Heritage Grocers Giving Foundation Launches Scholarship Programs Across Heritage Grocers Group Portfolio

ONTARIO, Calif., Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Heritage Grocers Giving Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Heritage Grocers Group (“Heritage” or “HGG”), is proud to announce the launch of expanded scholarship programs benefiting students across the communities served by its portfolio of companies, which include Cardenas Markets, Los Altos Ranch Markets, El Rancho Supermercado, and Tony’s Fresh Market.

Through the Foundation and its affiliated charitable entities, the Cardenas Markets Foundation, Manos y Corazones Unidos, and Tony’s Charitable Foundation, every store within the Heritage Grocer Group portfolio will award one $3,000 scholarship to a local student. Award recipients will be selected based on academic achievement, financial need, leadership qualities, and demonstrated commitment to community service.

“The Heritage Grocers Giving Foundation is deeply committed to opening doors for students in the communities we proudly serve,” said Adam Salgado, President & Executive Director for the Heritage Grocers Giving Foundation. “By unifying our scholarship efforts across the organization, we aim to help alleviate financial obstacles associated with higher education and empower deserving students to pursue their academic and professional aspirations.”

Students interested in applying can access program information and applications at the following links:



The deadline to apply is March 21, 2026, and all applicants must use the program key HeritageGrocers to complete the application process.



About Heritage Grocers Group:

Heritage Grocers Group (HGG) is a leading specialty, ethnic food retailer that offers an extensive assortment of both traditional and specialty grocery items to the communities it serves. With a unique customer experience focused on freshness, authenticity and affordability, the HGG family of destination groceries incorporate freshly made ethnic foods, differentiated floor formats presenting distinct specialty categories and localized assortments that engage with each community. Headquartered in Ontario, California, HGG operates 115 stores in six states: California, Texas, Nevada, Arizona, Kansas, and Illinois, with a total of 58 stores under the Cardenas Markets banner, 29 stores under the El Rancho Supermercado banner, 21 stores under the Tony’s Fresh Market banner, and 7 stores under the Los Altos Ranch Market banner. For more information visit https://www.heritagegrocersgroup.com/.

