story of how their work drives performance.

Reduce busy work. Remove friction. Drive top performance.

AI and integrations dominate headlines, but few deploy them in ways that truly help employees work smarter. Interact is taking a more disciplined approach, introducing only the capabilities proven to remove friction and lift performance. That includes a new native Workday Integration that cuts unnecessary system‑switching, and the Executive Assistant Agent, which uses agentic AI to surface and prioritize tasks so employees can focus on what moves the business forward.

Minimize wasted time. Replicate what works at scale.

Communication should fit the flow of work and make wins repeatable. With Interact’s new Listen to Content feature, employees can tap to hear a natural voice read updates. Live Streaming extends leadership reach across mobile and desktop, strengthening frontline communication and maximizing town hall attendance. And with auto-generated Video Captions and Transcriptions, communicators expand their reach and improve accessibility. It also enables our AI Search Assistant to "read” videos and give employees answers to questions buried inside recordings.

“We believe employee experience platforms should enable people to do the best work of their careers, and that only happens when technology supports the full spectrum of employee needs,” said Simon Dance, Chief Executive Officer at Interact. “Employees need community, alignment, self‑service, recognition, and access to the tools and information that move work forward. Our Winter Launch marks the next evolution of our AI‑native employee experience platform, unifying these needs in a single system that removes noise, reduces friction, and delivers measurable performance across the enterprise.”

Interact’s official Winter Launch happens today for all customers, with early access programs for Ask Analytics, Executive Assistant Agent, and Live Streaming opening as well.

