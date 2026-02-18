Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ: BLBX) Merger Target, REalloys to Appoint Bob Foresman to its Board of Directors

Following the Addition of General Jack Keane, REalloys Further Strengthens Board with Addition of Former Vice Chairman of UBS Investment Bank

Blackboxstocks/REalloys Form S-4 has been declared effective by the SEC, and, pending NASDAQ listing approval, the company expects to close the merger

DALLAS, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ: BLBX) (“Blackboxstocks” or the “Company”) today announced that its merger target, REalloys Inc. (“REalloys”), has entered into a designate director agreement with Bob Foresman. Mr. Foresman will formally join the REalloys Board of Directors upon the closing of the merger between Blackboxstocks and REalloys.

Blackboxstocks’ registration statement on Form S-4 has been declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, and the companies expect to complete the merger in the near term, subject to customary closing conditions, including NASDAQ listing approval. Upon completion, REalloys will operate as a publicly traded company advancing a vertically integrated North American heavy rare earth and defense focused feedstock-to-magnet supply chain.

Mr. Foresman currently serves as Vice Chairman of KingsRock Advisors, a New York-based global financial services firm, and previously served as Vice Chairman of UBS Investment Bank from 2016 to 2020, where he was one of UBS’s most senior global origination and client coverage bankers across its investment banking and wealth management platforms. Over his distinguished career, he has held senior leadership positions at Barclays, Renaissance Capital, Dresdner Kleinwort Wasserstein, and ING Barings, and worked with the International Finance Corporation (World Bank Group). He has served on numerous NYSE- and NASDAQ-listed company boards and brings extensive experience in capital markets strategy, governance oversight, and cross-border transactions.

“We are fortunate to add a distinguished capital markets expert to the REalloys Board of Directors” said Leonard Sternheim, CEO of REalloys. “As we approach completion of our merger and anticipated NASDAQ listing. Bob’s experience as Vice Chairman of UBS and his decades of leadership in global capital markets significantly strengthen our governance and enhance our ability to execute with discipline as we scale our integrated rare earth platform.”

“REalloys is an innovative company building a fully integrated North American heavy rare earth, defense-focused feedstock-to-magnet platform at a time when secure supply chains and domestic processing capabilities are strategically essential,” said Bob Foresman. “With NASDAQ listing approval pending, the Company is entering a transformative phase. I am honored to join the Board and contribute to strengthening financial oversight and supporting strategic growth as REalloys advances its mission to become the largest heavy rare earth oxide, metal and magnet producer outside of China.”

Mr. Foresman will serve on the Audit Committee of REalloys and will act as the committee’s qualified financial expert, reinforcing REalloys’ financial oversight and governance framework as it transitions to the public markets. His appointment follows the recent addition of General Jack Keane (U.S. Army, Ret.) to the Board and further expands a deep leadership group that includes Board Chairman Stephen S. duMont, and Directors, Ambassador David MacNaughton, and The Honorable Brad Wall.

About REalloys:

REalloys Inc. is advancing a fully integrated North American mine-to-magnet supply chain encompassing upstream resource development, midstream processing, and downstream manufacturing. The company’s upstream foundation includes its Hoidas Lake rare-earth asset in Saskatchewan and a diversified network of allied feedstock and recycling partners. Together with the Saskatchewan Research Council (“SRC”), REalloys is building a platform to scale North American midstream separation, refining, and metallization capabilities—creating a coordinated system that processes and converts rare-earth materials from allied and domestic sources into high-purity products. Those refined materials feed directly into REalloys’ downstream manufacturing operations in Euclid, Ohio, where the company produces advanced alloys and magnet components for defense, clean-energy, and high-performance industrial applications. REalloys’ Ohio facility serves federal logistics and procurement agencies supporting the Department of Defense (“DoD”), Department of Energy (“DOE”), and National Aeronautics and Space Administration (“NASA”), in addition to the broader Defense Industrial Base and Organic Industrial Base.

For more information, go to www.realloys.com or email info@realloys.com

About Blackboxstocks Inc.

Blackboxstocks Inc. is a financial technology and social media hybrid platform offering real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and options traders of all levels. Our web-based software employs "predictive technology" enhanced by artificial intelligence to find volatility and unusual market activity that may result in the rapid change in the price of a stock or option. Blackbox continuously scans the NASDAQ, New York Stock Exchange, CBOE, and all other options markets, analyzing over 10,000 stocks and up to 1,500,000 options contracts multiple times per second. We provide our users with a fully interactive social media platform that is integrated into our dashboard, enabling our users to exchange information and ideas quickly and efficiently through a common network. Blackbox is a SaaS company with abase of users that spans over 40 countries. For more information, go to https://blackboxstocks.com/ .

Important Information for Stockholders

This communication does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or constitute a solicitation of any vote or approval.

In connection with the Merger, the Company and REalloys filed with the SEC the registration statement on Form S-4 in connection with the merger (the “Merger Registration Statement”). INVESTORS AND SECURITY HOLDERS OF THE COMPANY AND REALLOYS ARE URGED TO READ THE MERGER REGISTRATION STATEMENT, THE PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS/CONSENT SOLICITATION STATEMENT CONTAINED THEREIN (INCLUDING ALL AMENDMENTS AND SUPPLEMENTS THERETO) AND ALL OTHER DOCUMENTS RELATING TO THE MERGER THAT WERE AND WILL BE FILED WITH THE SEC CAREFULLY AND IN THEIR ENTIRETY WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT THE MERGER.

Investors and security holders will be able to obtain free copies of the proxy statement/prospectus/consent solicitation statement and other documents containing important information about the Company and REalloys once such documents are filed with the SEC, through the website maintained by the SEC at http://www.sec.gov . In addition, the documents filed by the Company may be obtained free of charge from the Company’s website at https://blackboxstocks.com or by written request to the Company at Blackboxstocks Inc., 5430 LBJ Freeway, Suite 1485, Dallas, Texas 75240, Attn: Corporate Secretary.

Forward Looking Statements and Safe Harbor

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact, including, without limitation, statements regarding development activities, project milestones, expected capacity, market expansion, financing, timing, strategic initiatives, regulatory approvals, or future performance are forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect management’s current expectations, assumptions, and estimates and are inherently subject to significant risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, though their absence does not mean a statement is not forward-looking.

These statements are not guarantees of performance or outcomes. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied due to various factors, including but not limited to: the ability to successfully complete project development and commercialization efforts; uncertainties related to scaling new technologies or processes to industrial production; supply-chain reliability, logistics, and availability of equipment and materials; fluctuations in rare-earth prices or demand; changes in market conditions, customer preferences, or procurement policies; regulatory approvals, environmental compliance, and permitting delays; inflationary pressures or rising capital costs; the availability, cost, and terms of financing; geopolitical events and trade policies affecting critical minerals; the outcome of future collaborations or partnerships; workforce recruitment and retention; cybersecurity or intellectual-property risks; competitive developments or technological change; and macroeconomic or industry-specific conditions that could impact operations, markets, or valuations.

Forward-looking statements also include expectations regarding the anticipated merger between Blackboxstocks Inc. and REalloys Inc., including the timing, completion, satisfaction of closing conditions, integration, synergies, and potential benefits of the proposed transaction. These are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including the satisfaction of closing conditions, receipt of necessary approvals, potential delays, litigation, regulatory review, or changes in transaction structure. There can be no assurance that the merger or any related initiatives will occur on the expected timeline, terms, or at all, or that anticipated synergies will be realized.

All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events, new information, or changes in expectations, except as required by law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements, which are provided for the purpose of describing management’s current expectations and strategic outlook, and which involve numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results or performance to differ materially.

These statements should not be construed as forecasts or guarantees of future outcomes. The risks and uncertainties that could affect the Company’s operations, financial condition, performance, and prospects include those described in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and other periodic reports available at www.sec.gov .

Contacts

