F5 and Scality expand partnership to deliver secure, high-performance data infrastructure for AI workloads

SEATTLE and SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- F5 (NASDAQ: FFIV), the global leader in delivering and securing every app and API, and Scality, a global leader in cyber-resilient storage for the AI era, today announced an expanded partnership to help organizations securely scale AI, analytics, and data-intensive workloads. By integrating the F5 Application Delivery and Security Platform (ADSP) with Scality’s highly scalable, S3-compatible object storage, the companies are enabling enterprises to deliver faster, more resilient, and more secure access to data across on-premises, cloud-native, and hybrid environments.

Meeting the data demands of enterprise AI

As enterprise adoption of AI accelerates, organizations are facing mounting pressure to move and protect massive volumes of data while maintaining performance, availability, and compliance. Industry analysts project enterprise use of AI APIs and generative models to surge over the next several years, with S3 object storage emerging as one of the foundational protocols supporting these workloads.

To fully realize the value of AI, organizations require infrastructure that can eliminate performance bottlenecks, scale seamlessly, and safeguard sensitive data across distributed environments. Together, F5 and Scality address these challenges with an integrated data delivery architecture purpose-built for AI and analytics at scale.

“AI workloads place unprecedented demands on infrastructure, particularly when it comes to moving, protecting, and accessing data at scale,” said John Maddison, Chief Marketing Officer at F5. “By combining F5’s application delivery, traffic management, and security capabilities—all within the F5 Application Delivery and Security Platform—with Scality’s proven object storage platform, we’re giving customers a powerful foundation for building AI-ready environments that deliver consistent performance, high availability, and strong security, wherever their data and applications reside.”

A unified architecture for secure AI data delivery

AI training, inference, and analytics workflows often require high-throughput access to object storage, predictable latency, and resilient multi-site connectivity. At the same time, these environments must meet stringent requirements for security, governance, and uptime, especially as organizations expand across hybrid and multicloud architectures.

The joint solution integrates F5 BIG-IP with Scality RING object storage to create a resilient, secure, and high-performance S3 environment.

F5 intelligently routes and load-balances S3 traffic across storage nodes and sites, using precise DNS control and advanced traffic management to eliminate single points of failure.



Scality RING CORE5 cyber-resiliency is strengthened with F5 built-in security services, including web application firewall, DDoS protection, and policy-driven access controls, to help protect data in transit, while TLS offload and hardware-accelerated cryptography optimize performance.



RING complements this with petabyte-scale, durable storage featuring self-healing capabilities and enterprise-grade data protection.



“Enterprises adopting AI need data infrastructure that grows seamlessly without compromising cyber resilience, data protection, or uptime,” said Paul Speciale, Chief Marketing Officer at Scality. “With this validated architecture, F5 and Scality provide customers a practical, high-performance path to secure S3 access across distributed environments, accelerating AI and analytics while simplifying how teams deliver, protect, and operate data at scale.”

Together, F5 and Scality support a wide range of use cases, including AI and machine learning training and inference, multi-site data protection and disaster recovery, hybrid and multicloud storage architectures, and secure long-term data retention. The combined solution is designed to improve operational efficiency through simplified management and flexible deployment options, while helping organizations reduce complexity and total cost of ownership as they scale data-driven initiatives.

Supporting materials

About F5

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIV) is the global leader that delivers and secures every app. Backed by three decades of expertise, F5 has built the industry’s premier platform—F5 Application Delivery and Security Platform (ADSP)—to deliver and secure every app, every API, anywhere: on-premises, in the cloud, at the edge, and across hybrid, multicloud environments. F5 is committed to innovating and partnering with the world’s largest and most advanced organizations to deliver fast, available, and secure digital experiences. Together, we help each other thrive and bring a better digital world to life.

For more information visit f5.com

Explore F5 Labs threat research at f5.com/labs

About Scality

Scality is a global leader in cyber-resilient storage software, delivering secure, scalable object storage for the world’s most demanding data environments. With Scality RING, organizations can build S3-compatible, scale-out data infrastructure designed for durability, performance, and operational continuity—across on-premises, hybrid, and multicloud deployments. Scality helps enterprises simplify data management and strengthen cyber resilience while supporting modern applications, analytics, and AI at scale.

For more information, visit scality.com.

