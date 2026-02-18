Stella Legal and Ironclad Partner To Bridge the Gap Between CLM Investment and Business Outcomes

LONDON, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stella Legal , a leading provider of AI-driven legal contract transformation, today announced a new partnership with Ironclad , the industry’s leading AI contracting platform. Through this partnership, Stella Legal will enable customers to transform contract lifecycle management by aligning technology, people, and processes to create durable business impact.

Rather than treating CLM as a one-off technology project, Stella Legal helps customers establish a sustained service discipline that connects legal, procurement, sales, and finance in a shared operational framework. By combining Ironclad’s intelligent workflow automation, AI, and data infrastructure with Stella Legal’s product- and service-mindset, organizations can seamlessly move from implementation to continuous enablement, embedding contracting as a business service that is scalable and trusted.

Under this approach, Ironclad-powered CLM becomes an organizational asset — not just a system, but a platformed service that delivers measurable value through ongoing iteration, ownership, and insight.

“At Ironclad, we are focused on continuing to innovate for our customers to create the most usable, enterprise-grade AI contracting platform that transforms agreements into assets. Working with partners like Stella Legal that put business outcomes first allows our mutual customers to get the most out of Ironclad,” said Troy Wright, Vice President of World Wide Partnerships and Alliances at Ironclad. “We’re excited to partner with Stella Legal to deliver value to our mid-market and enterprise customers across manufacturing, retail, finance, tech, and pharmaceuticals.”

The Stella Legal-Ironclad partnership addresses the critical gap between technology investment and business value realization, helping legal teams not just implement Ironclad but transform their entire contract management approach with dedicated change management and operational excellence support.

“Stella Legal brings a unique blend of legal operations and AI-first strategy that perfectly complements Ironclad’s vision of powering smarter, faster contracts,” said Tyson Ballard, CEO and Co-founder of Stella Legal. “By combining our expertise, we can help enterprise teams move beyond manual processes into a new era of agile, data-driven contracting.”

“It is always a pleasure partnering with the Stella Legal team, our trusted legal tech partners, to keep improving the tools and systems that help us deliver efficient legal services across the business,” said Jessica Hamilton, Legal Operations Manager of Therme Group and Ironclad customer.

About Stella Legal

Stella Legal is a consulting firm specializing in AI enablement, contract excellence, legal operations, and spend management solutions for enterprise legal and procurement teams. With a focus on strategy, implementation, and sustainable adoption, Stella empowers organizations to scale smarter and embrace the future of legal technology. For more information, visit www.stella-legal.com or follow Stella Legal on LinkedIn .

About Ironclad

Ironclad is the AI contracting platform that transforms agreements into assets. Contracts are easy and insightful, and agents push work forward with you in control. Whether you're buying or selling, Ironclad unifies the entire process on one intelligent platform, providing leaders with the visibility they need to stay one step ahead. Ironclad is trusted by the world's most innovative companies like L'Oréal and OpenAI, recognized by Forrester, Gartner, and IDC as the category leader, and named one of Fortune's Great Places to Work and Forbes' 50 Most Promising AI Companies. Ironclad is backed by Accel, Sequoia, Y Combinator, and BOND. For more information, visit www.ironcladapp.com or follow Ironclad on LinkedIn and X .