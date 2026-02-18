ButcherJoseph & Co. Acts as Exclusive Financial Advisor to Western Specialty Contractors on a Sale to Its Employees

ST. LOUIS, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ST. LOUIS, MO – February 2026 – ButcherJoseph & Co . (“ButcherJoseph”) is pleased to announce that it served as exclusive financial advisor to Western Specialty Contractors, a leading national provider of specialty construction, restoration, and concrete services, on its sale to its employees.

The transaction enables Western Specialty Contractors’ employees to acquire a meaningful ownership stake in the company, ensuring long-term continuity, reinforcing the firm’s employee-centric culture, and preserving its independence for future generations.

Founded in 1915, Western Specialty Contractors has built a national reputation for technical excellence, safety, and craftsmanship across building restoration, concrete repair, and specialty construction services. The ESOP transaction reflects the company’s commitment to rewarding the employees whose dedication has driven Western’s success for more than a century.

“Our employees are the foundation of Western Specialty Contractors’ success,” said Ben Bishop Jr., Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Western Specialty Contractors. “Transitioning ownership to an ESOP allows us to recognize their contributions in a meaningful way while positioning the company for long-term stability and growth. ButcherJoseph’s deep experience in employee ownership and thoughtful guidance were instrumental in helping us navigate this process and arrive at the right outcome for our people and our business.”

The ESOP structure provides Western Specialty Contractors with a tax-advantaged ownership solution that supports ongoing investment in operations, leadership development, and strategic growth initiatives, while aligning employees directly with the company’s long-term performance.

“Western Specialty Contractors is a textbook example of a company whose culture and values align naturally with employee ownership,” said Rick Hennessey , Director at ButcherJoseph & Co. “The leadership team approached this transaction with a clear vision for continuity, employee engagement, and long-term value creation. We were honored to help structure an ESOP that supports those objectives while preserving the company’s legacy.”

About ButcherJoseph & Co.

ButcherJoseph & Co. is a boutique investment banking firm specializing in sale transactions to strategic and financial buyers , employee ownership transactions (ESOPs), capital advisory (debt & equity), and valuations and fairness opinions for privately held businesses. ButcherJoseph is headquartered in St. Louis with a presence in Austin, Charlotte, Chicago, Miami, Philadelphia, Scottsdale, and Washington, D.C.

About Western Specialty Contractors

For over 100 years, property owners have trusted Western to protect and preserve their most valuable assets. What began as a family-owned company in 1915 has grown into the nation’s largest specialty contractor, built on an unwavering commitment to superior craftsmanship in masonry, concrete, waterproofing, and façade restoration.

