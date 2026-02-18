Sagitec Earns Eighth Consecutive Spot on the 2026 GovTech 100 List

ST. PAUL, Minn., Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sagitec proudly announces its inclusion in the 2026 GovTech 100 List, marking the eighth consecutive year the company has been recognized among the top technology providers serving state and local government agencies across the United States. This prestigious annual list highlights companies that are pioneering transformative digital solutions to address complex public‑sector challenges in areas such as pension administration, labor and employment, healthcare, and public finance.

This year’s GovTech 100 analysis emphasized a notable market shift toward practical applications of artificial intelligence, operational resilience, and solutions that can scale across agencies and jurisdictions, reflecting the increasingly mission‑critical role of technology in government modernization. Sagitec’s continued recognition aligns with these trends as we strengthen our platform capabilities, enhance platform durability, and expand offerings designed to support large, complex public workloads.

“Being named to the GovTech 100 List for the eighth year in a row is both an honor and a reflection of the extraordinary dedication of our team,” said Piyush Jain, CEO of Sagitec. “Our mission has always been to empower government agencies with modern, secure, and highly adaptable solutions. As the public sector focuses on scalable and long‑term resilience, we’re committed to delivering technology that not only solves today’s needs but is flexible enough to adapt to future challenges.”

Over the last year, Sagitec has expanded its impact across the public sector by enhancing its core platform, strengthening the robustness of its cloud‑based infrastructure, and thinking hard and deep about AI governance and use. These enhancements build on Sagitec’s multi‑year trajectory of continuous improvement, including the launch of full‑service workforce platforms and state nutrition modernization solutions used by agencies nationwide.

“The conversation in government has shifted,” said Joe Morris, Chief Innovation Officer at e.Republic. “AI has fueled an explosion of new entrants and is now foundational to many solutions in the market. What sets this year’s GovTech 100 apart is the demonstrated commitment to state and local government, meaningful traction with customers, and the consistency required to support agencies at scale, which goes beyond pilots or short-term trends.”

About Sagitec Solutions

Sagitec is a global software provider that delivers configurable, rule-driven solutions for complex and heavily regulated organizations built on top of a trusted platform. With deep expertise across pension, unemployment insurance tax and benefits, workforce, nutrition, and healthcare, Sagitec has helped over 40 clients turn vision into action for over 20 years. For more information, visit: www.sagitec.com

Media Inquiries:

sukanya.samy@sagitec.com

