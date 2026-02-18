GPGI, Inc. Announces Executive Leadership Transitions at its Segment, Husky Technologies

BOLTON, Ontario, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GPGI, Inc. (NYSE: GPGI) today announced executive leadership transitions at its segment, Husky Technologies™ (“Husky” or the “Company”). Husky Chief Executive Officer, Bradley Selleck, and Chief Financial Officer, John Linker, will depart the company in April and March, 2026, respectively. Both executives are leaving the Company for personal reasons and have expressed strong confidence in Husky’s strategic direction and growth plans under GPGI’s ownership and are committed to ensuring a seamless transition.

Active searches for both positions are under way. Resolute Holdings will continue working with Mr. Selleck, Mr. Linker, and the broader Husky leadership team to ensure continuity while the searches advance. No disruptions to the Company’s strategic priorities, day‑to‑day operations, or customer commitments are expected.

Mr. Selleck commented, “Husky has a leading position in a good industry and the recent combination with GPGI represents a tremendous opportunity for the business, our employees, and our customers. With the permanent capital of GPGI and the deep operating expertise of the Resolute Holdings team, I believe Husky is well positioned for its next phase of profitable growth. We are immensely proud of what we have accomplished together and look forward to seeing the team continue to thrive as a part of GPGI.”

Mr. Linker added, “Helping guide Husky over the past several years has been a privilege. GPGI brings financial strength, a commitment to invest in innovation, and strategic alignment, which create a strong platform for Husky’s continued success. I leave knowing the organization is in exceptionally capable hands and poised for a bright future.”

David Cote, GPGI’s Executive Chairman said, “Tom and I are pleased with the early results of our CEO and CFO searches and are committed to adding best-in-class operators to the Husky leadership team. During this period of transition, we remain focused on helping Husky implement the Resolute Operating System throughout the organization, strategically making investments to support growth, and fostering the cultural change consistent with high performing organizations.”

Mr. Cote continued, “We are grateful for the dedication Brad and John have demonstrated throughout their tenures at previously private equity-owned Husky and for their commitment to a smooth transition. Their leadership has been instrumental in developing the Company’s strong foundation and we wish them success in their future endeavors.”

The leadership transition is not the result of any disagreements with the Board on any matter relating to financial statements, operations, policies, or practices.

About GPGI

GPGI, Inc. (NYSE: GPGI) is a diversified, multi-industry platform for companies with great positions in good industries. The platform is managed by Resolute Holdings Management, Inc. (NYSE: RHLD) and is purpose-built to acquire, own, and scale high-quality businesses led by great operators, benefiting from a permanent capital base and the systematic deployment of the Resolute Operating System. GPGI currently consists of CompoSecure and Husky – two market leaders with best-in-class financials and durable opportunities for growth. For more information, please visit GPGI.com.

About Husky, a GPGI Company

Founded in 1953, Husky is a technology pioneer that enables the delivery of essential needs to the global community with industry-leading expertise and service. Husky is a leader in highly engineered equipment and aftermarket services. Husky’s products are used to manufacture a wide range of plastic products, including beverage and food containers, medical devices, and consumer electronic parts. Husky provides comprehensive and integrated systems solutions that are comprised of injection molding machines, molds, hot runners, controllers, and auxiliaries. For more information, please visit Husky.co.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on the beliefs and assumptions of management. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, and expectations reflected in or suggested by these forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or realize these plans, intentions, or expectations. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Generally, statements that are not historical facts, including statements concerning the leadership transitions discussed above, and our future plans and strategies for the Husky business, are forward-looking statements. In some instances, these statements may be preceded by, followed by, or include the words “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “projects,” “outlook” “forecasts,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “seeks,” “plans,” “scheduled,” “anticipates” or “intends” or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance. You should not put undue reliance on these statements which speak only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

