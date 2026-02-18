Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Appoints Vice Admiral Colin J. Kilrain, USN (Ret.) to the Board of Trustees

RYE, N.Y., Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Trustees of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (the “Board”) (NYSE: GDV) (the “Fund”) announced the appointment of Vice Admiral Colin J. Kilrain, USN (Ret.), as a Trustee of the Fund.

Colin J. Kilrain is a retired Vice Admiral of the United States Navy who served more than 38 years as a Navy SEAL, leading special operations forces in peace and conflict around the globe. He held senior government roles on the National Security Council and served as Senior Military Advisor to both the Central Intelligence Agency and the Secretary of State. His command assignments included Commander of NATO Special Operations Command, Task Force Commander at Joint Special Operations Command (JSOC), and Commander of Special Operations Command, Pacific. He is a graduate of Lehigh University and holds a Master of Science in National Resource Strategy from the Eisenhower School of Defense.

Vice Admiral Kilrain has served as a trustee of two other funds in the Gabelli fund complex since February 2025.

Vice Admiral Kilrain was appointed to the class of Trustees of the Fund whose terms continue until the Fund’s 2026 annual meeting of shareholders or until his successor is duly elected and qualified.

The Board also announced that Anthonie C. van Ekris, who has served on the Board since the Fund's inception in 2003, will not stand for reelection as a Trustee at the Fund’s 2026 annual meeting of shareholders.

About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a diversified, closed-end management investment company with $3.4 billion in total net assets whose primary investment objective is to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on dividends and income. The Fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC, a subsidiary of GAMCO Investors, Inc. (OTCQX: GAMI).

NYSE – GDV

CUSIP – 36242H104

Investor Relations Contact:

Carter Austin

(914) 921-5475

caustin@gabelli.com