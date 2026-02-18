Harsco Environmental Secures New 10-Year Contract With Lloyds Metals and Energy Limited

LONDON, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harsco Environmental, a division of Enviri Corporation (NYSE: NVRI) and a global leader in providing innovative environmental solutions, announced it has signed a 10-year contract with Lloyds Metals and Energy Limited (LMEL), a major steel and mining company in India.



Under the agreement, Harsco Environmental will provide the design, build, commission, operation, and maintenance of the metal recovery plant along with all associated slag processing at LMEL’s integrated steel plant in Maharashtra, India. The agreement is expected to create 54 new jobs in the region and will begin in 2027.

“This new agreement with LMEL underscores our shared commitment to sustainability while meeting the needs of a growing industry,” said Harsco Environmental President Christophe Reitemeier. “As we continue to expand our footprint in India, we’re helping our customers meet their environmental goals.”

"By leveraging Harsco Environmental's expertise in metal recovery and slag processing, we aim to enhance resource efficiency and reduce environmental impact. This collaboration aligns with our ambition to establish our integrated steel plant, centered around sustainability and innovative practices within the sector," said Madhur Gupta, Executive Director, LMEL.

About Harsco Environmental

Enviri’s Harsco Environmental division is the largest and most comprehensive provider of onsite material processing and environmental services to the global metals industry, with operations at over 130 customer sites across more than 30 countries. Harsco Environmental is a technology partner delivering cleaner, more efficient metal production, providing customers with economically and environmentally viable solutions for the treatment and reuse of production co-products. Visit harsco-environmental.com to learn more.

About Lloyds Metals and Energy Limited

LMEL is rapidly emerging as a global leader in the minerals and metals sector. Currently operating India’s largest iron ore mine, LMEL is on an aggressive trajectory to ramp up dispatchable capacity to 26 MTPA through pioneering BHQ beneficiation. With a strong foundation in Maharashtra, LMEL is also scaling its pellet production from 4 MTPA to 12 MTPA and is vertically integrating into sustainable steel manufacturing. Beyond iron, the company is expanding its global footprint with strategic copper operations in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and is pioneering gold mining operations in India. Through its Mine Developer and Operator (MDO) arm, Thriveni Earthmovers and Infra, Lloyds Metals also has presence in commodities such as coal, manganese, and barytes.

