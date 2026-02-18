LienWaiver.pro Launches Waiver Management Platform for General Contractors

NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LienWaiver.pro (https://lienwaiver.pro) today launched a lien waiver management platform that lets general contractors send waiver requests to subcontractors, track signing status in real time, and collect signed PDFs automatically. The platform covers all 50 states and Washington, D.C., with statutory compliance for the 12 states that mandate specific waiver form language.

The Problem: Chasing Subcontractors for Waivers

A commercial project with 15 subs billing monthly over 12 months generates over 300 lien waivers. Most GCs track them in spreadsheets and email threads, then spend hours every pay cycle chasing subs who haven’t returned their waivers. Existing lien management software runs $149 to $599 per month with per-seat pricing, and requires subs to create accounts or download apps.

“I kept hearing the same complaint from GCs: ‘I have eight subs on this project and three of them still haven’t sent their waivers,’” said Nelis Parts, Founder and CEO of LienWaiver.pro. “They weren’t looking for a construction management suite. They wanted one thing: get the waiver signed and move on.”

Send & Sign: Waiver Requests That Subs Actually Complete

The GC selects a subcontractor from their saved roster, chooses the waiver type and project, and sends the request. The sub receives an email with a link to a signing page that works on any phone or laptop, reviews the pre-filled waiver, signs, and submits. No account required. The signed PDF is generated and stored on the GC’s dashboard automatically.

GCs see real-time status for every request (sent, viewed, signed, declined, expired) with automated email reminders for unsigned waivers. Pro subscribers maintain a subcontractor roster with trade specialties, assign subs to projects, and auto-fill project details across every request. A GC managing five active projects with ten subs each can send all 50 waiver requests without retyping a single address.

50-State Statutory Compliance

LienWaiver.pro generates four waiver types: conditional progress, unconditional progress, conditional final, and unconditional final. For the 12 statutory-form states (Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Massachusetts, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming), the platform uses the exact language prescribed by each state’s statute. The remaining 38 states use professionally drafted templates. A free compliance audit tool at https://lienwaiver.pro/audit lets GCs upload waivers received from subs and check them for statutory compliance, missing fields, and red flags.

Pricing

All plans use flat monthly pricing with no per-seat charges.

Single waiver: $5 per waiver, no account required, perfect for one-off waivers

Unlimited: $19/month for unlimited waiver generation, e-signatures, saved projects, and two team members

Pro: $49/month for Send & Sign (500 requests/month), subcontractor roster, project management, automated reminders, and ten team members

Annual subscriptions available that save up to 35% off the monthly price

“According to Rabbet’s 2024 Construction Payments Report, 82 percent of contractors now wait more than 30 days to get paid. Lien waivers are the paperwork sitting between a sub and their check,” said Parts. “We built the one tool that gets waivers signed and gets people paid.”

LienWaiver.pro is available now at https://lienwaiver.pro.

About LienWaiver.pro

LienWaiver.pro (https://lienwaiver.pro) generates and manages state-compliant lien waiver documents for the US construction industry. The platform serves general contractors, subcontractors, and material suppliers who need compliant waiver forms, e-signature collection, and status tracking without enterprise software pricing. LienWaiver.pro is not a law firm and does not provide legal advice.

