Military Simulation, Modelling and Virtual Training Market Research Report 2026-2036: Multi-Domain Operations and Joint Readiness Requirements Are Forcing LVC Convergence at Scale

Overall world revenue for the Military Simulation, Modelling and Virtual Training Market will surpass US$18.81 billion in 2026



This report will prove invaluable to leading firms striving for new revenue pockets if they wish to better understand the industry and its underlying dynamics. It will be useful for companies that would like to expand into different industries or to expand their existing operations in a new region.



Multi-Domain Operations and Joint Readiness Requirements Are Forcing LVC Convergence at Scale



Modern force design is increasingly 'multi-domain by default,' which means training must synchronise air, land, maritime, space, cyber, and information effects in one exercise construct rather than as separate stovepipes. This is a structural demand signal for Live-Virtual-Constructive (LVC) integration, because only LVC can credibly inject contested EW, cyber, space-denial, and dense threat laydowns into otherwise live training without prohibitive cost and safety constraints.

Real-world impact is visible in programs that explicitly aim to create single, shared synthetic environments where multiple domains can 'plug in' together, as well as in the growth of distributed mission training networks that let geographically separated units rehearse the same scenario. Industry response has included expanded work on joint synthetic environments (for example, BAE Systems'Project OdySSEy ecosystem initiatives) and constructive/synthetic training environments adopted for major naval programs (such as synthetic environments selected for modern frigate test and training contexts), reflecting how joint interoperability has moved from 'nice-to-have' to a procurement requirement.



Cybersecurity, Cross-Domain Security, and Accreditation Timelines Are Becoming the Primary Schedule Risk



As training moves from standalone devices to enterprise networks-and increasingly touches mission data, threat libraries, and operational TTPs-the cybersecurity burden grows sharply.

Programs must meet strict information assurance requirements, handle cross-domain solutions, and prove that federated training environments will not leak sensitive data or create lateral movement pathways into operational networks. In practice, this extends procurement cycles, increases cost of compliance, and can force capability compromises (e.g., reduced scenario fidelity or disconnected modes) until approvals are secured.

The restraint is structural: every step toward more realism and connectivity increases the security surface area. Suppliers acknowledge this by emphasizing system security updates and hardened architectures in new deliveries (for example, instrumentation pods and ground systems upgraded to meet tighter security requirements), but accreditation timelines often remain outside vendor control and can delay fielding even when hardware/software is ready.



Market Dynamics

Market Driving Factors

AI-Driven Military Training Simulation Software Enhances Efficiency and Reduces Operational Costs

Increased Defence Spending Across Countries Concentrated on Adoption of Modern Technologies

The Mature Adoption of Flight Simulators for Training Combat Pilots

Market Restraining Factors

Bandwidth and Infrastructure Limitations Restrain the Market Growth

Insufficient Data Availability Hampers the Assessment of Proficiency Gains Achieved Through Training in Simulators.

Market Opportunities

Increasing Acquisition of Military UAV Expected to Drive Demand for Drone Simulators

Development of Cloud-Based Simulation Platforms Opportunities for Market Growth

Growing Preference for Training-as-a-Service and Managed Training Models, Allowing Defence Organisations

