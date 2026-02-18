Employ Inc. Appoints Jerry Jao as CEO

DENVER, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Employ Inc., a leading provider of people-first, intelligent hiring solutions across JazzHR, Lever, and Jobvite, today announced the appointment of Jerry Jao as CEO.

Jao is a successful serial entrepreneur who founded three businesses, including the AI-powered marketing and personalization SaaS company ReSci (Retention Science), acquired by Constant Contact in 2020. During his executive career, he first encountered Employ as a Lever customer and spent six years using the platform, gaining firsthand insight into how its innovation helps hiring managers stay organized and save time across the hiring process.

Jao shared, “Hiring has never needed to be faster, smarter, and more trusted than it does today. But hiring will always be inherently human, and technology should strengthen, not replace, that connection. That belief is what drew me to Employ and its people-first mission.”

“Throughout my career building and scaling AI-driven technology, I’ve seen how the right innovation can unlock entirely new levels of value for customers,” Jao continued. “In the GenAI era, Employ has a real opportunity to accelerate AI innovation across our hiring solutions, helping customers move faster, make more confident decisions, and deliver better experiences for candidates. When we help people find the right jobs faster, we’re doing more than improving hiring outcomes; we’re helping people create more opportunity for themselves and the people they care about.”

In addition to founding and leading his own companies, Jao’s career includes roles in the Strategic Initiatives Office at Clear Channel Radio (now iHeartMedia), Engagement Manager at KPMG LLP, and Analyst at Morgan Stanley. He currently serves on the board of directors of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE: FIGS) as an independent director, where he serves as the chair of the Audit Committee and a member of the Compensation Committee. Jao holds a B.S. from the Haas School of Business at the University of California, Berkeley, where he received the highest honor as a full-tuition Alumni Scholar.

“Jerry brings a founder’s mindset,” said Dara Brenner, Chief Product Officer at Employ. “He’s able to see where markets are heading, understand what customers need next, and shape organizations that can deliver on it. He knows how to grow and scale companies, but more importantly, he knows how to build teams and cultures that people want to be part of. This way of thinking is incredibly aligned to where JazzHR, Lever, and Jobvite are headed.”

About Employ Inc.

Employ delivers people-first intelligent hiring solutions that empower companies to overcome their greatest hiring challenges. From startups to Fortune 100 organizations, Employ offers tailored solutions that support everything from foundational hiring to advanced talent acquisition strategies. Employ is the only organization to provide companies choice in their hiring technology, with three unique ATS platforms (JazzHR, Lever, and Jobvite) and AI Companions that work alongside you in your hiring journey. Our intelligent hiring platform is trusted by more than 26,000 customers globally.

Employ also publishes Job Seeker Nation and Recruiter Nation, two of the industry’s most trusted and tenured research reports, turning real-world hiring data into insights that shape how companies attract, evaluate, and hire talent.

For more information, visit www.employinc.com.

