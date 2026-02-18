Brightpick Enters Automotive Market in Strategic Partnership with NAPA

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brightpick , a leading provider of AI-powered robotic automation for warehouses, today announced a strategic partnership with NAPA , a major U.S. retailer and distributor of automotive replacement parts, accessories, and service items, to deploy advanced automation technology across their distribution centers. Through this partnership, Brightpick’s robotic solutions will improve overall warehouse performance to support NAPA’s nationwide store network.

Brightpick and NAPA first collaborated in 2025 on a pilot project, which has been running successfully. NAPA then signed an agreement with Brightpick for an additional site in early 2026, with the potential for future installations at other locations. The first project under this agreement will include more than 100 Brightpick robots to support high-volume processing.

“Our partnership with NAPA is a huge milestone as it marks our first customer in the automotive sector and largest U.S. customer to date,” said Jan Zizka, co-founder and CEO of Brightpick. “This demonstrates our ability to easily scale our automation solutions with large enterprise customers – including Fortune 500 companies like NAPA – in multiple locations. We’re excited to support NAPA’s operations and value their continued investment in our technology across their national network.”

Given the scale and complexity of NAPA’s operations, Brightpick’s robotic solutions will be a critical component in maintaining service levels and operational efficiency, while fortifying NAPA’s leadership position in the automotive aftermarket.

“We’re excited to expand our use of Brightpick automation technology with this partnership,” said Justin Ducharme, EVP, Distribution and Logistics, NAPA. “This collaboration supports our goal of continuously improving how we serve our customers. Brightpick’s expertise in warehouse automation will help optimize our store network’s handling, replenishment, and overall performance to support the growing demand for fast and reliable auto parts delivery. We look forward to a long partnership with Brightpick.”

Brightpick’s solutions will be tailored to perform seamlessly in NAPA’s warehouse environments, utilizing the company’s goods-to-person robots to integrate with existing technologies. Leveraging intelligent software and data-driven insights, Brightpick’s robots will enable faster processing, improved accuracy, and greater throughput for NAPA’s store network.

About Brightpick

Brightpick is a leader in AI-powered robotic solutions for warehouses. The company’s multi-purpose AI robots enable warehouses of any size to fully automate order picking, buffering, consolidation, dispatch, and stock replenishment. Award-winning Brightpick solutions take just weeks to deploy and allow companies to keep their warehouse labor to a minimum. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Brightpick has more than 250 employees and hundreds of AI robots deployed with customers across the U.S. and Europe. For more information, visit www.brightpick.ai .

About NAPA Auto Parts

NAPA, a member of the Genuine Parts Company's (NYSE: GPC) Automotive Parts Group, a leading distribution system with nearly 6,000 NAPA AUTO PARTS stores in the U.S. supported by a nationwide network of distribution centers and more than 560,000 available parts, accessories and supplies. The NAPA network extends to more than 17,000 NAPA AutoCare and AutoCare Collision Centers across the U.S. With a reputation for quality parts, rapid availability and knowledgeable people, NAPA AUTO PARTS serves automotive service professionals, do-it-yourselfers and everyday drivers with quality parts, accessories and supplies to keep cars, trucks and equipment performing safely and efficiently. For more information, visit www.napaonline.com .