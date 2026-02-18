$3.3 Bn Sustainable Aviation Fuel & e-Fuels Supply Chain Markets, 2026-2036: Regulatory Blending Mandates Are Converting 'Net-Zero Ambition' into Bankable Demand Signals Across Airport Fuel Systems

Dublin, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) & e-Fuels Supply Chain Market Report 2026-2036" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The single biggest structural tailwind is that policy has moved from aspirational targets to enforceable blending obligations and compliance regimes, which forces suppliers to physically place SAF into airport hydrant systems rather than treat it as a discretionary corporate purchase.

This is changing contracting behavior across the chain: fuel suppliers are securing multi-year feedstock positions, airlines are signing longer offtakes to hedge compliance exposure, and project developers are using mandate-backed demand curves to raise capital. Europe's ReFuelEU Aviation has been the clearest catalyst by setting binding supply-side obligations at EU airports, and it is already influencing logistics choices (which terminals can receive blended product, which airports have book-and-claim options, and which suppliers can manage compliance across multiple hubs). The UK's SAF mandate starting in 2025 adds another demand anchor, even as early-year uptake highlights how quickly mandates can run into supply constraints when production is not yet scaled.

Real-world corporate moves reflect this 'policy-to-procurement' shift: Neste has continued expanding SAF supply relationships with airlines and networks (including extending supply arrangements that place SAF at multiple large airports), signaling how producers are prioritizing distribution-ready pathways that meet near-term compliance needs rather than only pursuing long-dated capacity.



The 'Green Premium' Remains Structurally High Because SAF Economics Are Tied to Constrained Feedstocks, Capital Intensity, and Uneven Policy Incentives



Even as mandates rise, the cost gap versus fossil Jet A remains a central restraint because the industry is still climbing the experience curve on feedstocks, plant utilization, and standardized logistics. Waste lipids are finite and globally competed over (renewable diesel, road biofuels, chemical feedstocks), which pushes prices up precisely when aviation demand is accelerating.

Meanwhile, first-of-a-kind and early Nth-of-a-kind plants carry higher capex, higher financing costs, and ramp-up risk (yield variability, catalyst life, equipment downtime). Policy incentives help, but they differ materially by region and often lack the long-term certainty needed for 15-20-year assets; this creates situations where airlines face compliance pressure while producers face margin uncertainty.

The market debate has become explicit: industry bodies and airline groups have publicly argued that mandates outpacing supply can inflate prices and create perverse outcomes, particularly when physical supply must be imported across long distances. In practical terms, this premium translates into cautious offtake volumes, slower procurement decisions, and an ongoing reliance on corporate co-funding or government support to make deals pencil out.



What would be the Impact of US Trade Tariffs on the Global Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) & e-Fuels Supply Chain Market?



U.S. tariffs on selected clean energy equipment, industrial inputs, and imported biofuel-related components have introduced new cost pressures across the global sustainable aviation fuel and e-fuels supply chain.

While SAF and e-fuels markets are primarily driven by regulatory mandates and long-term decarbonisation goals, tariffs on electrolyzers, renewable power equipment, catalysts, and specialised refining components can influence project economics, investment timing, and supply chain localisation strategies.

In the near term, tariffs may raise capital expenditure for new SAF plants and power-to-liquid facilities, particularly those relying on imported technologies. However, they also create incentives for domestic manufacturing, regional supply chain development, and strategic partnerships within the U.S. and allied markets.



Market Dynamics

Market Driving Factors

Advancement in Feedstock Processing and Refining Technologies

Increasing Focus on Aircraft Modernisation Driving the Market Growth

Rapid Growth in Renewable Power and Green Hydrogen Capacity

Market Restraining Factors

Uncertainty Around Long-Term Demand Visibility from Airlines

Sustainable Fuel Production Scale-Up Hindered by High Cost and Limited Feedstock

Market Opportunities

Investment in Sustainable Aviation Fuels and e-Fuels Supply Chain Opportunities for the Market

Collaboration and Partnership Between Market Players: Opportunities for Market Growth

Expansion of Global SAF Mandates and Policy Incentives: Opportunities for the Market

Leading Companies Profiled

BP Plc

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (SINOPEC)

Equinor ASA

Fulcrum BioEnergy

Gevo, Inc.

HIF Global

LanzaJet, Inc

Northwest Advanced Bio-Fuels, LLC

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.

Repsol Energy

Shell Plc

SK Energy

Total Energies SE

Valero Energy Corporation

World Energy, LLC.

Segments Covered in the Report

By Blending Level

Low/Medium Blend (?10-50%)

100% Drop-in SAF

By Fuel Type

Synthetic SAF/e-Fuels (Power-to-Liquid)

Co-processed SAF

Bio-based SAF

By Feedstock Type

Used Cooking Oil (UCO) & Waste Fats

Agricultural Residues

Forestry Residues

Other Feedstock Types

By Supply Chain Stage

Feedstock Collection & Aggregation

Fuel Production & Refining

Distribution to Airports

Upgrading & Blending

Storage & Logistics

By Production Technology

Hydro-processed Esters & Fatty Acids (HEFA)

Alcohol-to-Jet (AtJ)

Power-to-Liquid (PtL / e-Fuels)

Fischer-Tropsch (FT-SPK)

Gasification + FT (MSW, biomass)

Catalytic Hydro-thermolysis (CHJ)

