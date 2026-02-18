Digital Force Technologies Releases Seraphim 2.0, a Software Platform for Full Kill Chain Counter-UAS and Autonomous Operations

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Force Technologies (DFT), a defense technology company specializing in the development and manufacturing of advanced sensing systems, today announced the release of Seraphim 2.0, the latest evolution of its field-proven software platform. Seraphim-powered systems are trusted by the U.S. and its allies to support critical missions worldwide.

Seraphim fuses data from multiple sensors, autonomously assesses threats, and delivers localized alerts to operators in disconnected and degraded environments. The platform simplifies complex information streams, reduces cognitive burden, and enables faster, more confident decision-making across mission sets — from counter-UAS and base defense to man-portable surveillance and vehicle-mounted sensing.

Building on its fielded operational capability, Seraphim 2.0 expands support across the full kill chain, enhancing counter-UAS missions from detection, tracking, and identification through engagement and kinetic/non-kinetic effects. The release also introduces advanced orchestration of uncrewed systems, enabling coordinated multi-domain sensing and autonomous action in dynamic operational environments.

Seraphim 2.0 further expands DFT’s integrated partner ecosystem. Built on an open architecture, the platform integrates a broad range of sensors, effectors, platforms, and third-party systems, enabling tailored capability packages aligned to specific mission requirements.

“Today’s missions demand systems that connect sensing, decision, and action at the tactical edge,” said Justin Maclaurin, President and CEO of Digital Force Technologies. “Seraphim 2.0 strengthens that foundation, giving teams the ability to coordinate uncrewed systems and counter-UAS effects with speed and control, even in contested environments.”

All new capabilities introduced in Seraphim 2.0 are leveraged across DFT’s Family of Systems, ensuring consistent performance and scalability across deployments and mission profiles.

About Digital Force Technologies

Digital Force Technologies (DFT) is a San Diego, CA based defense technology company specializing in the development and manufacturing of advanced sensing systems. DFT is a trusted partner to the U.S. military, fielding thousands of systems in support of our nation’s most critical missions. For over 25 years, DFT has been at the forefront of defense innovation, combining our deep operational expertise with the latest technological advancements. Taking an agile, rapid-deployment approach, our solutions meet the evolving needs of the warfighter from concept to battlefield application. For more information, please contact info@digitalforcetech.com or visit www.digitalforcetech.com .

