Esperion to Participate in The 2026 Citizens Life Sciences Conference

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Esperion (NASDAQ: ESPR) today announced that the company will be participating in the webcasted 2026 Citizens Life Sciences Conference on March 11, 2026, at 8:25 a.m. ET.

The live webcast can be accessed on the investor and media section of the Esperion website. Access to the webcast replay will be available approximately two hours after the completion of the call and will be archived on the Company’s website for approximately 90 days.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and delivering innovative cardiometabolic and rare/orphan disease therapies. The Company leverages deep domain expertise in ACLY biology to develop and commercialize transformative medicines for patients worldwide. Esperion currently markets two oral, once-daily, non-statin therapies for patients struggling to maintain their low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C) levels and are at risk of cardiovascular disease.

With a broad U.S. commercial infrastructure and global approvals across more than 40 countries, Esperion is well positioned to serve as a partner-of-choice for global innovators seeking U.S. market access through acquisition, in-license, co-promotion and revenue share opportunities. In tandem, the Company is advancing its leadership in ACLY biology to build a diversified pipeline of novel product candidates, including treatments for Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis and renal diseases. For more information, visit esperion.com and follow Esperion on LinkedIn and X.

Esperion Contact Information:

Investors:

Alina Venezia

investorrelations@esperion.com

(734) 887-3903