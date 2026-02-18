Design Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

CARLSBAD, Calif., Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Design Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: DSGN), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing treatments for serious degenerative genetic diseases, today announced that management will present at the following upcoming investor conferences:

Oppenheimer 36 th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference on Wednesday, February 25, 2026, at 1:20 p.m. ET (virtual)

on Wednesday, February 25, 2026, at 1:20 p.m. ET (virtual) Leerink Partners Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, March 10, 2026, at 2:20 p.m. ET in Miami, FL

Live webcasts of each presentation will be available here and in the investors section of the company’s website at www.designtx.com.The webcasts will be archived for at least 30 days following each presentation.

