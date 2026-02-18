Nuclear Medicine Market Growth Forecast at 12.5% CAGR to 2031 as Diagnostic Imaging and Targeted Radiopharmaceuticals Gain Momentum, Says 2026 Mordor Intelligence Report

Hyderabad, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Mordor Intelligence, the nuclear medicine market size is projected to be valued at USD 19.60 billion in 2026 and is anticipated to grow to USD 35.32 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 12.5% during the forecast period. Growth is driven by increasing adoption of advanced diagnostic imaging, rising prevalence of cancer and cardiovascular diseases, and expanding use of targeted radiopharmaceutical therapies. Hospitals, diagnostic imaging centers, and specialty clinics are increasingly integrating nuclear medicine technologies to enable earlier disease detection and more precise treatment planning across global healthcare systems. The nuclear medicine market is expanding as demand grows for functional imaging techniques that provide detailed insights into organ performance and disease progression. Modalities such as SPECT and PET imaging are increasingly utilized in oncology, cardiology, and neurology to support accurate diagnosis and therapy monitoring. Radiopharmaceuticals continue to play a central role, enabling clinicians to visualize physiological processes and deliver targeted therapeutic interventions.

Nuclear Medicine Market Share by Region

North America represents a significant share of the nuclear medicine market, supported by advanced imaging infrastructure, high adoption of PET and SPECT systems, and strong research activity in radiopharmaceutical development. The region benefits from established nuclear medicine networks and a growing focus on personalized oncology treatments.

Europe also holds a substantial position in the market, driven by increasing utilization of nuclear imaging procedures and ongoing investments in diagnostic imaging technologies.

Asia-Pacific is emerging as a high-growth region due to expanding healthcare infrastructure, rising awareness of early disease detection, and growing access to advanced imaging services in several countries.

Nuclear Medicine Market Trends and Key Drivers

Rising Adoption of Theranostics

The integration of diagnostic imaging and targeted radiotherapy is enabling more personalized cancer treatment strategies. Theranostic approaches are gaining attention for their ability to improve treatment precision and patient outcomes.

Expansion of Radiopharmaceutical Development

Continuous research into new radioisotopes and tracers is broadening the application scope of nuclear medicine across oncology, cardiology, and neurology. Innovation in radiopharmaceutical production and distribution is further strengthening market growth.

Check out more details and stay updated with the latest industry trends, including the Japanese version for localized insights: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/ja/industry-reports/nuclear-medicine-market?utm_source=globenewswire

Nuclear Medicine Market Segmentation Overview

By Product Type

Diagnostics

SPECT

PET

Therapeutics



Alpha Emitters

Beta Emitters

Brachytherapy Isotopes

By Radioisotope

Technetium-99m

Fluorine-18

Iodine-131

Lutetium-177

Others

By Application

Oncology

Cardiology

Neurology

Endocrinology

Orthopedics & Pain Management

Other Applications

By End User

Hospitals

Diagnostic Imaging Centers

Specialized Radiopharmacies



Research Institutes

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

By Geography

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea



Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

For a full breakdown of market dynamics, segmentation insights, regional analysis, and competitive landscape, access the details of the Mordor Intelligence report: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/nuclear-medicine-market?utm_source=globenewswire



Nuclear Medicine Market Competitive Outlook

The nuclear medicine market features established imaging technology providers and specialized radiopharmaceutical manufacturers. Market participants are focusing on expanding radiotracer portfolios, strengthening supply chains, and investing in advanced imaging systems to meet growing clinical demand. Strategic collaborations and research initiatives are supporting innovation and global market expansion.

Nuclear Medicine Companies Include:

GE Healthcare

Cardinal Health Inc.

Siemens Healthineers

Novartis AG

Curium Pharma

