Sunrise Realty Trust Commits $48 Million to a Senior Whole Loan to Refinance a 15-Property Portfolio of Graduate by Hilton Hotels

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc. (“SUNS” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SUNS), a lender on the Tannenbaum Capital Group (“TCG”) Real Estate platform, today announced that it had committed $48 million of a $69 million B-note, subordinate to a $337 million A-note held by a third party lender, on behalf of the borrower, AJ Capital Partners. The combined $406 million in proceeds were used for the refinancing of a 15-property portfolio of Graduate by Hilton hotels (the "Project"). An affiliate on the TCG Real Estate Platform holds the remaining $21 million of the B-note.

The Project reflects the borrower’s long-term strategy of investing in university-anchored lodging given its high-conviction in collegiate lodging demand and its belief in opportunities for continuing portfolio synergies. The portfolio consists of 15 full service, upscale hotels in major university markets across the U.S., including the University of Michigan, University of Virginia, and UC Berkeley.

"This transaction exemplifies our ability to identify compelling opportunities in markets with captive demand and limited new supply, and, as importantly, reflects our strong conviction in cultivating mutually valuable partnerships for the long-term," said Brian Sedrish, CEO of SUNS. "By partnering with a top-tier institution to support the sponsor’s vision for these premier assets, we continue to execute on our mission of financing transitional CRE projects to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns for our shareholders."

About Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc.

Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc. (Nasdaq: SUNS) (“SUNS”) is an institutional commercial real estate (“CRE”) lender providing flexible financing solutions to sponsors of CRE projects primarily in the Southern United States. It focuses on transitional CRE business plans with the potential for near-term value creation, collateralized by top-tier assets predominantly located in established and rapidly expanding Southern markets. For additional information regarding SUNS, please visit www.sunriserealtytrust.com.

About TCG Real Estate

TCG Real Estate refers to a group of affiliated CRE-focused debt funds, including a Nasdaq-listed mortgage real estate investment trust (“REIT”), Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc. (Nasdaq: SUNS), and a private mortgage REIT, Southern Realty Trust Inc. The funds provide flexible financing on transitional CRE properties that present opportunities for near-term value creation, with a focus on top-tier CRE assets located primarily within markets in the Southern U.S. benefiting from economic tailwinds with growth potential. For additional information regarding TCG, please visit www.theTCG.com.

About AJ Capital Partners

Adventurous Journeys ("AJ") Capital Partners is a vertically integrated real estate investment manager founded in 2008 and based in Nashville, Tennessee. AJ repositions real estate to build timeless, scalable businesses and brand platforms across hospitality, mixed-use, and residential sectors. Notable brands include Graduate Hotels®, Marine & Lawn Hotels & Resorts®, and Field & Stream Lodge Co. The firm delivers transformative real estate by applying placemaking, inspired design, and hospitality principles to spaces overlooked or undervalued by traditional investment firms. The firm’s current portfolio includes $6 billion of assets across 100+ properties and 50+ geographic markets. Learn more at www.ajcpt.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that reflect the Company’s current views and projections with respect to, among other things, projections and operating results. All statements other than historical facts are forward-looking statements. Words such as “believes,” “expects,” “will,” “intends,” “plans,” “guidance,” “estimates,” “projects,” “anticipates,” “future,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to the inherent uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions and are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results. Certain factors, risks, and uncertainties discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in SUNS’ most recently filed periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q and in subsequent filings could cause actual results and performance to differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations Contact

Robyn Tannenbaum

561-510-2293

ir@thetcg.com

Media Contact

Doug Allen

Dukas Linden Public Relations

646-722-6530

TCG@DLPR.com