Rigetti Computing to Report Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on March 4, 2026

BERKELEY, Calif., Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigetti Computing, Inc. ("Rigetti" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: RGTI), a pioneer in hybrid quantum-classical computing, announced today that it will release fourth quarter and full-year 2025 results on March 4, 2026, after market close. The Company will host a conference call to discuss its financial results and provide an update on its business operations at 5:00 pm ET the same day.

Key details regarding the call are as follows:

Call Date: Wednesday, March 4, 2026

Call Time: 5:00 pm ET / 2:00 pm PT

Webcast Link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/zsus5n72

Live Call Participant Link: https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BIcb4c3e2d7f3f4134bb99bf9fb781e33b

About Rigetti

Rigetti is a pioneer in full-stack quantum computing. Rigetti quantum computers are based on superconducting qubits, which are widely believed to be the leading qubit modality given their maturity, clear path to scaling, and fast gate speeds. Current Rigetti quantum computing systems achieve gate speeds of 50-70ns, which is about 1,000 times faster than other modalities such as ion traps and neutral atoms.

Rigetti sells on-premises 9-qubit to 180-qubit quantum computing systems, supporting national laboratories and quantum computing centers. Rigetti’s Cepheus 36-qubit to 108-qubit systems are based on the Company’s proprietary chiplet-based technology and include the Company’s control electronics. Rigetti’s 9-qubit Novera QPU supports a broader R&D community with a high-performance, on-premises QPU designed to plug into a customer’s existing cryogenic and control systems.

The Company operates quantum computers over the cloud through its Rigetti Quantum Cloud Services (QCS) platform, enabling global enterprise, government, and research clients to pursue R&D. The Company’s proprietary quantum-classical infrastructure provides high-performance integration with public and private clouds for practical quantum computing.

Rigetti developed the industry’s first multi-chip quantum processor for scalable quantum computing systems. Leveraging this proprietary technology, Rigetti deployed the industry’s largest multi-chip quantum computer in 2025 with Cepheus-1-36Q, based on four 9-qubit chiplets tiled together. The Company designs and manufactures its chips in-house at Fab-1, the industry’s first dedicated and integrated quantum device manufacturing facility. Learn more at https://www.rigetti.com/.

