Greenlane Appoints Jason Hitchcock as Chief Executive Officer to Advance Digital Asset Treasury Strategy

BOCA RATON, Fla., Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greenlane Holdings, Inc. ("Greenlane" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: GNLN) today announced the appointment of Jason Hitchcock as its Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.

Mr. Hitchcock is a technology executive with over 15 years of experience building and scaling revenue engines across SaaS, blockchain infrastructure, and decentralized finance. He joins Greenlane as the Company continues to execute its Berachain-focused Digital Asset Treasury ("DAT") strategy, combining disciplined capital allocation with active ecosystem participation through validator operations, staking, and liquidity provisioning.

Technology Leadership and Enterprise Revenue Growth

Mr. Hitchcock most recently served as Head of Business Development at thirdweb, a leading open-source Web3 developer tools and infrastructure platform. In that role, he built and led the company's enterprise go-to-market strategy, scaling a program across more than 150 blockchain networks and structuring channel partnerships to drive developer tool adoption among startups building in web3.

Earlier in his career, Mr. Hitchcock held senior business development and partnership leadership roles at Twitch and Bebo, contributing to platform growth in high-scale digital environments. At Bebo, Mr. Hitchcock was on the founding team and served as Head of Business Development, leading go-to-market strategy across multiple product experiments and helping drive the company's acquisition by Twitch.

Decentralized Finance and Digital Asset Experience

Mr. Hitchcock has been an active participant in decentralized finance since 2020, with hands-on experience deploying capital across decentralized finance protocols for yield generation, liquidity provisioning, and token management. He co-founded Four Moons, a decentralized finance advisory and liquid token investment firm, where he raised two private funds and managed digital asset strategies focused on yield generation through decentralized finance protocols, delivering strong returns through disciplined portfolio construction and active risk oversight.

Jason holds a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from Carleton College.

Leadership Mandate at Greenlane

As Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Hitchcock will oversee corporate strategy, capital allocation, operational execution, and the continued development of Greenlane's digital asset treasury initiatives. His mandate includes deepening the Company's participation within the Berachain ecosystem across validator infrastructure, staking, and liquidity provisioning, while maintaining governance, disclosure, and risk management standards consistent with a Nasdaq-listed public company.

"I'm excited to lead Greenlane's strategy to accumulate BERA and put our treasury to work within Berachain's Proof of Liquidity ecosystem," said Mr. Hitchcock. "Berachain's PoL mechanism is uniquely designed to reward active liquidity provision rather than passive token lockup—validators, liquidity providers, and stakers all participate in an economic flywheel where network activity drives BGT emissions, protocol incentives, and yield opportunities. Greenlane intends to be the largest public holder of BERA and to use the scale of our position across validators, reward vaults, and liquidity pools to capture yield generated by this flywheel and accelerate our accumulation strategy. Our focus is on disciplined capital deployment, transparent reporting, and building durable long-term value for shareholders."

About Greenlane

Greenlane is a global platform for the development and distribution of premium lifestyle accessories and consumer products through a broad network of specialty and convenience retailers and direct-to-consumer channels. Alongside its operating business, in October 2025, the Company initiated a Berachain-focused digital asset treasury strategy dedicated to acquiring BERA and increasing BERA-per-share through treasury management. The Company is a Berachain ecosystem participant focused on supporting the development and operation of blockchain-based infrastructure, including assets and applications built on Berachain. The Company engages in network staking, liquidity provisioning, and strategic initiatives intended to contribute to the long-term sustainability of decentralized protocols within its portfolio.

About Berachain

Berachain (BERA) is the first blockchain powered by Proof of Liquidity, an extension of Proof of Stake that aligns network security with ecosystem liquidity. Rather than locking tokens in isolation, Berachain's PoL mechanism incentivizes users to provide liquidity to decentralized finance applications and stake receipt tokens in Reward Vaults to earn BGT, a non-transferable governance token. Validators direct BGT emissions to Reward Vaults based on protocol incentives, creating a market-driven flywheel that rewards liquidity providers, validators, and stakers in concert. The network operates with three native tokens—BERA (gas and staking), BGT (governance and rewards), and HONEY (native stablecoin)—designed to support sustainable on-chain economies. Berachain reports that it has raised $150 million from leading digital asset investors including Brevan Howard, Framework Ventures, Polychain Capital, Samsung Next, Laser Digital by Nomura, Goldentree Asset Management, SBI VC Trade and more.

Investor Contact: IR@greenlane.com or PCG Advisory | Kevin McGrath | +1-646-418-7002

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of federal securities laws. These statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's digital asset treasury strategy; participation in the Berachain ecosystem; capital allocation plans; validator and staking activities; and the anticipated contributions of Mr. Hitchcock as Chief Executive Officer.

Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks include, among others, volatility in digital asset markets; regulatory developments affecting blockchain networks and digital assets; changes in protocol design or governance; the Company's ability to execute its strategy; capital availability; and other risks described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Cautionary Note Regarding Digital Assets