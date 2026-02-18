Taboola Names Krishan Bhatia as Chief Business Officer; Amazon Ads and NBCUniversal Veteran to Lead Global Sales and Partnerships

NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taboola (NASDAQ: TBLA) today announced the expansion of its leadership team with the hiring of Krishan Bhatia as Chief Business Officer.

Bhatia will lead global sales and partnerships for Taboola, with a focus on driving revenue growth across Taboola’s entire product portfolio, which includes its Realize performance advertising platform, network of publisher partnerships, CTV performance, generative AI products and more. He joins with a formidable track record of accelerating growth for category-defining technology and media companies such as Amazon and NBCUniversal.

Most recently, Bhatia launched and led Amazon’s global video advertising business across Prime Video, Live Sports, Twitch, and third-party programmers, serving as VP, Global Video Advertising and Partnerships. Before Amazon, Bhatia was President and Chief Business Officer of NBCUniversal’s Global Advertising and Partnerships division where he oversaw the company’s digital, streaming TV and advanced advertising business.

“Krishan is joining Taboola at a pivotal moment in our journey,” said Adam Singolda, CEO of Taboola. “We are redefining performance advertising on the open web and beyond. Realize is gaining real momentum as advertisers look for scalable growth beyond search and social. At the same time, DeeperDive is bringing generative AI directly to publishers in ways that are helping them innovate and thrive. The opportunity in front of us is massive.”

“Krishan has helped build and scale some of the most important advertising businesses in the world at Amazon and NBCUniversal,” continued Singolda. “He understands how to operate at scale, how to partner with brands and agencies, and how to execute with discipline. We’ve spent years building a powerful foundation for long term success, surpassing two billion dollars in revenue under the strong leadership of Eldad Maniv, our President and COO. With that momentum, I’m excited to welcome Krishan Bhatia to the team as our first Chief Business Officer and for what he will bring as we scale the company and take our go to market execution to the next level.”

“Taboola has a bold vision for the future, built on global scale and innovative technology, to become a powerhouse for performance advertising and publisher success,” said Krishan Bhatia, Chief Business Officer at Taboola. “Over the past year, Taboola has hit exciting milestones. The introduction of Realize further solidified Taboola’s place as the leading player in performance advertising outside of search and social. Taboola’s launch of DeeperDive, pace of innovation with generative AI, and continued commitment to drive success for advertisers and partners are the types of strong signals that today’s market demands. I’m excited to come onboard at this pivotal point of growth for Taboola and to work alongside the entire team.”

About Taboola:

Taboola empowers businesses to grow through performance advertising technology that goes beyond search and social and delivers measurable outcomes at scale. Taboola works with thousands of businesses who advertise directly on Realize, Taboola’s powerful ad platform, reaching approximately 600M daily active users across some of the best publishers in the world. Publishers like NBC News, Yahoo, and OEMs such as Samsung, Xiaomi and others use Taboola’s technology to grow audience and revenue, enabling Realize to offer unique data, specialized algorithms, and unmatched scale.