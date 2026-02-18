Spectrometry Market Size to Hit USD 36.85 Billion by 2033, Driven by Rising Demand for Rapid and Accurate Analytical Testing – SNS Insider

Austin, United States, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spectrometry Market Size & Growth Analysis:

"According to SNS Insider, The Spectrometry Market was valued at USD 20.04 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 36.85 Billion by 2033, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.92% from 2026 to 2033."

The increasing demand for rapid, precise, and reliable analytical testing across pharmaceutical, environmental, and food safety industries significantly propels market demand. The World Health Organization (WHO) calls for the accurate and precise chemical analysis as a key requirement for drug safety and environmental regulations. This leads to the demand for advanced spectrometry solutions including mass spectrometry, molecular spectrometry, and atomic spectrometry. Rising adoption of spectrometry solutions is also driven by the implementation of strict regulations and quality standards by the FDA and other governmental bodies. Furthermore, these combined value of AI and automation technologies helps to find compounds in real time and improve laboratory safety and quality management.

Market Size and Forecast:

Market Size in 2025: USD 20.04 Billion

Market Size by 2033: USD 36.85 Billion

CAGR: 7.92% from 2026 to 2033

Base Year: 2025

Forecast Period: 2026–2033

Historical Data: 2022–2024





The U.S. Spectrometry Market size is estimated to grow from USD 6.77 Billion in 2025 to USD 12.22 Billion in 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.67% during the forecast period 2026-2033. This growth is due to the increasing focus on the research and development of pharmaceuticals, the increasing rate of food safety and environmental testing, and the implementation of quality analytical regulations in the industry. The increasing use of spectrometry services such as forensic, proteomics, and metabolomics by government bodies and biotechnology companies is further propelling the spectrometry market in the United States.

Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Waters Corporation

Bruker Corporation

Shimadzu Corporation

JEOL Ltd.

Hitachi High-Tech Corporation

Danaher Corporation

SCIEX

AMETEK, Inc.

Horiba Ltd.

MKS Instruments, Inc.

Endress+Hauser Group

Analytik Jena AG

Rigaku Corporation

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

Oxford Instruments plc

Malvern Panalytical Ltd.

Metrohm AG

Spectrometry Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 20.04 Billion Market Size by 2033 USD 36.85 Billion CAGR CAGR of 7.92% From 2026 to 2033 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2033 Historical Data 2022-2024 Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

Segmentation Analysis:

By Type

In 2025, Molecular Spectrometry led the market with a share of 38.10% as it is widely used for qualitative and quantitative analysis in research, pharmaceuticals, environmental testing, and food industries. Mass Spectrometry is the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 9.34% driven by rising applications in proteomics, metabolomics, and advanced pharmaceutical research.

By Product

In 2025, Instruments led the market with a share of 60.70% as instruments form the backbone of spectrometry operations. Consumables is the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 9.60% as increasing instrument deployment requires regular use of reagents, sample vials, and calibration standards.

By Application

In 2025, Pharmaceutical Analysis led the market with a share of 35.10% driven by stringent quality control, regulatory compliance, and drug development requirements. Metabolomics is the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 8.70% fueled by the rising demand for personalized medicine, biomarker discovery, and systems biology research.

By End-user

In 2025, Government & Academic Institutions led the market with a share of 39.40% owing to extensive research, regulatory testing, and educational purposes. Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies is the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 9.30% driven by increasing drug development pipelines, biologics research, and clinical testing requirements.

Spectrometry Market Segmentation

By Type

Mass Spectrometry

Molecular Spectrometry

Atomic Spectrometry

By Product

Instrument

Consumables

Services

By Application

Proteomics

Metabolomics

Pharmaceutical Analysis

Forensic Analysis

Others

By End Use

Government & Academic Institutions

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Others

Regional Insights:

North America was the market leader and held 47.56% of revenue of global market in 2025. This is due to strict regulations of the FDA and EPA, high research & development expenditure and presence of key players in this market. And of course, an increasing number of pharmaceutical and biotech research being conducted also propelling the market, not to mention the contribution of US life science investments to this.

Asia-Pacific is projected to record the fastest growth of CAGR 9.34% during the forecast period, fueled by rapid industrialization, stricter quality standards, and government initiatives to upgrade laboratory infrastructure. Significant investments in China, India, and Japan to enhance food safety and pharmaceutical manufacturing are expected to accelerate regional market expansion.

Recent Developments:

In March 2025 , Thermo Fisher Scientific launched its next‑generation Orbitrap Ascend Spectrometer, delivering enhanced resolution and sensitivity for proteomics and pharmaceutical analysis. The upgrade strengthens its position in high‑end research workflows and broadens capabilities for life‑science and biotech customers.

, Thermo Fisher Scientific launched its next‑generation Orbitrap Ascend Spectrometer, delivering enhanced resolution and sensitivity for proteomics and pharmaceutical analysis. The upgrade strengthens its position in high‑end research workflows and broadens capabilities for life‑science and biotech customers. In April 2025, Agilent Technologies introduced the Ultivo Krios LC/MS System, combining high‑performance liquid chromatography with advanced mass spectrometry in a compact footprint, enabling faster, more reliable analytical workflows for clinical and industrial laboratories.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

PURCHASE & PROCUREMENT METRICS – tracks annual units sold by spectrometer type and average selling price by technology. Monitors purchases via distributors vs. direct OEM sales and leasing/rental trends. Helps identify procurement patterns across regions.

– tracks annual units sold by spectrometer type and average selling price by technology. Monitors purchases via distributors vs. direct OEM sales and leasing/rental trends. Helps identify procurement patterns across regions. SERVICE & AFTER-SALES METRICS – evaluates subscription to maintenance/service contracts and service revenue as a percentage of instrument sales. Tracks average downtime per instrument and customer satisfaction/NPS for after-sales services.

– evaluates subscription to maintenance/service contracts and service revenue as a percentage of instrument sales. Tracks average downtime per instrument and customer satisfaction/NPS for after-sales services. OPERATIONAL & PRODUCTIVITY METRICS – monitors average instrument uptime and throughput (samples per day) by spectrometer type. Assesses cycle time per analysis and comparative performance metrics such as sensitivity and detection limits.

– monitors average instrument uptime and throughput (samples per day) by spectrometer type. Assesses cycle time per analysis and comparative performance metrics such as sensitivity and detection limits. RESEARCH & INNOVATION INDICATORS – tracks number of spectrometry-related patents filed annually and R&D spend by leading manufacturers. Measures revenue contribution from advanced product lines and scientific publications citing spectrometry technologies.

– tracks number of spectrometry-related patents filed annually and R&D spend by leading manufacturers. Measures revenue contribution from advanced product lines and scientific publications citing spectrometry technologies. TECHNOLOGICAL ADOPTION RATE – identifies adoption of next-generation spectrometry technologies across laboratories and industrial applications. Highlights opportunities for investment in underpenetrated segments.

– identifies adoption of next-generation spectrometry technologies across laboratories and industrial applications. Highlights opportunities for investment in underpenetrated segments. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE – evaluates market strength of leading spectrometer manufacturers. Reviews product portfolio, market reach, and growth strategies. Highlights recent innovations and strategic developments in the spectrometry market.

