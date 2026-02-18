3D Systems Expands NextDent® Jetted Denture Solution with Three New Base Shades to Enhance Aesthetics, Production Flexibility, and Patient Satisfaction

Adds three new denture base shades (DP, LP, RP) to better match diverse natural gum tones and address real patient diversity

Expands production flexibility for dental laboratories

Reinforces market leadership in monolithic, multi-material denture printing

Delivers up to 300% faster production, over 50% less manual labor, and one-day turnaround (vs. five days traditional) — slashing labor, streamlining workflows, and cutting costs for labs

ROCK HILL, S.C., Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, 3D Systems (NYSE: DDD) announced three new NextDent® Jet Base shades for its NextDent Jetted Denture Solution: Dark Pink (DP), Light Pink (LP), and Red Pink (RP). The new shade materials join the existing NextDent Jet Base LT (Light Tone), providing a total of four shades to more accurately match diverse natural gum tones—from lighter to deeper and ruddier variations. This expanded portfolio enables dental laboratories to address real patient diversity with great confidence, delivering highly personalized, esthetically superior restorations that improve fit, comfort, and case acceptance rates.

As the dental industry accelerates its shift toward digital workflows, demand continues to grow for solutions that elevate esthetics, boost throughput, and significantly reduce hands-on labor. The new base shades, combined with NextDent Jet Teeth White and Yellow shades, which enable digital color-mixing for custom blending on the NextDent 300 printer, give labs unprecedented control over final denture appearance—a critical driver of patient satisfaction and long-term success.

“These new base shades give labs the tools they need to meet real patient diversity with high-quality, predictable results,” said Stijn Hanssen, Director Dental Solutions, 3D Systems. “Coupled with our one-piece jetted workflow, dental professionals can now deliver dentures that provide an outstanding patient experience through superior beauty, comfort, durability, and efficiency.”

The NextDent Jetted Denture Solution remains the only commercially available platform for 3D printing integrated, multi-material monolithic dentures—printing base and teeth together as a single, seamless part. This approach eliminates assembly steps, minimizes manual post-processing, and dramatically accelerates production cycles compared to traditional or separate-print methods, helping labs maximize efficiency, scale output, and achieve strong ROI in the rapidly digitizing dental prosthetics market.

Dentistry partners using the platform report meaningful operational benefits, including fully cured parts straight from the build plate, improved long-term material stability, superior end-product quality that meets or exceeds industry benchmarks, and ground-breaking efficiency gains—such as up to 300% faster production versus analog workflows and over 50% reduction in manual labor.

“The material performance stands out,” said Josh Jakson, President of Evolve Dentistry. “We’re running faster, with less labor and greater confidence in shade consistency and durability.”

Availability of the new NextDent® Jet Base DP, LP, and RP shades is planned for the U.S. market in May 2026 and will be orderable starting in late February 2026.

3D Systems will feature these material shades in its booth (Booth A-43/B-42) at LMT Lab Day 2026 (February 19-21 in Chicago, Illinois) as part of its full portfolio of solutions for dental additive manufacturing. Visit the booth to see live demonstrations of the new shades and discuss how this expansion can transform your lab’s capabilities and profitability.

For additional information, please visit the company’s website.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this release that are not statements of historical or current facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from historical results or from any future results or projections expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In many cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as "believes," "belief," "expects," "may," "will," "estimates," "intends," "anticipates" or "plans" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are based upon management’s beliefs, assumptions, and current expectations and may include comments as to the company’s beliefs and expectations as to future events and trends affecting its business and are necessarily subject to uncertainties, many of which are outside the control of the company. The factors described under the headings "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in the company’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as other factors, could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected or predicted in forward-looking statements. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not, and should not be relied upon as a guarantee of future performance or results, nor will they necessarily prove to be accurate indications of the times at which such performance or results will be achieved. The forward-looking statements included are made only as of the date of the statement. 3D Systems undertakes no obligation to update or review any forward-looking statements made by management or on its behalf, whether as a result of future developments, subsequent events or circumstances or otherwise.