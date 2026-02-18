Sezzle Mobile Launches with Unlimited 5G Plans Starting at $29.99

Minneapolis, MN, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL) (Sezzle or Company) // - Sezzle, the digital financial platform designed to empower the next generation of consumers, today announced the launch of Sezzle Mobile, a truly unlimited mobile phone plan starting at $29.99 per month, designed for users who increasingly rely on Sezzle as a single destination for managing their everyday spending. Sezzle Mobile is powered by Gigs, the leader in embedded connectivity, and runs on the AT&T network.

As the newest addition to Sezzle’s expanding ecosystem, Sezzle Mobile allows users to add an affordable phone plan with reliable coverage on AT&T’s network directly within the Sezzle app. By bringing mobile connectivity into the platform, Sezzle is extending beyond checkout and into the everyday moments that power how users shop, connect, and manage their finances.

As expectations shift toward greater flexibility and simplicity across essential services, Sezzle Mobile offers a straightforward way to manage connectivity alongside the financial tools users already know and trust.

More for less.

At a time when the average single-line mobile plan in the U.S. costs $70-100 per month, Sezzle Mobile offers a radically simpler alternative with transparent pricing and no surprises. Starting at just $29.99 per month (excluding taxes and fees) for Sezzle Anywhere subscribers, Sezzle Mobile offers all the features of a premium phone plan, but at a significantly more affordable price point:

Unlimited, prioritized 5G data that stays fast

Unlimited talk and text

Unlimited HD streaming

Canada and Mexico roaming included

Instant eSIM activation in the app

“With Sezzle Mobile, we’re extending our platform into another essential category by offering a straightforward mobile plan with transparent pricing and dependable coverage,” said Charlie Youakim, CEO and Co-Founder of Sezzle. “It’s the next evolution of how we help users manage their financial journeys while providing savings on essential services, all in one place.”

One Plan. No Fine Print.

Unlike other carriers that rely on multi-tiered plans, lengthy contracts, and hidden add-on fees, Sezzle Mobile keeps things simple. The plan is fully integrated into the Sezzle app, allowing users to manage their mobile service alongside shopping, spending, and financial tools. Users can cancel the plan at any time in the app, and there are no cancellation fees.

"Sezzle's move into mobile connectivity is a natural evolution of their mission to expand financial access," said Rishi Sachdeva, Head of Fintech at Gigs. "By embedding wireless directly into their platform, Sezzle can now offer their millions of users seamless connectivity alongside the payment flexibility they already trust – all in one place."

Expanding Sezzle’s All-in-One Financial Hub

Sezzle Mobile marks the latest step in the Company’s evolution into a comprehensive financial hub that helps users shop smarter, earn more, and learn better financial habits. With offerings that now span payments, subscriptions, discounts on everyday essentials like gas and dining, and mobile connectivity, Sezzle continues working to reduce financial stress and simplify the cost of living.

About Sezzle Inc.

Sezzle is a forward-thinking fintech company committed to financially empowering the next generation. Designed to support users throughout every stage of their financial journey, Sezzle’s all-in-one app enables users to shop, earn, and learn in a seamless experience. By offering point-of-sale financing and digital payment services, Sezzle enhances purchasing power while connecting millions of consumers with its global network of merchants. Centered on transparency, inclusivity, and ease of use, Sezzle empowers consumers to manage spending responsibly and build lasting financial independence.

About Gigs



Gigs is the leader in embedded connectivity, powering global mobile infrastructure for the world’s largest enterprises, including Revolut, Nubank, LATAM Airlines, and NETGEAR. By bridging the technology gap between leading telecom carriers and modern consumer and enterprise apps, Gigs enables connectivity for hundreds of millions of people worldwide. Gigs’ mission is backed by investors including Ribbit Capital, Google’s Gradient Ventures, and Y Combinator. Learn more at www.gigs.com.

