A1 Garage Door Service Proves That When You Put People and Community First, Performance Follows

PHOENIX, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A1 Garage Door Service , an established national leader in the garage door service and sales industry, announced today it has been Certified™ by Great Place To Work® in its first year participating in the program. The prestigious recognition is based entirely on direct feedback from A1 employees. In this year’s survey, 87% of employees said A1 is a great place to work, significantly higher than the average U.S. company, at 57%.

“Earning the Great Place To Work Certification is a reflection of our team’s commitment to putting employees first and treating every customer like family,” said Tommy Mello , founder and CEO of A1 Garage Door Service. “This recognition belongs to every A1 employee and shows how seriously we take serving our customers. It also reflects the responsibility we feel to show up for the communities where we live and work.”

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and leadership behaviors proven to drive revenue growth, employee retention and innovation. Certification is awarded based solely on real-time employee feedback about company culture and workplace trust.

"Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. She emphasizes that Certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture. “By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that A1 Garage Door Service stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."

For A1, the recognition reinforces a long-standing belief that culture drives performance. Founded in 2007 in Arizona, A1 is one of the largest independently owned garage door service companies in North America, now serving customers in 36 markets across 18 states. As the company has expanded, it has invested heavily in employee development, leadership training and performance-based growth opportunities. Through initiatives such as A1 Academy, individualized coaching, and structured career pathing programs, the company has created clear advancement opportunities for technicians, office staff and leaders alike.

Beyond investing in its employees, A1 has made community impact a core part of its culture. In the last year alone, A1 has donated more than $1 million to nonprofits and community organizations across the country, supporting veteran, housing and children’s nonprofits, family support programs and local organizations making a real difference in the communities that A1 serves. In addition to financial contributions, employees regularly volunteer their time, participate in fundraising efforts and respond directly when families in their communities are in need.

According to Great Place To Work research , job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company’s profits and have a fair chance at promotion.

A1 is hiring across multiple markets. Learn more and apply at www.a1garage.com/careers .

About A1 Garage Door Service

A1 is a leading provider of residential repair and replacement garage door services across the United States. Founded in 2007, A1 has established a longstanding reputation for providing the highest quality customer service available in its 36 served markets. More information can be found at www.a1garage.com .

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place To Work® Certification™ is the most definitive “employer-of-choice” recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.