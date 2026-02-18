Company retires remaining Outstanding Convertible Investments

Malibu, CA, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trio Petroleum Corp (NYSE American: “TPET”, “Trio” or the “Company”), a California oil and gas company, announced that as of February 13 ,2026, convertible promissory notes with an aggregate principal of $1.2 million (the “Notes”) had been fully converted into shares of Trio common stock. The Notes were issued to three institutional investors (the “Investors”) in August 2025, in connection with a private placement of convertible debt financing. The shares of common stock issued to the Investors upon their conversions of the Notes were all registered for resale by the Company in a registration statement filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission on September 4. 2025, which was declared effective on September 11, 2025. The Notes have been retired.

"We are happy the notes were fully converted putting the company in a better cash position and strengthening the Company’s balance sheet." stated Robin Ross Chief Executive Officer.

Alberta assets about to come online

The Company is focused on bringing our newly acquired Alberta assets online this week, and reworking some of our existing Saskatchewan wells bought last summer. "We continue to believe acquiring undervalued Canadian cash flow positive assets will reap dividends as the demand for energy grows.” stated Robin Ross Chief Executive Officer.

About Trio Petroleum Corp

Trio Petroleum Corp is an oil and gas exploration and development company with operations in California, Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Utah. The Company is focused on acquiring and developing high-quality producing assets that offer near-term cash flow and long-term growth potential.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding anticipated timing of surface lease execution, commencement of production, expected production rates, perforation of additional zones, operational performance, and timing for integration of additional wells. These statements are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including regulatory processes, surface access, operational execution, equipment performance, reservoir response, commodity prices, and other risks described in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Trio undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

