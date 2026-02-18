Heidmar Maritime Holdings Corp. Appoints Industry Veteran Jagmeet Makkar as Director

ATHENS, Greece and NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heidmar Maritime Holdings Corp. (the “Company” or “Heidmar”) (NASDAQ: HMR) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Jagmeet Makkar as Independent Non-executive Director effective as of February 16, 2025. Mr. Makkar brings over 40 years of distinguished experience in shipping operations, commercial management, and risk management. He will also serve as a member of the Company’s Audit Committee.

In addition to his extensive background, Mr. Makkar has been a faculty member and mentor at leading maritime institutions worldwide, contributing extensively to executive education and professional training programs.

Mr. Makkar meets the independence requirements under the Nasdaq listing standards and SEC rules. There are no arrangements or understandings between Mr. Makkar and any other person pursuant to which he was selected as a director.

Pankaj Khanna, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, stated:

“We are delighted to welcome Mr. Jagmeet Makkar as Director. His decades of experience in shipping, combined with his technical expertise will bring valuable perspective to our team and the Audit Committee as we continue to grow and strengthen our position in the maritime sector.”

About Heidmar, Inc.

Celebrating its 40th anniversary this year, Heidmar is an Athens-based, commercial and pool management business servicing the crude and product tanker market and is committed to safety, performance, relationships and transparency. With operations in Athens, London, Singapore, Chennai, Hong Kong and Dubai, Heidmar has a reputation as a reliable and responsible partner with a goal of maximizing our customers' profitability. Heidmar seeks to offer vessel owners a "one stop" solution for all maritime services in the crude oil and refined petroleum products shipping sectors. Heidmar believes its unique business model and extensive experience in the maritime industry allows the Company to achieve premier market coverage and utilization, as well as provide customers in the sector with seamless commercial transportation services. For more information, please visit www.heidmar.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws with respect to the Company. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding the Company’s future results of operations and financial position, business strategy, prospective costs, timing and likelihood of success, plans and objectives of management for future operations, future results of current and anticipated operations of Heidmar are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions.

The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including without limitation, Company management’s examination of historical operating trends, data contained in the Company’s records and other data available from third parties. Although the Company believes that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies that are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond the Company’s control, the Company cannot assure you that it will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections.

In addition to these important factors, other important factors that, in the Company’s view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include unforeseen liabilities, expansion and growth of the Company’s operations, the failure of counterparties to fully perform their contracts with the Company, the strength of world economies and currencies, general market conditions, including fluctuations in charter rates and vessel values, changes in demand for tanker or container vessel capacity, changes in the Company’s operating expenses, demand for the Company’s managed fleet, ability to obtain financing and comply with covenants in such financing arrangements, changes in governmental rules and regulations or actions taken by regulatory authorities, potential liability from pending or future litigation, general international geopolitical conditions and conflicts, potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents or political events, vessel breakdowns and instances of off‐hires, and other factors. Please see the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for a more complete discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties.

Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified and some of which are beyond the Company’s control, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. The Company does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

